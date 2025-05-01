Brennia Kottefaru named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for 2025

Canareef Resort Maldives has announced that it has been honored with the prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.

This esteemed recognition is awarded to accommodations that consistently receive great traveler reviews and deliver exceptional experiences. The accolade reflects the dedication and commitment of the Canareef team to provide guests with a unique, heartfelt Maldivian experience — where natural beauty meets genuine hospitality.

Set in the serene southern atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers a haven of tranquility, with 4.5 kilometers of sandy beaches, 271 spacious villas, and vibrant coral reefs just steps away. From floating breakfasts and sunset cruises to curated wellness offerings and island-style adventures, every guest experience is designed to reflect the spirit of the Maldives with personalized care.

“This recognition is a true reflection of the voices of our valued guests,” said Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives. “We are deeply grateful to every traveler who has shared their experiences and supported us. This award motivates us to raise the bar even further in delivering unforgettable island stays.”

As the Maldives continues to captivate travelers from around the globe, Canareef stands out as a resort that blends comfort, culture, and nature. The Travellers’ Choice Award is a testament to the resort’s enduring commitment to excellence and sustainable island hospitality.

Located in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef is a naturally stunning escape that celebrates the essence of island life. With a strong focus on guest satisfaction, eco-conscious practices, and authentic experiences, Canareef welcomes guests to rediscover paradise with a personal touch.