News
Kuramathi Maldives to host Oktoberfest-inspired folk festival this October
Kuramathi Maldives is set to bring a taste of Bavarian tradition to paradise this October. Inspired by the world-famous Oktoberfest, the resort will host its very own folk festival from 4 to 7 October 2025. Guests can enjoy four unforgettable evenings at the Dhoni Bar, from sunset until late, filled with lively music, delicious Bavarian-inspired food, and refreshing drinks.
The highlight of the festival is a special performance by the Biegel siblings, a talented trio from Upper Bavaria. Regina, Rupert and Ludwig Biegel will entertain visitors with authentic Bavarian folk music, showcasing instruments such as the accordion and tuba, alongside their distinctive polyphonic singing. With over 15 years of experience in the Bavarian music scene, the Biegel siblings bring a unique and lively touch to every performance.
Kuramathi guests can indulge in a variety of beers, both draught and bottled, including one authentic German brew perfectly paired with German-Bavarian specialties, offering a true taste of tradition and capturing the unique spirit of the experience.
Experience Bavarian traditions on a stunning tropical island, creating a unique and memorable celebration.
News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recognised with Green Globe Certification for biodiversity initiatives
Green Globe Certification has awarded The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort its first certification in recognition of its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible practices. Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort has embraced its pristine location by implementing a wide range of sustainability initiatives that both protect the environment and showcase the benefits of its idyllic tropical setting.
In August 2024, the resort installed 650 solar panels at the heart of the island, harnessing the abundant Maldivian sunshine. This initiative has already delivered significant results, saving over 166,000 kg of CO2 emissions by September 2025—the equivalent to planting 4,900 trees. The solar panels generate up to six hours of energy daily, with estimated annual savings of over USD 135,000.
Solar energy also powers the hot water system that services staff accommodations and kitchen operations, marking a substantial reduction when compared to conventional energy consumption. Furthermore, the solar panels are projected to cut annual diesel consumption by 135,000 liters, resulting in a reduction of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, the equivalent of planting 16,400 trees.
Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, said, “As an island resort, sustainability is key. We are committed to developing solutions that minimize our impact on this beautiful ecosystem. The solar panels harness the abundant sunshine of the Maldives and help reduce our reliance on carbon-emitting fuels such as diesel.”
To reduce environmental impacts, the resort has implemented water conservation measures and introduced a state-of-the-art bottled water plant. Featuring a comprehensive desalination and bottling system, the plant eliminates the need for imported water, reduces the resort’s carbon footprint, and promotes the use of reusable glass bottles and biodegradable cups. Convenient refilling stations have also been established throughout staff areas.
Waste management is another priority in preserving the island’s unspoiled environment and rich biodiversity. In January 2025, the resort partnered with Parley to launch the Recycle One Million campaign, which aims to collect one million plastic waste items by end of this year. Guests and staff are encouraged to participate by collecting plastic waste from Brother Island and nearby shores. The collected materials are then processed at the Tila Fushi recycling island.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set amid the vibrant biodiversity of Baa Atoll, where 250 species of coral and 1,200 species of fish flourish. Reef manta rays, an iconic species of the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, gather in large groups to feed on plankton-rich waters inside the lagoon. Inspired by this vibrant marine life, the resort’s dedicated Green Team leads conservation programs that deliver long-term benefits for sea life while offering meaningful guest participation. In partnership with AQUA, the resort’s marine conservation program supports coral restoration, manta ray protection, sea turtle monitoring, and ghost net recovery. Initiatives include the Coral Frame Adoption Program, a coral nursery, responsible tourism at Hanifaru Bay conducted with the Manta Trust for manta ray research, and eco-focused snorkelling and diving. To raise awareness and protect the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems for future generations, the resort also hosts weekly marine biology presentations and promotes the use of reef-safe sunscreen.
As part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program, the resort champions the preservation of Liyelaa Jehun, traditional Maldivian lacquer art. Believed to have originated centuries ago through trade with China, this ancient craft is now practiced by only a handful of skilled artisans. Guests are invited to join in hands-on workshops with local craftsmen, learning the art of making Maldivian lacquer work and helping preserve one of the country’s oldest cultural traditions. By integrating these immersive cultural experiences, the resort aims to revitalize interest in Maldivian heritage while connecting travelers more deeply to the destination.
Cooking
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort unveils Maldivian Night dining experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort has introduced Maldivian Night, a weekly beachfront dinner experience that celebrates the rich heritage and authentic flavors of the Maldives.
Held every Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the beach, this immersive evening showcases a carefully curated menu of traditional Maldivian dishes, including Maldivian Potato Gnocchi, Maldivian Fish Carpaccio, Grilled Local Snapper, and an assortment of local desserts.
Guests will be welcomed into an authentic island-inspired atmosphere featuring live Bodu Beru performances, cultural décor, and the soothing sounds of the ocean. To make the evening truly memorable, each guest will receive a complimentary Maldivian sarong and enjoy a local heritage video showcase during dinner.
Featured
Grand Park Kodhipparu highlights manta ray conservation on World Manta Day
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives marked World Manta Day with a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of manta ray conservation and the threats these marine species face from international trade, overfishing, plastic pollution and habitat destruction.
The resort organised painting workshops where guests were invited to illustrate their impressions of manta rays and their underwater environment, fostering a connection with marine life through art. Using shimmering glitters, participants recreated the elegance and grace of manta rays, while others crafted large-scale designs on the beach, turning the shoreline into a visual tribute to the creatures.
As part of its commitment to environmental education, the resort released a special video highlighting the feeding habits, defence strategies and reproductive behaviours of manta rays. The video serves as an educational resource, reinforcing the significance of marine conservation through scientific understanding and community engagement.
Citra Suriah, Marketing Director of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said the resort would continue to provide opportunities for guests to learn about and advocate for collective responsibility in protecting the ocean.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO lunches Barefoot Bistro at Hudhu Bay
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives rewards guests with 10th anniversary holiday giveaway
-
Featured1 week ago
Emilie Channon brings holistic healing residency to Baros Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
SO/ Maldives to host three-day wellness retreat with Anna Kanyuk
-
News1 week ago
Ayada Maldives unveils its 2025–26 festive season: sea, fire, light and magic
-
News1 week ago
Haunted island awaits at Canareef this Halloween night
-
Featured1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo marks global wellness initiative with three-day celebration
-
Drink1 week ago
Dining at Ayada Maldives: A culinary journey in paradise