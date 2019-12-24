Kihaa Maldives recognised as Maldives leading wellness, spa resort

Kihaa Maldives has been recognised as the leading wellness and spa resort in Maldives.

The award was presented at the prestigious Maldives Travel Awards gala, held Thursday evening at Crossroads Maldives.

Set within the sparkling waters of UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, Kihaa Maldives is located on a picturesque 600m-long island festooned with jungle foliage, a white sandy beach which stretches the entire circumference of the island and a lively coral reef.

There are 124 villas, which combine contemporary and classic features such as elegant furniture, romantic four poster beds and exotic rattan lounge seats. Complementing these villas is the new 10-bedroom The Kihaa Signature Residence, the largest resort villa in Maldives. The residence comes with its own infinity swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, luxury yacht, private beach and a Kihaa Spa, as well as a well-equipped gym featuring sauna and steam room.

The resort features an exquisite new infinity pool and bar along with a delightful extension to the Malaafaiy Restaurant. The new cosy Wine Loft and Hanifaru Bay Tea House offers private sand castle dining where guests can expect the same quality of service throughout.

The overwater Kihaa Spa is a serene sanctuary surrounded by soothing views and sounds of the ocean, where guests can fully enjoy tranquility and relaxation. The spa features six spa treatment rooms: three treatment rooms for couples, one treatment room for a person, one room for foot massage, manicure and pedicure, one room for Thai massage. Shared sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi are available, as well as spa relaxation lounge and spa boutique shop. The Kihaa Spa has been twinned with a tranquil garden spa offering a wide range of comprehensive spa experiences.

Scuba diving is one of the most popular activities at Kihaa, which is accessible by a 20-minute domestic plane ride from the main Velana International Airport. Guests can explore the area’s top dive sites featuring mega fauna including whale sharks and manta rays, and also visit the famous Marine Protected Area of Hanifaru Bay for snorkelling.

Initiated in 2012 by MATATO, the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism and hospitality products in the Maldives whilst fostering relationships with suppliers and local travel agents. From 20 categories in 2012, the awards have now expanded into three editions totalling 55 categories.

MATATO hosts three editions: the People’s Edition, which recognises successful pioneers and long serving individuals in the tourism industry, a Guesthouse Edition, which celebrates the outstanding performance of the up and coming guesthouse sector, and the Gala Edition, which is exclusive for winners in the categories for resorts, airlines and liveaboards.

