Grand Park Kodhipparu highlights manta ray conservation on World Manta Day

Soneva Fushi, situated within the Maldives’ Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has been named winner of the SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award as part of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025. The accolade is one of two special awards announced ahead of the official ceremony on 30 October. The award is based on votes from more than 800 members of the Academy, who were asked to identify the hotel where they experienced their single-best hospitality moment within the two-year voting period.

The award recognises the quality of service that ensures guests feel cared for throughout their stay. It celebrates the work of a property and its entire team, acknowledging excellence in areas ranging from reception and housekeeping to amenities and food and beverage services. Voters were asked to consider ambience, unique experiential elements, and the warmth of the hospitality on offer.

Soneva Fushi, the original Soneva resort and regarded as the model for barefoot luxury, is located on one of the Maldives’ largest and least developed islands. The resort comprises 71 private villas, either set amidst dense jungle or positioned above the ocean. Guests are invited to embrace a slower pace of life, with experiences ranging from deserted island picnics and wellness treatments at Soneva Soul to curated events under the Soneva Stars calendar.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, said: “This award celebrates the foundation of hospitality and honours the emotional connection that guests have with a hotel and its team. For three decades, Soneva Fushi has been delivering memorable service at the highest level that puts the guest at the heart of every interaction. A mainstay of The World’s 50 Best Hotels list since the awards’ inception, Soneva Fushi is a worthy winner of the SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award, setting a benchmark of all-encompassing excellence one stay at a time.”

Each villa offers extensive indoor and outdoor living space, private pools and ocean views. A distinctive feature of the resort is its Barefoot Guardians – dedicated butlers assigned to each villa to provide personalised service. Available at all times, they arrange every aspect of the guest experience, from zipline adventures and snorkelling at Hanifaru Bay to stargazing at the observatory or dining in one of 14 restaurants. The Barefoot Guardians also manage the Soneva Stars calendar, which hosts international chefs, wellness specialists and sporting figures.

Antony Paton, General Manager of Soneva Fushi, said: “This award belongs to the entire team at Soneva Fushi. It is a reflection of our shared purpose to create moments of joy, connection and wonder every single day. Being recognised by The World’s 50 Best Hotels affirms that the quiet magic we strive for is not only felt by our guests, but remembered. And that, to us, is the greatest reward.”

Giancarlo Mancino, Chief Executive Officer of SeiBellissimi, added: “At Soneva Fushi, hospitality is a seamless extension of a lifestyle deeply rooted in sustainability, wellness and mindful luxury. Founded with a slow life philosophy, every experience here is a tribute to living in harmony with nature, honouring health-conscious principles, and crafting each moment with genuine care. This devotion to sustainable elegance and the art of well-being is the perfect mirror of SeiBellissimi’s own values: Italian craftsmanship, conviviality, and a respect for quality that goes beyond the ordinary.”

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 ceremony will take place at Old Billingsgate in London on Thursday 30 October, where Soneva Fushi will formally receive the SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award.