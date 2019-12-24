Kurumba Maldives wins ‘Excellence in Hospitality’ title at Maldives Business Awards

Kurumba Maldives has won the award for ‘Excellence in Hospitality (Resorts)’ at the Maldives Business Awards 2019.

Established in 2018, the Maldives Business Awards recognises business excellence, and rewards local corporations and business individuals for maintaining industry best practices as well as introducing revolutionary and innovative services.

“The team at Kurumba is honoured to accept this award, and we will continue in our efforts to be a recognised market leader for the tourism industry here in the Maldives,” a statement issued by the resort read.

Opened by four young Maldivians on an uninhabited coconut plantation island in October 1972, Kurumba marked the beginning of the tourism industry in the Maldives.

Kurumba began with 30 huts built of coral and thatched with coconut leaves; the first guests were barefoot backpackers in search of sand, sea and sun.

Today, the resort is still Maldivian owned and managed. About 1,000 tourists visited the island in 1972; now, it is over 1.5 million tourists, staying in over 150 resorts throughout the Maldives.

Kurumba is set on a tropical island in the North Male Atoll, conveniently situated a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. It draws on its proud history, charismatic personality and heartfelt service, to offer compelling and diverse experiences amidst a stunning island setting.

The resort offers an array of eight styles of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior Rooms to the spacious Two Bedroom Villa, spread amongst the island’s lush tropical gardens with easy access to the beach.

With eight different restaurants, three bars and one shisha lounge to choose from, Kurumba will charm you with its unparalleled choice of dining experiences and a wide range of recreation activities and entertainment — all the while maintaining idyllic spaces of relaxation to create the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise, perfect for honeymooners and families alike.