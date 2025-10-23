Featured
From wellness to culture: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts embodies new era of Maldivian travel
The Maldives continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s premier island destinations, achieving global acclaim while maintaining steady growth in visitor arrivals. The country was recently named Best Beach Destination at the World Tourism Awards 2025 in Brussels and ranked among the Top Ten Countries for Food in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives recorded over 1.7 million tourist arrivals as of 21 October 2025 — a 10% year-on-year increase. The destination is on course to meet its ambitious target of 2.3 million arrivals by year-end, with the final quarter expected to bring the highest influx of visitors as the nation enters its peak travel season.
Sustained demand from key markets including India, China, Russia, and the United Kingdom, alongside rising interest from the Middle East and Europe, continues to fuel this growth. The trend reflects a broader global shift towards experience-led travel, where visitors seek meaningful, immersive stays rather than conventional leisure holidays.
As arrival numbers climb, the focus within the Maldives tourism industry is evolving from volume to value. Hospitality brands are responding by offering experiences that highlight authenticity, sustainability, and cultural engagement. Among them, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts — which operates four properties across the Maldives — is redefining the concept of island travel through wellness, cuisine, and culture.
The brand’s approach extends beyond accommodation, curating distinctive experiences that deepen the guest journey. From spa rituals rooted in Asian wellness traditions at Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa to private beachfront dinners celebrating the region’s rich culinary heritage, each stay is designed to be both restorative and enriching. Guests who book directly also receive exclusive credits and tailored experiences, reinforcing the Maldives’ growing appeal as a destination for conscious and immersive travel.
This direction mirrors the Maldives’ evolving tourism strategy, which prioritises authenticity and quality over volume. As the nation edges closer to another record-breaking year, its success lies not only in the number of arrivals but in its ability to offer enduring, high-calibre experiences — a vision shared by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts as it continues to shape the future of island hospitality across the region.
Featured
Centara Maldives unveils bespoke National Day escapes for UAE holidaymakers
As one of the most notable occasions in the GCC calendar, UAE National Day presents the perfect opportunity to plan a dream island getaway at one of Centara Hotels & Resorts’ Maldivian destinations. Travellers can discover their own piece of paradise across four distinctive properties: Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Each resort offers a seamless blend of elegance, comfort, island activities, and rejuvenating spa experiences — the ideal way to celebrate the spirit of the occasion with a tropical touch.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Located a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives provides an elegant island retreat ideal for celebrating special moments with family and friends. The resort features a range of overwater villas and beachfront residences, each complete with a private pool, jacuzzi, or both — offering guests an opportunity to truly unwind and disconnect from the outside world.
Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort offers an array of experiences, from exciting water sports and excursions to restorative wellness treatments at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Dining choices include international buffets at The Gallery, modern Mediterranean flavours at Bluefin, and light bites at Coco Drift’s swim-up bar. Guests can also toast to the occasion with a refreshing drink at Sunset Social.
In celebration of UAE National Day, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives invites guests to reconnect with loved ones through an exclusive stay package. Guests booking before 15 December for stays until 20 December can enjoy four nights for the price of three or seven nights for the price of five, with complimentary round-trip transfers included.
Additional benefits include:
- Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast
- Club access
- Complimentary sparkling beverage at Sunset Social on the first evening
- One complimentary couples’ treatment at SPA Cenvaree Retreat
- A 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Nestled in the scenic North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a vibrant, underwater world-themed escape perfect for families. The resort combines play and relaxation through its lazy river, splash zones, and water playgrounds, alongside the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree, a Candy Spa for children, and a lively kids’ club. Accommodation includes oceanfront and overwater villas, complemented by diverse dining experiences.
Families can enjoy the ultimate island holiday where children stay, play, and dine for free on all stays before 15 December. Perfect for the UAE National Day long weekend, the offer includes:
- Special room rates
- Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers
- Free stays and meals for up to two children aged 11 and under
- A 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
For couples and solo travellers seeking tranquillity, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers an adults-only sanctuary designed for relaxation and connection. Guests can wake to panoramic sea views from oceanfront or overwater villas with direct lagoon access. The resort features world-class dining, a yoga pavilion, award-winning SPA Cenvaree, and water sports including windsurfing, parasailing, and snorkelling.
To mark UAE National Day, guests can take advantage of 30% off all villas (and 45% off for CentaraThe1 members), along with 50% off transfers for stays of two to four nights. The package also includes:
- Sparkling beverage and fresh fruit upon arrival in overwater villas
- A three-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus guests and above
- Buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments
- 20% discount on food and beverages
- 10% off water sports and excursions
- Complimentary snorkelling and kayaking equipment
Bookings and stays are valid until 10 January 2026.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Set amidst breathtaking ocean views and a UNESCO-protected marine reserve, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection caters to adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. Home to an award-winning house reef and several renowned dive sites, guests can spend their days exploring coral reefs or discovering a historic shipwreck, followed by spa treatments and gourmet dining.
Guests can enjoy 45% off flexible rates for CentaraThe1 members and 30% off for non-members, along with 30% off seaplane transfers for stays of two to six nights until 10 January 2026.
The offer includes:
- Handmade chocolates and tropical fruit upon arrival in overwater or pool villas
- A complimentary picnic lunch for families or a private beach dinner for couples (Half Board Plus and above)
- Buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments
- Complimentary stays and meals for children aged six and under
- 20% discount on à la carte dining and floating breakfasts (Club Pool Villas only)
- 10% discount on water sports and excursions
- Complimentary snorkelling gear and kayak use
For more information or reservations, guests can visit Centara Hotels & Resorts and explore exclusive UAE National Day offers available across all Maldivian properties.
Featured
Holistic journeys at One&Only Reethi Rah: Year of global wellness expertise
One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to continue their wellness journey at the renowned One&Only Spa, which has recently received a prestigious five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide — the first and only spa in the Maldives to earn this recognition. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the spa offers a tranquil retreat where ancient healing practices meet modern techniques, providing tailored treatments that promote lasting wellbeing.
Throughout the year, One&Only Reethi Rah has hosted leading international wellness practitioners, and the remainder of 2025 will feature an inspiring series of experiences guided by acclaimed experts. From holistic therapies and Ayurveda to Pilates, yoga, Barre, and CrossFit, each visiting specialist brings unique expertise and methodology to the island, delivering highly personalised sessions designed around each guest’s individual needs.
Beginning in October, Ayurveda specialist Dr Shreejit Ghadigaonkar will offer personalised consultations and treatments based on one of the world’s oldest healing systems, using herbal remedies, massage, and holistic therapies to restore balance. During the same period, Shannon Fenton, a Pilates and yoga instructor, will lead mindful movement sessions to enhance posture, body awareness, and overall wellbeing.
In November, bespoke fitness coach Nicky Holender will introduce tailored programmes focused on strength, endurance, and motivation, while holistic therapist Darya Gudkova will offer deeply restorative treatments combining Eastern traditions with a contemporary understanding of anatomy and psychology.
The season will continue into December and January with Sanam Heravi, a STOTT-certified Barre specialist, whose sessions use intelligent movement to support rehabilitation and life transitions. Guests seeking high-intensity training will be able to train with Zubaid Toefy, a CrossFit coach with a background in Muay Thai and Olympic weightlifting, known for his dynamic and disciplined approach.
Each visiting practitioner contributes distinct expertise to the spa’s offerings, enabling guests to explore individual paths towards vitality, clarity, and inner balance
Whether guests are beginning a new wellness journey or deepening established rituals, the One&Only Spa provides a setting for intentional transformation. From sunrise yoga sessions to deeply restorative treatments, every moment is designed to strengthen the connection between mind, body, and nature within the serene environment of the Maldives.
For guests seeking advanced skincare, the spa also presents a curated selection of facial treatments that combine cutting-edge technology with high-performance formulations. Through partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Augustinus Bader, the spa offers rejuvenating therapies that leave the skin feeling nourished, firm, and radiant.
Excursions
Royal Island among participants in Guinness World Record snorkel
Royal Island participated in the Baani Event, which achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people snorkelling simultaneously. Twenty-eight participants represented the resort at Villingilifaru Finolhu, located approximately two kilometres across the lagoon from Royal Island. The island lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, in close proximity to Hanifaru Bay, one of the Maldives’ most renowned manta aggregation sites.
The resort’s involvement aligns with its ongoing coral restoration initiatives on the house reef. Efforts include the installation of nursery frames, out-planting of resilient coral fragments, regular monitoring, and guest briefings aimed at encouraging reef-safe practices such as calm water entries, mindful finning, and maintaining respectful distances from marine life. These measures contribute to a low-impact snorkelling experience while supporting the long-term health of the reef ecosystem.
Royal Island’s environmental stewardship extends beyond marine conservation to community engagement. Recent activities include native tree and coastal vegetation planting to enhance shoreline stability and biodiversity, as well as periodic beach and lagoon clean-ups conducted in partnership with local organisations. Educational programmes for schools and youth groups promote ocean literacy and foster a culture of environmental guardianship across Baa Atoll.
Amidst the clear lagoons and coral gardens, Royal Island’s participation in the record-setting event underscores its message of responsible enjoyment of the Maldives — protecting coral ecosystems and strengthening community bonds through sustainable tourism and collaboration.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Universal Resorts transforms into VERSA, unveiling NIVA as cornerstone of international growth strategy
-
Featured1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives introduces holistic wellness experience with Tash and Andre Barnard
-
Celebration1 week ago
Centara Hotels & Resorts lights up Maldives with vibrant Diwali celebrations
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience Diwali in paradise with Villa Nautica’s beachside celebrations
-
Cooking1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Kai, blending Teppanyaki tradition with island spirit
-
Featured1 week ago
Save big on paradise: Sun Siyam Resorts’ limited-time Black Friday offers
-
Awards1 week ago
Sun Siyam Group shines at Global Peace Hospitality Summit with multiple international awards
-
Action1 week ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO debuts Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide