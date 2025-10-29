Meditation
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri announce Thanksgiving wellness retreat
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort announces a transformative new collaboration with Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri, presenting Soulful Journeys: The Inner Odyssey — a five-day Thanksgiving wellness retreat designed to guide guests through renewal, gratitude, and alignment of body, mind, and spirit.
Running from November 25–29, 2025, the residency will feature a curated series of Soulful Embodiment group practices and one-on-one private sessions, offering a rare integration of psychology, energy work, and embodied storytelling. Rooted in Zubiri’s signature method that blends Jungian depth psychology, archetypal mapping, imaginal practices, and intuitive energy alignment, the program invites guests to journey inward, shed old narratives, and rediscover the fullness of their being.
Throughout the week, guests are invited to embark on a deeply restorative journey that celebrates gratitude and mindful living amid the gentle rhythm of the Indian Ocean. They will experience sessions such as Renew: Shedding & Clearing, Calm: Centering & Grounding, Gratitude & Abundance, Invigorate: Awakening Vitality, and Integrate & Close: A Gratitude Circle & Intention Setting—each one a step in the alchemical process of transformation.
“At Soulful Feasts, my mission has always been to help people reclaim the authorship of their own stories,” shares Stephanie Zubiri, founder of Soulful Feasts. “The work goes far beyond yoga or meditation—it’s about alignment, energy, and sovereignty. By weaving together body, mind, and spirit, we awaken a deeper sense of presence and purpose. The Inner Odyssey is an invitation to realign with gratitude and remember that we are already whole.”
A celebrated author, journalist, and wellness facilitator, Zubiri has led transformative retreats and workshops across Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Guam, and collaborated with luxury partners including La Mer, L’Occitane, and Namia River Retreat. Her approach—where psychology, wellness, and energy work converge—has resonated deeply with modern seekers and corporate leaders alike through her Soft Power and Embodied Leadership programs.
At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, guests will have the opportunity to book exclusive one-on-one sessions such as Oracle Card Readings, Soul Conversations, Energy Alchemy, and Archetypal Mapping, alongside the group Soulful Embodiment practices that bring reflection into embodied experience.
“Our vision is to create experiences that nurture both the inner and outer journey,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Through this collaboration with Stephanie Zubiri, we’re offering our guests a meaningful space to pause, reflect, and realign with what truly matters, blending the natural serenity of the Maldives with the mindful spirit of the JW Marriott brand.”
Soulful Journeys: The Inner Odyssey continues JW Marriott’s commitment to holistic wellbeing experiences that nurture connection, mindfulness, and transformation. Every experience at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is thoughtfully crafted to help guests slow down, reconnect with themselves and others, and rediscover a deeper sense of balance.
For guests looking to book their stay and experience this transformative retreat, please contact jw.mlejm.reservations@marriott.com or visit jwmarriottkaafuatoll.com.
Featured
Holistic journeys at One&Only Reethi Rah: Year of global wellness expertise
One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to continue their wellness journey at the renowned One&Only Spa, which has recently received a prestigious five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide — the first and only spa in the Maldives to earn this recognition. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the spa offers a tranquil retreat where ancient healing practices meet modern techniques, providing tailored treatments that promote lasting wellbeing.
Throughout the year, One&Only Reethi Rah has hosted leading international wellness practitioners, and the remainder of 2025 will feature an inspiring series of experiences guided by acclaimed experts. From holistic therapies and Ayurveda to Pilates, yoga, Barre, and CrossFit, each visiting specialist brings unique expertise and methodology to the island, delivering highly personalised sessions designed around each guest’s individual needs.
Beginning in October, Ayurveda specialist Dr Shreejit Ghadigaonkar will offer personalised consultations and treatments based on one of the world’s oldest healing systems, using herbal remedies, massage, and holistic therapies to restore balance. During the same period, Shannon Fenton, a Pilates and yoga instructor, will lead mindful movement sessions to enhance posture, body awareness, and overall wellbeing.
In November, bespoke fitness coach Nicky Holender will introduce tailored programmes focused on strength, endurance, and motivation, while holistic therapist Darya Gudkova will offer deeply restorative treatments combining Eastern traditions with a contemporary understanding of anatomy and psychology.
The season will continue into December and January with Sanam Heravi, a STOTT-certified Barre specialist, whose sessions use intelligent movement to support rehabilitation and life transitions. Guests seeking high-intensity training will be able to train with Zubaid Toefy, a CrossFit coach with a background in Muay Thai and Olympic weightlifting, known for his dynamic and disciplined approach.
Each visiting practitioner contributes distinct expertise to the spa’s offerings, enabling guests to explore individual paths towards vitality, clarity, and inner balance
Whether guests are beginning a new wellness journey or deepening established rituals, the One&Only Spa provides a setting for intentional transformation. From sunrise yoga sessions to deeply restorative treatments, every moment is designed to strengthen the connection between mind, body, and nature within the serene environment of the Maldives.
For guests seeking advanced skincare, the spa also presents a curated selection of facial treatments that combine cutting-edge technology with high-performance formulations. Through partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Augustinus Bader, the spa offers rejuvenating therapies that leave the skin feeling nourished, firm, and radiant.
Featured
Sonic serenity: Discover Sound Healing at Brennia Kottefaru
At Brennia Kottefaru, the pursuit of wellness extends beyond movement and meditation, flowing into the calming resonance of sound. The resort’s Sound Healing Session, conducted by Amit Singh (Yoga Teacher and Sound Healer), offers guests a deeply restorative experience designed to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit.
Held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Recreation Hall, the 45-minute group session harnesses the resonant tones of singing bowls to guide participants into a profound state of relaxation.
The session offers a range of benefits:
Deep Relaxation – The soothing vibrations calm the mind and body, easing stress and anxiety.
Emotional Balance – The practice helps release stored emotions, fostering a sense of inner peace.
Improved Sleep – Sound frequencies encourage relaxation, aiding those experiencing insomnia and promoting better sleep quality.
Enhanced Focus and Clarity – By balancing brainwave activity, participants may experience improved concentration and mental clarity.
Energy Alignment – The vibrations help balance the body’s chakras and energy flow.
Participation is available, and a 15-minute demo session can be arranged by contacting the spa. Guests are encouraged to book in advance via the Brennia Kottefaru mobile app or by calling Spa – 108. This exciting milestone is part of the resort’s Tech, AI & Green Initiative.
Within the serene setting of Brennia, the tones of the singing bowls intertwine with the island’s natural symphony — the rhythm of the waves, the whisper of the palms, and the gentle hum of island life. The result is more than a class; it is an immersive journey towards stillness and renewal.
At Brennia Kottefaru, wellness is not merely practised — it is felt in every vibration, every breath, and every moment of quiet connection.
Featured
Sanctuary for modern man: Milaidhoo Maldives launches The Gentlemen’s Retreat
In celebration of International Men’s Day on 19 November 2025, Milaidhoo Maldives has announced The Gentlemen’s Retreat — a bespoke wellness experience exclusively designed for the modern gentleman. Offered as both a transformative three-day retreat and a rejuvenating one-day escape, the programme provides a rare opportunity for rest, reflection, and reconnection.
Set within the serene surroundings of Milaidhoo, a private island sanctuary in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Gentlemen’s Retreat embodies the resort’s philosophy of barefoot luxury and mindful living. Here, time slows down, and every experience is carefully crafted to harmonise with the island’s natural rhythm. Rooted in simplicity and presence, the retreat invites guests to embark on a journey of genuine renewal — one that goes beyond relaxation to nurture both mind and body.
“We understand that luxury is not merely about indulgence, but about meaningful, transformative experiences,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “This retreat honours the global conversation around men’s mental health and well-being, offering an immersive sanctuary for those seeking calm and clarity.”
Three-Day Wellness Journey:
- Day 1: Arrival and Grounding – Guests are welcomed with a calming herbal drink, a cool towel, and a personalised wellness consultation before easing into a Jet Lag Reviver Massage — a 60-minute deep tissue treatment designed to release tension and stimulate circulation. The evening concludes with a guided Breathing Ritual by the ocean at sunset to restore focus and calm.
- Day 2: Strength and Vitality – The day begins with a Sunrise Functional Fitness session led by a personal trainer, followed by a nourishing Power Breakfast featuring local superfoods. Guests then enjoy Herbal Steam Therapy to detoxify the body before experiencing the signature Maldivian Warrior Massage, a 90-minute firm-pressure ritual using African wood dumbbells and herbal compresses to enhance strength and vitality.
- Day 3: Balance and Rejuvenation – The final day features Tai Chi or Hatha Yoga by the sea, an Obsidian Detox Facial to revitalise the skin, and a reflective session of guided meditation or journaling with the resort’s wellness coach. The journey concludes with a Sunset Mocktail at Compass Bar, a Nutrition Consultation and Meal Plan, and a farewell gift to commemorate the experience.
One-Day Retreat Experience
The condensed one-day retreat offers an immersive escape for those seeking renewal within a single day. The itinerary includes a private movement session, a full-body spa ritual featuring an Intensive Muscle Release Massage by Aromatherapy Associates, and moments of calm through an ocean swim or pool float. Guests enjoy a healthy outdoor lunch with fresh island produce, followed by a choice of cooling treatments — either the Aroma Sun Soother or Obsidian Facial. The day concludes with guided Sunset Reflection, a mocktail at Compass Bar, a private candlelit dinner under the stars, and an evening ritual featuring herbal tea, a warm essential oil bath, and deep sleep preparation.
The Gentlemen’s Retreat will be available throughout November 2025, with limited spaces to ensure an intimate and highly personalised experience for each guest.
