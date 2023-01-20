Madifushi Private Island opens

Madifushi Private Island resort, located in the picturesque Meemu Atoll, has officially opened its doors to guests seeking a luxurious and secluded tropical paradise.

The Meemu Atoll is known for its diverse and abundant flora and fauna, making it a popular destination for those looking to experience the beauty of the Maldives. Guests at Madifushi Private Island resort will have the opportunity to swim with whale sharks and manta rays, sail with dolphins at sunset, and explore the vibrant coral reefs that surround the island.

Access to the resort is via a 35-minute seaplane flight, offering guests a stunning bird’s-eye view of the atolls below.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by the resort’s 26 Serene Pool Villas, 3 Two-Bedroom Serene Pool Villas and 1 Grand Madifushi Serenity Pool Villa, each designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and luxury. Guests will also have the option of staying in one of the resort’s 46 Aqua Pool Villas, 3 Tranquil Aqua Pool Villas, or 1 Grand Madifushi Aqua Pool Villa, all of which are situated on the edge of the vast lagoon and offer panoramic views of the surrounding crystal-clear waters.

Madifushi Private Island resort promises to be the ultimate destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. With its luxurious accommodations, world-class facilities and unparalleled access to the diverse marine life of the Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island resort is poised to become one of the premier resorts in the Maldives.