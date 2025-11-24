Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives secures Readers’ Choice honour in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Awards

The inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 have been announced, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, has secured a place on the list. The resort has been recognised as a Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel, marking an important milestone for the newly opened property. Known for its privacy, refined elegance, diverse dining options, and holistic wellness offerings, the resort has quickly emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after five-star retreats in the Maldives.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives has been designed to engage the senses, blending elevated elegance with uninterrupted seclusion. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and residences has been created for travellers seeking a peaceful Maldivian escape defined by natural surroundings. The contemporary design is softened by organic textures, muted tones, and Thai-inspired elements, resulting in an atmosphere that feels serene, relaxed, and discreetly luxurious.

Elegance and simplicity shape the experience across the island. Private decks offer quiet spaces for reflection, while an array of water sports and marine activities provide opportunities for exploration. The resort’s wellbeing philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a dedicated sanctuary for holistic healing and restoration. Drawing on Thai wellness traditions, each treatment is designed to renew balance and nurture physical and mental wellbeing. Signature therapies, couples’ rituals, and restorative beauty treatments allow guests to slow down and reconnect with their natural rhythm.

Dining is a defining aspect of the resort’s appeal. Guests can enjoy tandoor and teppan live stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or end the day with cocktails and sunset views at Sunset Social. For additional exclusivity, The Club offers gourmet breakfasts, curated grape pairings, and intimate culinary experiences, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments.

The recognition from Condé Nast Traveller Middle East highlights the rapid rise of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives within the region. Securing such a prestigious title within months of opening underscores the resort’s commitment to service quality, guest satisfaction, and exceptional experiences. It also reflects Centara’s growing presence and increasing popularity among travellers to the Maldives.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East community,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This award reflects the genuine care and commitment our team puts into creating stays that feel calm and personal—experiences that are both distinctly Maldivian and authentically Thai. Our focus has always been on curated journeys, refined elegance, and a meaningful connection to the island’s natural beauty. It is incredibly rewarding to know that our guests feel this throughout their time with us.”

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives continues to welcome guests from the GCC region and beyond, strengthened by the trust of travellers who value authenticity, elegance, and exceptional island experiences.