Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils new Pickleball court

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced the launch of its brand-new pickleball court, further enhancing the resort’s diverse portfolio of sports and recreational experiences. This exciting new addition underscores the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering dynamic, experience-driven luxury for guests of all ages.

Pickleball—a fast-growing paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis—has gained global popularity for its accessibility, fun, and competitive edge. With the introduction of this new court, Kuda Villingili enhances its appeal as a destination for both leisure and active travelers, offering a lively, social, and inclusive way to stay fit while enjoying the resort’s idyllic island surroundings.

“For us at Kuda Villingili Maldives, luxury is not just about comfort — it’s about creating moments that inspire joy and connection,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “Our new pickleball facility offers guests a fun and engaging way to stay active while immersing themselves in the beauty of the Maldives.”

The new pickleball court complements the resort’s already extensive sports and wellness facilities, which include:

Two flood-lit tennis courts

A padel tennis court

A futsal ground

A volleyball court

A state-of-the-art gym featuring Technogym equipment

A serene indoor and outdoor oceanfront yoga pavilion hosting daily sessions led by expert instructors

The Spa, located on a private island, offering holistic wellness experiences

The Maldives’ largest swimming pool — a stunning 150-meter (Olympic-sized) pool perfect for both casual swimmers and fitness enthusiast

Conveniently located just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives features 75 spacious villas and residences, 8 restaurants offering 12 international cuisines, and easy access to one of the region’s most iconic left-barrel surf breaks.

With the addition of pickleball to its already impressive lineup, Kuda Villingili continues to set the standard for experience-led luxury in the Maldives, where wellness, recreation, and relaxation come together to create an exceptional guest experience.