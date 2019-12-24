Brennia Kottefaru to open in early 2020

Brennia Kottefaru, a brand-new luxury resort in Maldives, has announced plans to open its shores to guests in early 2020.

As part of its soft opening, the five-star resort will begin welcoming guests in mid-January before the grand opening in March.

Brennia Kottefaru, sprawled in the waters of the northern Raa atoll, awaits your arrival to whisk you off to this surreal world of your own. A world of exquisite tastes and flavours. A world of endless gratification.

With 190 villas in 10 categories, Brennia Kottefaru offers timeless luxury with authentic and indulgent interiors. Relish the taste of delicious and diverse cuisines at its restaurants and sip exclusive cocktails by the pool as you watch the sky fade from vivid blue to the many shades of a sunset.

Soak up Maldivian culture and enjoy an exclusive collection of over 1,000 art pieces by renowned local artists exhibited at the Art Gallery. Get your blood pumping with the resort’s health and fitness offerings, and pamper yourself at the spa with the indulgent massages and beauty treatments it has to offer.

Lastly, explore the underwater beauty of Raa atoll and absorb some salt, an essential part of the Maldivian experience. Come celebrate the passion for living well at Brennia Kottefaru, with its authentic experiences designed for every discerning guest.