Maldives showcased at Fitur 2023

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives), along with industry partners, are marketing the Sunny Side of Life and all its wonders at Fitur 2023, the global meeting point for tourism professionals and leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets.

From January 18th to 22nd, industry professionals and consumers alike can discover the diverse range of experiences available in the Maldives at the physical fair, hosted at IFEMA MADRID’s Recinto Ferial. This is the first major travel trade event that MMPRC is participating in this year.

Fitur brings together travel agencies; wholesalers; hotels and accommodation; carrier companies; leisure and culture infrastructures; Spanish official organisations; and travel media. The event offers excellent business opportunities and access to qualified and relevant travel buyers, influencers, and market professionals.

Over 41 participants from 23 companies are taking part in the event alongside MMPRC to market their individual products, services and experiences. MMPRC is promoting the different experiences available in the Sunny Side of Life, with a focus on promoting the different segments of tourism of the Maldives. The objective in participating in FITUR 2023 include creating awareness among Spanish visitors about the products and experiences available in the Maldives, and creating a platform to connect with industry professionals from the Spanish market.

MMPRC is conducting raffle draws at the Maldives’ stand during Fitur 2023 to give away free holidays to four lucky winners. Both consumers and travel trade professionals are invited to participate by filling out a survey questionnaire at the stand. The raffles are held on the first, third, fourth and fifth day of the fair, with one winner selected every day. The raffle giveaway is sponsored by some of the top resorts in the Maldives, such as Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi, Sun Siyam Resorts, Brennia Maldives, and Angsana Velavaru.

Spain was one of the top 10 markets in terms of arrival to the Maldives in 2022, with a total of 42,148 tourists arrivals from the market. MMPRC is continuing efforts to promote the Maldives in this market, with many activities held for this purpose last year. This year, in addition to attending physical fairs, Visit Maldives will also be promoting the destination through OOH advertising in Spain and campaigns with top tour operators and online travel agencies. Media Familiarisation trips will also be organised for this market to give journalists the opportunity to experience the Maldives firsthand.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted a total number of 176 marketing activities with a total reach of over 8,799,249,501. This included over 90 marketing campaigns, attending 42 fairs, hosting 06 roadshows, 10 virtual events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events executed worldwide. The national tourist arrivals target set by H.E President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.