Awards
Brennia Kottefaru named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for 2025
Brennia Kottefaru has announced that it has been recognized as a winner of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing it among the top 10% of resorts worldwide. This honor celebrates businesses that consistently deliver outstanding experiences and have earned glowing traveler reviews over the past 12 months.
“We are truly humbled and honored to be included among travelers’ favorites this year,” said Brennia Kottefaru. “This recognition reflects the heartfelt dedication of our incredible team, the unwavering support of our partners, and the trust of our beloved guests who share their experiences with the world. Travelers’ Choice is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel industry, and we remain committed to creating lasting memories for all who visit us.”
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award winners are determined by authentic feedback from travelers and diners worldwide, based on reviews shared on the platform over a 12-month period. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor’s recognition is a trusted indicator of excellence.
“Congratulations to Brennia Kottefaru on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to leave a glowing review.”
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised as 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Winners of this award from Tripadvisor represent the top 10% of listings worldwide on the platform.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor holds significant authority with travelers and diners. The Travelers’ Choice Award is determined by genuine feedback from individuals within the community who have visited establishments and shared authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. This methodology makes the award a respected and reliable indicator of travelers’ favorites.
The resort expressed deep gratitude to its guests and reviewers for their ongoing support and feedback, acknowledging that this recognition would not have been possible without them. A special acknowledgment was given to the dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment ensure that every guest has a memorable experience.
The resort conveyed its honor at being included among travelers’ favorites this year, noting that the Travelers’ Choice Award is a highly recognized and sought-after accolade in the travel industry, making it particularly valuable. This recognition, according to the resort, reflects the passion and care that are central to all operations at Reethi Faru Resort.
Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, stated, “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally signifies that the resort has made such a lasting impression on its visitors that many took the time to go online and share positive reviews about their experience. Tripadvisor hopes this recognition will continue to drive business to the resort in 2025 and beyond.”
Reethi Faru Resort is a bio-luxury island resort situated in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the resort provides luxurious accommodations, world-class dining options, and a diverse range of activities, all within a naturally pristine environment.
Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced that it has been honored with the prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
This esteemed recognition is awarded to accommodations that consistently receive great traveler reviews and deliver exceptional experiences. The accolade reflects the dedication and commitment of the Canareef team to provide guests with a unique, heartfelt Maldivian experience — where natural beauty meets genuine hospitality.
Set in the serene southern atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers a haven of tranquility, with 4.5 kilometers of sandy beaches, 271 spacious villas, and vibrant coral reefs just steps away. From floating breakfasts and sunset cruises to curated wellness offerings and island-style adventures, every guest experience is designed to reflect the spirit of the Maldives with personalized care.
“This recognition is a true reflection of the voices of our valued guests,” said Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives. “We are deeply grateful to every traveler who has shared their experiences and supported us. This award motivates us to raise the bar even further in delivering unforgettable island stays.”
As the Maldives continues to captivate travelers from around the globe, Canareef stands out as a resort that blends comfort, culture, and nature. The Travellers’ Choice Award is a testament to the resort’s enduring commitment to excellence and sustainable island hospitality.
Located in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef is a naturally stunning escape that celebrates the essence of island life. With a strong focus on guest satisfaction, eco-conscious practices, and authentic experiences, Canareef welcomes guests to rediscover paradise with a personal touch.
Awards
Amilla Maldives receives world’s first 5-Star Verified by Inclu grading and plaque
Amilla Maldives has become the first hotel and resort globally to receive the prestigious 5-star Verified by Inclu grading and plaque. This significant recognition affirms the resort’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and exceptional guest experiences.
The 5-star Verified by Inclu certification highlights Amilla Maldives’ unwavering dedication to creating a truly inclusive luxury experience for all guests. With this certification, the resort has achieved the highest standards of accessibility, ensuring that every guest can enjoy the beauty, serenity, and comfort of the island in a fully accessible environment.
“We are deeply thankful to receive the first 5-star Verified by Inclu grading and plaque,” says Saddam Hussain, Resort Operations Manager of Amilla Maldives. “This milestone strengthens our commitment to providing an environment where every guest, no matter their needs, feels welcome and valued. It’s a recognition of the hard work of our team and our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive sanctuary for all.”
With step-free pathways, accessible villas, and dedicated service, Amilla Maldives continues to lead the way in providing thoughtful, accessible luxury in the Maldives.
