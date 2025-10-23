From wellness to culture: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts embodies new era of Maldivian travel

The Maldives continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s premier island destinations, achieving global acclaim while maintaining steady growth in visitor arrivals. The country was recently named Best Beach Destination at the World Tourism Awards 2025 in Brussels and ranked among the Top Ten Countries for Food in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives recorded over 1.7 million tourist arrivals as of 21 October 2025 — a 10% year-on-year increase. The destination is on course to meet its ambitious target of 2.3 million arrivals by year-end, with the final quarter expected to bring the highest influx of visitors as the nation enters its peak travel season.

Sustained demand from key markets including India, China, Russia, and the United Kingdom, alongside rising interest from the Middle East and Europe, continues to fuel this growth. The trend reflects a broader global shift towards experience-led travel, where visitors seek meaningful, immersive stays rather than conventional leisure holidays.

As arrival numbers climb, the focus within the Maldives tourism industry is evolving from volume to value. Hospitality brands are responding by offering experiences that highlight authenticity, sustainability, and cultural engagement. Among them, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts — which operates four properties across the Maldives — is redefining the concept of island travel through wellness, cuisine, and culture.

