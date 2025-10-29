JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri announce Thanksgiving wellness retreat

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort announces a transformative new collaboration with Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri, presenting Soulful Journeys: The Inner Odyssey — a five-day Thanksgiving wellness retreat designed to guide guests through renewal, gratitude, and alignment of body, mind, and spirit.

Running from November 25–29, 2025, the residency will feature a curated series of Soulful Embodiment group practices and one-on-one private sessions, offering a rare integration of psychology, energy work, and embodied storytelling. Rooted in Zubiri’s signature method that blends Jungian depth psychology, archetypal mapping, imaginal practices, and intuitive energy alignment, the program invites guests to journey inward, shed old narratives, and rediscover the fullness of their being.

Throughout the week, guests are invited to embark on a deeply restorative journey that celebrates gratitude and mindful living amid the gentle rhythm of the Indian Ocean. They will experience sessions such as Renew: Shedding & Clearing, Calm: Centering & Grounding, Gratitude & Abundance, Invigorate: Awakening Vitality, and Integrate & Close: A Gratitude Circle & Intention Setting—each one a step in the alchemical process of transformation.

“At Soulful Feasts, my mission has always been to help people reclaim the authorship of their own stories,” shares Stephanie Zubiri, founder of Soulful Feasts. “The work goes far beyond yoga or meditation—it’s about alignment, energy, and sovereignty. By weaving together body, mind, and spirit, we awaken a deeper sense of presence and purpose. The Inner Odyssey is an invitation to realign with gratitude and remember that we are already whole.”

A celebrated author, journalist, and wellness facilitator, Zubiri has led transformative retreats and workshops across Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Guam, and collaborated with luxury partners including La Mer, L’Occitane, and Namia River Retreat. Her approach—where psychology, wellness, and energy work converge—has resonated deeply with modern seekers and corporate leaders alike through her Soft Power and Embodied Leadership programs.

At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, guests will have the opportunity to book exclusive one-on-one sessions such as Oracle Card Readings, Soul Conversations, Energy Alchemy, and Archetypal Mapping, alongside the group Soulful Embodiment practices that bring reflection into embodied experience.

“Our vision is to create experiences that nurture both the inner and outer journey,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Through this collaboration with Stephanie Zubiri, we’re offering our guests a meaningful space to pause, reflect, and realign with what truly matters, blending the natural serenity of the Maldives with the mindful spirit of the JW Marriott brand.”

Soulful Journeys: The Inner Odyssey continues JW Marriott’s commitment to holistic wellbeing experiences that nurture connection, mindfulness, and transformation. Every experience at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is thoughtfully crafted to help guests slow down, reconnect with themselves and others, and rediscover a deeper sense of balance.

For guests looking to book their stay and experience this transformative retreat, please contact jw.mlejm.reservations@marriott.com or visit jwmarriottkaafuatoll.com.