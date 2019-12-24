Angsana Velavaru achieves EarthCheck Gold certification

Angsana Velavaru has achieved EarthCheck Gold certification.

EarthCheck is the world’s leading scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for travel and tourism. Since 1987, the organisation has helped businesses, communities and governments to deliver clean, safe, prosperous and healthy destinations for travellers to visit, live, work and play.

With the EarthCheck Gold certification, Angsana Velavaru has joined an elite group of industry leaders who, over a period of five years or more, have consistently demonstrated their commitment to host communities and implemented high standards of environmental management.

As stewards of responsible tourism, Angsana has conceptualised the brand’s values in its “Brand for Good” framework to go beyond the precautionary approach and inspire exceptional experiences amongst its guests to “embrace the environment and empower people” at each of its locations.

Velavaru or ‘Turtle Island’ is located in the pristine Dhaalu atoll, and accessible by a 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 113-villa resort offers 79 island villas and 34 InOcean Villas, revealing spectacular views and direct access to the Indian Ocean.

Angsana Velavaru is renowned for its myriad of beach activities as well as groundbreaking initiatives focused on giving back to the community. These programmes are organised by Angsana Velavaru’s Marine Conservation Lab where guests can participate in unique experiences including coral planting to replenish damaged reefs and snorkelling trips to learn about the abundant marine ecosystem and coral gardens found in and around the lagoon.

Guests looking for an adrenaline rush can choose from a wide range of motorised and non-motorised sports. With more than 100 activities available to bring out the intrepid explorer in you, you are likely to be busy enjoying yourself so much that a return trip is inevitable.

With its proximity to more than 30 vibrant dive sites, Angsana Velavaru is the ideal location for novice to experienced divers. Certified instructors at the PADI Gold Palm Five-Star dive centre offer an ensemble of courses and excursions to explore the pristine waters of South Nilandhe Atoll. Divers can choose to get up close and personal with white tip reef sharks, eagle rays, turtles and whale sharks, amongst other exotic species.

Couples looking to tie the knot at Angsana Velavaru can choose from five different wedding themes that showcase the natural beauty of the destination. Saying “I Do” has never been more romantic or unforgettable with various venues available: at sunset on the beach, on a nearby uninhabited island, at the beach pavilion that carries the shape of the traditional Maldivian Dhoni boat, under the full moon, and even underwater.

Angsana Velavaru’s kids club offers child-friendly activities such as Easter egg hunts, craft workshops, Olympic-themed games, and more. Diving lessons, supervised by certified instructors, take place in the lagoon and are a great way to help kids experience their first underwater breath.

Angsana Spa’s revitalising treatments place special emphasis on the use of natural elements such as native flowers and fruits. Therapies are based on the use of aromatherapy, therapeutic touch and a fusion of techniques from East and West to revive and nourish.