Brennia Kottefaru appoints Aditya Raj Singh as Deputy Director of Sales, Marketing

Brennia Kottefaru, a brand-new luxury island resort in Maldives, has appointed seasoned sales and marketing professional Aditya Raj Singh as its Deputy Director of Sales and Marketing.

Aditya brings over 13 years of experience in sales and marketing, having held progressive responsibilities in leadership roles in sales and marketing departments of well-known international hotel brands. His expertise lies in strategic thinking, creative business planning and development, brand management, marketing communications, sales tactics, and identifying and maximising business opportunities.

Aditya started his career 2006 with ITC Hotels, India’s third largest hotel chain. He then went onto work with Aitken Spence Hotels India, as well as Six Senses India, where he handled the promotional activities of Six Senses resorts in India and Bhutan.

In 2015, Aditya made his way to the Maldives with Aitken Spence Hotels, joining the Sri Lankan hospitality company’s Adaaran brand of resorts in Maldives. He held the position of Group Sales and Marketing Manager for Adaaran Resorts until November 2019.

Brennia Kottefaru began welcoming guests in January, as part of its soft opening. The five-star resort is set to host its grand opening in March.

Brennia Kottefaru, sprawled in the waters of the northern Raa atoll, awaits your arrival to whisk you off to this surreal world of your own. A world of exquisite tastes and flavours. A world of endless gratification.

With 190 villas in 10 categories, Brennia Kottefaru offers timeless luxury with authentic and indulgent interiors. Relish the taste of delicious and diverse cuisines at its restaurants and sip exclusive cocktails by the pool as you watch the sky fade from vivid blue to the many shades of a sunset.

Soak up Maldivian culture and enjoy an exclusive collection of over 1,000 art pieces by renowned local artists exhibited at the Art Gallery. Get your blood pumping with the resort’s health and fitness offerings, and pamper yourself at the spa with the indulgent massages and beauty treatments it has to offer.

Lastly, explore the underwater beauty of Raa atoll and absorb some salt, an essential part of the Maldivian experience. Come celebrate the passion for living well at Brennia Kottefaru, with its authentic experiences designed for every discerning guest.