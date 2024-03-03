Celebration
Nova Maldives Celebrates International Women’s Day with Renowned Female PADI Course Director
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nova Maldives, a luxurious eco-friendly resort nestled in the stunning South Ari Atoll, is thrilled to welcome Zoona Naseem, the first female PADI Course Director in the Maldives. This two-day scuba and snorkelling extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for guests of all diving levels.
Nova Maldives is renowned for its pristine marine environment, offering year-round encounters with majestic whale sharks and over 30 manta ray hotspots. Committed to conservation, the resort partners with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme and holds Responsible Manta Operator accreditation. Guests can even contribute by participating in their ongoing coral frame sponsorship program.
Zoona Naseem, owner of Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre and a trailblazer in the diving community, brings her expertise and passion to Nova. Dedicated to empowering women in tourism and diving, she inspires young people to explore the underwater world.
Empowering Experiences Await
The event boasts an exciting lineup: guided dives for beginners and experienced divers, snorkelling adventures on Nova’s stunning house reef, and an inspiring presentation by Zoona on her diving journey. Guests can learn firsthand with a complimentary “bubblemaker” trial dive in the shallow lagoon. Discounted rates and course credits are offered for Discover Scuba Diving and entry-level courses.
Adding to the excitement, a lucky guest (or even a Nova “soulmate” – as their team members are called) will win a complimentary Open Water Course for two. Additionally, participants can avail themselves of special discounts on Open Water and Scuba Diver courses.
Exclusive Offer for Direct Bookings
For a truly unforgettable experience, Nova Maldives is offering a 40% discount for direct bookings made through their website. Starting from $1,262 (inclusive of taxes and green tax) on a Full Board basis, or $1,498 on an All-Inclusive basis, the package includes 15% off selected water sports and spa treatments, complimentary snorkelling gear, and daily sunrise yoga.
Join Nova Maldives, Zoona Naseem, and celebrate the power of women while diving into adventure and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian seas. Visit their website or newsroom for more information.
Easter Fun and Family Bliss Await at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled amidst the pristine Baa Atoll, UNESCO’s first Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites families to create unforgettable Easter memories. From March 25th to 31st, 2024, the resort transforms into an Easter wonderland, offering a vibrant program of activities and delectable treats for all ages.
Culinary Delights Await
- Full Moon Barbecue: Kick off the festivities with an enchanting beachfront barbecue under the stars on March 25th. Savor smoky flavors, refreshing ocean breezes, and unforgettable moments with loved ones.
- In-Villa High Tea: Indulge in a luxurious escape with in-villa high tea from March 25th to 31st. Exquisite teas and delectable treats come paired with breathtaking ocean views, creating an atmosphere of serenity and elegance.
- Easter Dinner: Conclude your Easter celebration with a delightful feast on March 31st. Featuring fresh seafood, succulent roasts, and vibrant spring-inspired dishes, this memorable dinner under the stars promises a culinary journey accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of the waves.
Unwind at the Heavenly Spa
Guests can elevate their relaxation experience with a special Easter spa offer. Enjoy a 60-minute Hot Stone Massage followed by a blissful 15-minute Foot Reflexology session at the Heavenly Spa.
Easter Extravaganza for Kids
The resort keeps young guests entertained with a festive array of Easter-themed activities at the kids’ club. From an exciting Easter Egg Hunt to an Egg Relay Race and Easter Olympics, a fun-filled Easter awaits the whole family.
The Perfect Easter Getaway
Whether seeking relaxation or an action-packed escape, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers the ideal setting for a memorable Easter. Take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Westin Family Package for stays during this period.
For more information on the resort and Easter festivities, please visit resort website: westin-maldives.com.
SO/ Maldives Announces Grand Opening Party: “An Invite to the Front Row”
SO/ Maldives’ Island Couture proudly announces the Grand Opening Party of its exquisite island runway. Happening on March 23, 2024, this much-anticipated event of the season aptly titled “An Invite to the Front Row” promises a soirée of collaborative elegance, weaving together SO/ DNA of art and fashion, and the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives creating an unforgettable glamourous experience for its guests.
The Grand Opening Party will be a sensory feast, combining fashion-forward statements, avant-garde design, culinary excellence, artistic flair, exclusive wellness retreats, and a musical journey, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of Emboodhoo Lagoon. Guests are cordially invited to take a seat in the front row and witness the convergence of global talent and Maldivian charm.
Collaboration Highlights:
Fashion-Forward
One of the First International Fashion Shows in the Maldives with Milin
SO/ Maldives unveils its inaugural fashion show and considered to be one of the first international fashion shows in the Maldives. The Island Couture transforms into an oceanfront runway, showcasing the swimwear collection debut by the esteemed Thai fashion house, Milin. Witness the harmonious blend of haute couture and the paradisiacal setting.
Flying Dress Edits by Riffath
Advocating the local talent and culture, SO/ Maldives proudly partners with Riffath, a distinguished Maldivian High Fashion Brand, launching its exclusive SO/ Maldives’ Flying Dress Edits. Teaming up with
Timeless Maldives photo studio, the resort’s guests are empowered to unleash their inner models for a bespoke once-in-a-lifetime photo and drone shooting, adorned in a gown with an extended hem that gracefully dances in the wind.
(From left to right: Chef Dharshan, MILIN, DJ Karrouhat, Jenna)
Beach Takeover
Set against the stunning canvas of the Maldivian sunset and pristine shores, Veuve Clicquot Champagne house is taking over the beach and glamming up the Lazuli Beach Club Bar for an exquisite evening creating an atmosphere of refined elegance and indulgence.
Renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa, a dual Sri Lankan – Japanese heritage and hailed for his accolades on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2013 – 2022, commands the spotlight, crafting a menu that defies conventional boundaries. Infused with global culinary experiences, savour the exquisite flavours from Chef Dharshan’s acclaimed restaurants – Ministry of Crab, Nihonashi Blue, and Carne Diem Grill.
Adding a touch of glamour to the affair is Jenna Hemsworth, Australia’s most influential and award-winning female bartender. Known for her innovative approach to mixology, Jenna will showcase her creativity and down-under charm, taking over the bar to craft expertly curated cocktails.
Musical Bliss
The glamorous celebration will be amplified by a series of live performances from world-class musicians and DJs. Groove to the innovated beats of one of the leading Maldivian bands, YJ Hameed Music, creating a rhythm that resonates with the island’s spirit. Experience a captivating serenade by Lydia Sarunrat Deane, a Thai sensation, filling the air with enchanting melodies. End the night as DJ Karrouhat from Dubai take everyone on an electrifying after-party journey, dancing under the stars amplified by the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean.
The Grand Opening Party will be hosted by Matthew Deane, a well-known Thai-Australian singer, model, actor, and television presenter.
(From left to right: YJ Hameed Music, Lydia, Matthew)
Exclusive Wellness & Fitness Retreats
Embark on a transformative fitness journey with the introduction of a week-long detox and fun session by Jumping® Fitness, an innovative fitness regimen originating from the Czech Republic. In collaboration with London-based wellness partner Salon C. Stellar, renowned for their modern approach to wellness, the resort is set to launch new spa experiences that promise ultimate rejuvenation.
Earth Hour
SO/ Maldives invites guests to an eco-conscious revelry, where the beauty of nature intertwines with the joy of celebration. Witness as the island runway dims, unveiling a beach bonfire beneath the starlit sky. Immerse in the rhythmic beats of Maldivian Boduberu amid the serene glow.
Culinary Feast
Savour a lavish beach buffet under the stars, celebrating the quintessence of luxury and culinary delight.
Jesper Soerensen, General Manager of SO/ Maldives, expressed his excitement, stating, “An Invite to the Front Row encapsulates the essence of SO/ Maldives—a convergence of global excellence set against the unparalleled beauty of our island. We extend an exclusive invitation to our guests to join us on this extraordinary journey with incredible collaborations providing them a truly glamorous stay while embracing our DNA.”
Secure your villa from US$1300+++. Elevate with a half-board package on the island runway, indulging in avant-garde fashion. Join the Grand Opening Party, a celebration of unparalleled elegance and fashion-forward finesse.
Book your stay now: https://so-hotels.com/en/offers/grand-opening-party/
Dusit Thani Maldives Introduces Exceptional Offers for Easter and Ramadan Celebrations
Dusit Thani Maldives is gearing up for spring with a series of special offers and festivities designed to create unforgettable experiences for guests. The resort’s “Springtime Celebrations 2024” program encompasses Easter, Eid al-Fitr, and Thailand’s Songkran Water Festival, offering a unique blend of cultural experiences, culinary delights, and festive activities.
Easter Festivities:
- Family Fun and Luxurious Experiences: Guests can enjoy Easter egg painting, a special Easter brunch, exciting water sports adventures, and a dedicated program of fun activities for children.
- Unforgettable Easter Dinner and Entertainment: On March 31st, an exquisite Easter dinner followed by the “Easter Blue Night” event featuring live jazz, a DJ, and a saxophonist will create a mesmerizing ambience for relaxation and indulgence. Guests can also participate in a lucky draw for exclusive prizes and spa experiences.
- Wellness and Nature Activities: The resort offers a range of spa treatments, water sports, and nature experiences for couples, families, and friends.
Eid al-Fitr and Songkran Celebrations:
- Vibrant Eid Celebrations: On April 10th, guests can partake in a delightful Eid experience featuring a sumptuous barbecue feast accompanied by traditional Boduberu and Fish Bodumas dance shows.
- Thai New Year Festivities: On April 13th, guests can celebrate Songkran with an afternoon filled with games, music, barbecued delights, and special Thai dishes.
Special Offers and Packages:
Dusit Thani Maldives offers exclusive packages and promotions to enhance the guest experience. Whether seeking a romantic escape, a family vacation, or a solo adventure, the resort caters to diverse preferences. Guests booking directly through the website can enjoy added perks like a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, a sunset cruise, snorkeling gear, and flexible check-in/check-out options.
For reservations or more information:
Visit the Dusit Thani Maldives website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
