The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recognised with Green Globe Certification for biodiversity initiatives
Green Globe Certification has awarded The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort its first certification in recognition of its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible practices. Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort has embraced its pristine location by implementing a wide range of sustainability initiatives that both protect the environment and showcase the benefits of its idyllic tropical setting.
In August 2024, the resort installed 650 solar panels at the heart of the island, harnessing the abundant Maldivian sunshine. This initiative has already delivered significant results, saving over 166,000 kg of CO2 emissions by September 2025—the equivalent to planting 4,900 trees. The solar panels generate up to six hours of energy daily, with estimated annual savings of over USD 135,000.
Solar energy also powers the hot water system that services staff accommodations and kitchen operations, marking a substantial reduction when compared to conventional energy consumption. Furthermore, the solar panels are projected to cut annual diesel consumption by 135,000 liters, resulting in a reduction of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, the equivalent of planting 16,400 trees.
Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, said, “As an island resort, sustainability is key. We are committed to developing solutions that minimize our impact on this beautiful ecosystem. The solar panels harness the abundant sunshine of the Maldives and help reduce our reliance on carbon-emitting fuels such as diesel.”
To reduce environmental impacts, the resort has implemented water conservation measures and introduced a state-of-the-art bottled water plant. Featuring a comprehensive desalination and bottling system, the plant eliminates the need for imported water, reduces the resort’s carbon footprint, and promotes the use of reusable glass bottles and biodegradable cups. Convenient refilling stations have also been established throughout staff areas.
Waste management is another priority in preserving the island’s unspoiled environment and rich biodiversity. In January 2025, the resort partnered with Parley to launch the Recycle One Million campaign, which aims to collect one million plastic waste items by end of this year. Guests and staff are encouraged to participate by collecting plastic waste from Brother Island and nearby shores. The collected materials are then processed at the Tila Fushi recycling island.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set amid the vibrant biodiversity of Baa Atoll, where 250 species of coral and 1,200 species of fish flourish. Reef manta rays, an iconic species of the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, gather in large groups to feed on plankton-rich waters inside the lagoon. Inspired by this vibrant marine life, the resort’s dedicated Green Team leads conservation programs that deliver long-term benefits for sea life while offering meaningful guest participation. In partnership with AQUA, the resort’s marine conservation program supports coral restoration, manta ray protection, sea turtle monitoring, and ghost net recovery. Initiatives include the Coral Frame Adoption Program, a coral nursery, responsible tourism at Hanifaru Bay conducted with the Manta Trust for manta ray research, and eco-focused snorkelling and diving. To raise awareness and protect the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems for future generations, the resort also hosts weekly marine biology presentations and promotes the use of reef-safe sunscreen.
As part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program, the resort champions the preservation of Liyelaa Jehun, traditional Maldivian lacquer art. Believed to have originated centuries ago through trade with China, this ancient craft is now practiced by only a handful of skilled artisans. Guests are invited to join in hands-on workshops with local craftsmen, learning the art of making Maldivian lacquer work and helping preserve one of the country’s oldest cultural traditions. By integrating these immersive cultural experiences, the resort aims to revitalize interest in Maldivian heritage while connecting travelers more deeply to the destination.
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort unveils Maldivian Night dining experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort has introduced Maldivian Night, a weekly beachfront dinner experience that celebrates the rich heritage and authentic flavors of the Maldives.
Held every Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the beach, this immersive evening showcases a carefully curated menu of traditional Maldivian dishes, including Maldivian Potato Gnocchi, Maldivian Fish Carpaccio, Grilled Local Snapper, and an assortment of local desserts.
Guests will be welcomed into an authentic island-inspired atmosphere featuring live Bodu Beru performances, cultural décor, and the soothing sounds of the ocean. To make the evening truly memorable, each guest will receive a complimentary Maldivian sarong and enjoy a local heritage video showcase during dinner.
Grand Park Kodhipparu highlights manta ray conservation on World Manta Day
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives marked World Manta Day with a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of manta ray conservation and the threats these marine species face from international trade, overfishing, plastic pollution and habitat destruction.
The resort organised painting workshops where guests were invited to illustrate their impressions of manta rays and their underwater environment, fostering a connection with marine life through art. Using shimmering glitters, participants recreated the elegance and grace of manta rays, while others crafted large-scale designs on the beach, turning the shoreline into a visual tribute to the creatures.
As part of its commitment to environmental education, the resort released a special video highlighting the feeding habits, defence strategies and reproductive behaviours of manta rays. The video serves as an educational resource, reinforcing the significance of marine conservation through scientific understanding and community engagement.
Citra Suriah, Marketing Director of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said the resort would continue to provide opportunities for guests to learn about and advocate for collective responsibility in protecting the ocean.
The Nautilus Maldives’ unscripted dining: A revolution in ultra-luxury hospitality
Luxury travel is moving beyond service—it’s moving toward liberation. The Nautilus Maldives pioneers culinary freedom and is the world’s first resort without meal times, where chefs co-create indulgence with guests, anything, anytime, anywhere.
A Pioneer of schedule-free, personality-driven dining
The Nautilus is not just another luxury resort in the Maldives; it is rewriting the rules of fine dining. Its “Unscripted Dining” concept makes it the most liberated, guest-centric culinary experience in the world.
The Nautilus’s Chefs Are Always In
Unlike traditional luxury resorts, dining at The Nautilus isn’t bound by restaurant hours, menus or venues. Chefs serve as co-creators of indulgence, working with guests to turn moods, whims, or even Instagram posts into one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Haute cuisine at 2 a.m., ramen by the beach at sunset, or a Michelin-style degustation menu on a private sandbank — The Nautilus chefs deliver, as at The Nautilus, the kitchen never closes. For jet-lagged travellers, this means ultimate convenience and comfort: breakfast at dusk, dinner at dawn, or spontaneous midnight feasts.
Why Plan a Meal When You Can Invent It?
Culinary freedom defines The Nautilus. Guests aren’t simply dining – they are designing their own experience in real time. From lobster benedict in bed at midnight to cocktail-paired tasting menus under the stars, everything is on the table – literally. It’s a rejection of routine and predictability, elevating emotional dining as the new luxury. Guests are invited to experience food as emotional expression, with each dish crafted in the moment and shaped by imagination.
An Island Without Meal Times – Radical Hospitality for the Ultra-Individual
The Nautilus rebels against hospitality norms: no schedules, no restrictions, no compromises.
Its philosophy embodies the future of ultra-luxury hospitality: total guest freedom, spontaneity, and personalised indulgence.
A Shared Vision of Culinary Freedom
“True luxury is freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “Our Unscripted Dining concept is a direct reflection of that belief. By removing the limits of time and menus, we invite our guests to experience food not as routine, but as a deeply personal journey of indulgence and expression. Today’s ultra-luxury travellers seek authenticity and individuality above all else. The Nautilus leads this shift, offering a radical departure from scripted hospitality. Every meal becomes a story co-created with the guest, a promise of spontaneity and soulful connection.”
To find out more about The Nautilus visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
