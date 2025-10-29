News
Spooks, smiles, island magic: Halloween comes to Brennia Kottefaru
This Halloween, Brennia Kottefaru invites guests to celebrate a spellbinding night of family fun as the island transforms into a world of playful mystery and tropical imagination. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Maldives’ turquoise waters, the resort team promises a day of costumes, creativity, and unforgettable memories for ghosts and goblins of all ages. Little witches, tiny pirates, and brave superheroes can join a variety of enchanting activities crafted especially for young adventurers.
From DIY costume fun to spooky arts and crafts, children are invited to explore a world where every corner holds a surprise and every moment sparks imagination. It’s a day where families laugh together, play together, and create stories they’ll love to retell for years.
Adding to the festive spirit, the resort team will showcase special performances, bringing music, dance, and entertainment to the Halloween celebration. Guests of all ages can enjoy the lively atmosphere with upbeat music and a live DJ, creating an unforgettable evening filled with festive vibes throughout the resort.
This season is all about Halloween enchantment — a blend of adventure, delightful thrills, gourmet treats, and immersive activities, all set against the serene beauty of nature.
The Brennia Kottefaru team is excitedly preparing to create an unforgettable celebration filled with moonlit moments, laughter, and surprises for both young and old.
Nestled in the heart of Raa Atoll, Brennia Kottefaru is home to 187 spacious villas, surrounded by lush nature, panoramic beaches, and a turquoise lagoon. The resort’s passionate hosts ensure that every stay is personal, authentic, and unforgettable.
Drink
Constance Moofushi Maldives celebrates fine wine excellence with Creation Wines
Constance Moofushi Maldives has announced an exceptional wine journey this October, welcoming internationally celebrated winemakers Carolyn Martin and Glenn Martin of South Africa’s acclaimed Creation Wines.
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, gastronomy and wine are at the very heart of the guest experience. Renowned for its award-winning culinary philosophy and meticulously curated wine cellars, the group has established itself as a true pioneer of refined dining in the Indian Ocean. Each experience is designed to celebrate the harmony between exquisite cuisine and world-class wines—a passion brought to life this October at Constance Moofushi through the presence of two remarkable visionaries.
Founded in 2002 on the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge of South Africa, Creation Wines has grown into one of the world’s most admired estates. Visionary couple Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin transformed a remote farm into a globally recognized winery, uniting Swiss-trained precision with inspired creativity. Today, their estate is lauded for excellence, sustainability, and immersive guest experiences, earning accolades such as the 2021 Global Winner of the Great Wine Capitals Award for Innovative Wine Tourism.
At Constance Moofushi, the Martins will guide guests through a curated journey of wine and food pairings—an elegant masterclass in storytelling through flavour.
Further affirming its passion for exceptional wine experiences, Constance Moofushi Maldives was recently recognised at the 2025 World’s Best Wine Lists Awards, where its Alizée Restaurant was nominated for and proudly won the “Best All-Inclusive Wine List”.
This accolade highlights Moofushi’s distinctive wine philosophy—an extensive and carefully curated selection of exceptional wines rarely found in all-inclusive resorts, particularly in such a pristine and remote destination.
“This collaboration with Creation Wines offers our guests exclusive tastings and immersive experiences, while also enriching the knowledge of our passionate sommelier team. It is a true reflection of Constance Hotels & Resorts’ spirit—where gastronomy, passion, and timeless moments of indulgence come together in paradise,” said Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager, Constance Moofushi Maldives.
Meditation
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri announce Thanksgiving wellness retreat
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort announces a transformative new collaboration with Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri, presenting Soulful Journeys: The Inner Odyssey — a five-day Thanksgiving wellness retreat designed to guide guests through renewal, gratitude, and alignment of body, mind, and spirit.
Running from November 25–29, 2025, the residency will feature a curated series of Soulful Embodiment group practices and one-on-one private sessions, offering a rare integration of psychology, energy work, and embodied storytelling. Rooted in Zubiri’s signature method that blends Jungian depth psychology, archetypal mapping, imaginal practices, and intuitive energy alignment, the program invites guests to journey inward, shed old narratives, and rediscover the fullness of their being.
Throughout the week, guests are invited to embark on a deeply restorative journey that celebrates gratitude and mindful living amid the gentle rhythm of the Indian Ocean. They will experience sessions such as Renew: Shedding & Clearing, Calm: Centering & Grounding, Gratitude & Abundance, Invigorate: Awakening Vitality, and Integrate & Close: A Gratitude Circle & Intention Setting—each one a step in the alchemical process of transformation.
“At Soulful Feasts, my mission has always been to help people reclaim the authorship of their own stories,” shares Stephanie Zubiri, founder of Soulful Feasts. “The work goes far beyond yoga or meditation—it’s about alignment, energy, and sovereignty. By weaving together body, mind, and spirit, we awaken a deeper sense of presence and purpose. The Inner Odyssey is an invitation to realign with gratitude and remember that we are already whole.”
A celebrated author, journalist, and wellness facilitator, Zubiri has led transformative retreats and workshops across Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Guam, and collaborated with luxury partners including La Mer, L’Occitane, and Namia River Retreat. Her approach—where psychology, wellness, and energy work converge—has resonated deeply with modern seekers and corporate leaders alike through her Soft Power and Embodied Leadership programs.
At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, guests will have the opportunity to book exclusive one-on-one sessions such as Oracle Card Readings, Soul Conversations, Energy Alchemy, and Archetypal Mapping, alongside the group Soulful Embodiment practices that bring reflection into embodied experience.
“Our vision is to create experiences that nurture both the inner and outer journey,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Through this collaboration with Stephanie Zubiri, we’re offering our guests a meaningful space to pause, reflect, and realign with what truly matters, blending the natural serenity of the Maldives with the mindful spirit of the JW Marriott brand.”
Soulful Journeys: The Inner Odyssey continues JW Marriott’s commitment to holistic wellbeing experiences that nurture connection, mindfulness, and transformation. Every experience at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is thoughtfully crafted to help guests slow down, reconnect with themselves and others, and rediscover a deeper sense of balance.
For guests looking to book their stay and experience this transformative retreat, please contact jw.mlejm.reservations@marriott.com or visit jwmarriottkaafuatoll.com.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named among the world’s leading luxury destinations in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 Travel, Experiences & Hospitality Edition. This prestigious accolade celebrates the finest in travel, experiences, and hospitality, highlighting properties that exemplify excellence, innovation, and transformative luxury experiences.
The awards were unveiled at a landmark gala at The Murray, Hong Kong, on 23 October 2025, alongside the Leaders of Luxury Summit 2025, which gathered the world’s foremost voices in luxury travel and hospitality. Selected from over 380 global nominations, winners were recognised for their commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and environmental and cultural stewardship.
“Being recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This honour celebrates not only our luxurious accommodations and bespoke offerings but also our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative journeys in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”
Nestled in the pristine Maldivian archipelago, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a seamless blend of sophisticated design, overwater and beach villas, private island sanctuaries, and curated experiences. From immersive wellness rituals to culinary journeys and personalised excursions, the resort embodies the essence of modern luxury travel: indulgence, authenticity, and connection with nature.
Robb Report Hong Kong recognised over 180 winners across 11 award categories, representing the pinnacle of global hospitality. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in this elite group underscores its position as one of the most distinguished resorts for discerning travellers seeking unparalleled experiences.
