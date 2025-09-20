The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recognised with Green Globe Certification for biodiversity initiatives

Green Globe Certification has awarded The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort its first certification in recognition of its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible practices. Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort has embraced its pristine location by implementing a wide range of sustainability initiatives that both protect the environment and showcase the benefits of its idyllic tropical setting.

In August 2024, the resort installed 650 solar panels at the heart of the island, harnessing the abundant Maldivian sunshine. This initiative has already delivered significant results, saving over 166,000 kg of CO2 emissions by September 2025—the equivalent to planting 4,900 trees. The solar panels generate up to six hours of energy daily, with estimated annual savings of over USD 135,000.

Solar energy also powers the hot water system that services staff accommodations and kitchen operations, marking a substantial reduction when compared to conventional energy consumption. Furthermore, the solar panels are projected to cut annual diesel consumption by 135,000 liters, resulting in a reduction of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, the equivalent of planting 16,400 trees.

Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, said, “As an island resort, sustainability is key. We are committed to developing solutions that minimize our impact on this beautiful ecosystem. The solar panels harness the abundant sunshine of the Maldives and help reduce our reliance on carbon-emitting fuels such as diesel.”

To reduce environmental impacts, the resort has implemented water conservation measures and introduced a state-of-the-art bottled water plant. Featuring a comprehensive desalination and bottling system, the plant eliminates the need for imported water, reduces the resort’s carbon footprint, and promotes the use of reusable glass bottles and biodegradable cups. Convenient refilling stations have also been established throughout staff areas.

Waste management is another priority in preserving the island’s unspoiled environment and rich biodiversity. In January 2025, the resort partnered with Parley to launch the Recycle One Million campaign, which aims to collect one million plastic waste items by end of this year. Guests and staff are encouraged to participate by collecting plastic waste from Brother Island and nearby shores. The collected materials are then processed at the Tila Fushi recycling island.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set amid the vibrant biodiversity of Baa Atoll, where 250 species of coral and 1,200 species of fish flourish. Reef manta rays, an iconic species of the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, gather in large groups to feed on plankton-rich waters inside the lagoon. Inspired by this vibrant marine life, the resort’s dedicated Green Team leads conservation programs that deliver long-term benefits for sea life while offering meaningful guest participation. In partnership with AQUA, the resort’s marine conservation program supports coral restoration, manta ray protection, sea turtle monitoring, and ghost net recovery. Initiatives include the Coral Frame Adoption Program, a coral nursery, responsible tourism at Hanifaru Bay conducted with the Manta Trust for manta ray research, and eco-focused snorkelling and diving. To raise awareness and protect the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems for future generations, the resort also hosts weekly marine biology presentations and promotes the use of reef-safe sunscreen.

As part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program, the resort champions the preservation of Liyelaa Jehun, traditional Maldivian lacquer art. Believed to have originated centuries ago through trade with China, this ancient craft is now practiced by only a handful of skilled artisans. Guests are invited to join in hands-on workshops with local craftsmen, learning the art of making Maldivian lacquer work and helping preserve one of the country’s oldest cultural traditions. By integrating these immersive cultural experiences, the resort aims to revitalize interest in Maldivian heritage while connecting travelers more deeply to the destination.