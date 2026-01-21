Action
Siyam World hosts Fernando Torres and Mark Noble for festive football camps
Siyam World Maldives created the setting for two memorable football experiences during the festive season, as Fernando Torres and Mark Noble led a series of camps that transformed the holidays into shared moments of play, discovery and connection. With phones set aside and screens forgotten, more than fifty young players became fully absorbed in movement, laughter and island life.
Over two days, former World Cup winner Fernando Torres hosted an exclusive children’s football camp for resort guests, welcoming more than fifty players aged between four and fourteen. Mornings that began by the lagoon gradually shifted to the football pitch, as relaxed holiday routines evolved into informal training sessions filled with energy and enjoyment.
Torres, widely known as El Niño, brought the same enthusiasm that defined his career with Spain and Chelsea, tempered with humour and an easygoing approach suited to the island setting. He played alongside the children, encouraged the youngest participants and offered guidance without interrupting the sense of fun. One moment captured the tone of the camp when a four-year-old attempted to nutmeg him. The attempt failed, but the laughter that followed set the mood for the sessions that continued into the afternoon.
Torres remarked that children are less concerned with reputation than with the simple pleasure of playing the game, noting that this was when the experience felt most genuine. Parents observed from the sidelines as the sessions unfolded, gradually realising that the camp had become a highlight of their family holiday.
One guest, visiting from London, said the family had arrived for the sunshine and water park, and had not expected their eight-year-old to be playing football with a former World Cup winner. She added that her son had not removed his signed jersey since.
Earlier in December, Siyam World welcomed former West Ham United captain Mark Noble for a five-day football programme. Known for his long career and leadership at the club, Noble led daily sessions that focused on teamwork, simple technique and encouragement, exchanging formal settings for cones, drills and steady guidance.
By the end of the programme, the camp had taken on the character of an informal family memory rather than a structured course. For the children, it was several days of football. For parents, it became a defining moment of their stay, remembered through shared photographs, stories and moments that lingered beyond the holiday.
Together, the two camps reflected Siyam World Maldives’ growing emphasis on immersive, sport-led experiences, where internationally recognised athletes meet the informal rhythm of island life. The approach aims to create opportunities for families to connect through experiences that feel natural, joyful and quietly distinctive, adding another dimension to the resort’s family offering.
Excursions
Discover Raa Atoll: Ifuru Island Maldives adds new dive packages for 2026
Ifuru Island Maldives has introduced a new collection of curated dive packages, inviting guests to explore the exceptional underwater world of the Maldives through programmes designed for beginners, aspiring divers and certified enthusiasts alike.
Located in the pristine waters of Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives provides access to vibrant house reefs, calm lagoon conditions and several of the region’s most celebrated dive sites, including the renowned Ifuru Thila. The newly launched dive packages are crafted to combine professional training, guided exploration and the convenience of a premium island stay.
The collection begins with an introductory diving experience tailored for first-time divers seeking to discover the underwater world in a safe and relaxed setting. Guests undergo lagoon-based training before progressing to the house reef, offering an ideal entry point into scuba diving with no prior experience required.
For guests ready to advance further, the resort offers a globally recognised scuba certification course. Designed for confident swimmers and snorkellers, the programme includes professional instruction, open water dives and an internationally valid certification, opening access to dive destinations worldwide.
Certified divers can choose a three-day dive escape that highlights the best sites in Raa Atoll. Featuring guided morning dives across renowned locations, the experience showcases the atoll’s rich marine biodiversity, striking reef structures and clear waters.
“Diving is an essential part of the Maldivian experience, and we wanted to create a collection that feels both accessible and exceptional,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Whether it marks a guest’s first dive or their next significant underwater journey, these packages are crafted to offer confidence, comfort and memorable experiences beneath the surface.”
All dive packages may be booked alongside the resort’s premium accommodation offerings, including the Exclusively Yours Premium All-Inclusive meal plan, daily resort touches, complimentary non-motorised water sports, snorkelling equipment and return domestic flight transfers for qualifying stays.
The dive packages are available for booking and travel throughout 2026 and must be confirmed ahead of arrival. Package rates apply in addition to accommodation and are subject to availability.
Action
Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue
Niyama Private Islands Maldives now offers what is considered the most luxurious surf experience in the Maldives, enhanced by the introduction of its new Surf Shack — a stylish beachfront hangout serving gourmet bites, drinks, sunset views and lively parties.
Known as Nature’s Playground, the resort has long attracted surf professionals from around the globe. Located in the southern Maldives, where swells are at their strongest, it is a preferred base during peak surf season. Waves break directly on shore, with additional surf spots accessible within minutes by speedboat.
Niyama’s signature waves roll in at Vodi Point, situated on the westernmost tip of its twin islands. It is here that the resort has unveiled the new Surf Shack, designed to make time off the waves equally appealing. The thatched-roof venue encourages a barefoot, relaxed atmosphere, offering an upper deck for sunset viewing and picnic-style seating below. Reflecting Niyama’s sustainability ethos, Area Chief of Engineering Michael Patrick Slevin notes that 75 per cent of construction materials were repurposed, blending beach casual with environmentally conscious design.
Guests can enjoy gourmet dishes served from service windows, with a menu inspired by iconic surf destinations worldwide: Australian fish and chips, Indonesian satay, Mexican nachos and Japanese takoyaki. The drinks list pays tribute to rum, featuring an extensive collection and signature cocktails inspired by renowned surf breaks.
While the Surf Shack maintains a laidback feel during the day, the beachfront transforms at dusk as the tides shift and the DJ elevates the atmosphere. The resort’s rum and reggae Sundays have already become a celebrated weekly event.
Surfers at Niyama can design their days as they wish — chasing waves or relaxing ashore. The Surf Centre offers equipment and guidance, while Drift by Niyama provides recovery treatments to soothe muscles, repair sun-exposed skin and restore energy. Resident professional surfers remain available to advise on technique and wave conditions.
“The new Surf Shack forms part of the renewed Niyama experience, which includes significant refurbishments across the resort, inventive culinary additions and a greater emphasis on active living and wellness,” said Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “With more developments on the way, we look forward to sharing what comes next.”
Action
Reethi Faru Resort hosts Magda Linette ahead of new tennis season
Reethi Faru Resort recently welcomed Magda Linette, a Top 20 professional tennis player, who selected the island resort as her training retreat while preparing for the Australian Open and the forthcoming tennis season. Away from the competitive spotlight, Linette utilised the resort’s private and tranquil setting, where expansive beaches, clear lagoon waters, and discreet luxury provided an environment conducive to both focused preparation and recovery.
Throughout her stay, Linette combined intensive training sessions with periods of rest, making use of the resort’s calm surroundings and seclusion. The natural setting of the Maldives offered an effective backdrop for physical conditioning and mental focus, supporting her preparations ahead of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament.
Known for its emphasis on privacy, understated luxury, and an authentic island atmosphere, Reethi Faru Resort continues to attract elite athletes seeking a destination that supports peak performance while delivering a refined island experience. The resort extended its best wishes to Linette as she progresses through the upcoming tennis season.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives blends cultural experiences with new in-house activities
-
Featured1 week ago
Year of the Horse celebrated with island-inspired festivities at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
-
News1 week ago
Maldives resort holidays included in Golden Globes gift bags
-
Excursions1 week ago
Discover Raa Atoll: Ifuru Island Maldives adds new dive packages for 2026
-
Featured1 week ago
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort sets stage for 2026 with influential Tastemaker residencies
-
Featured1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces high-end wellness residency led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun
-
Featured1 week ago
New era in reef conservation: Six Senses Kanuhura launches data-led Coral Census
-
News6 days ago
COMO Maalifushi introduces new all-inclusive experience, Simply COMO