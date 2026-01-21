Siyam World hosts Fernando Torres and Mark Noble for festive football camps

Siyam World Maldives created the setting for two memorable football experiences during the festive season, as Fernando Torres and Mark Noble led a series of camps that transformed the holidays into shared moments of play, discovery and connection. With phones set aside and screens forgotten, more than fifty young players became fully absorbed in movement, laughter and island life.

Over two days, former World Cup winner Fernando Torres hosted an exclusive children’s football camp for resort guests, welcoming more than fifty players aged between four and fourteen. Mornings that began by the lagoon gradually shifted to the football pitch, as relaxed holiday routines evolved into informal training sessions filled with energy and enjoyment.

Torres, widely known as El Niño, brought the same enthusiasm that defined his career with Spain and Chelsea, tempered with humour and an easygoing approach suited to the island setting. He played alongside the children, encouraged the youngest participants and offered guidance without interrupting the sense of fun. One moment captured the tone of the camp when a four-year-old attempted to nutmeg him. The attempt failed, but the laughter that followed set the mood for the sessions that continued into the afternoon.

Torres remarked that children are less concerned with reputation than with the simple pleasure of playing the game, noting that this was when the experience felt most genuine. Parents observed from the sidelines as the sessions unfolded, gradually realising that the camp had become a highlight of their family holiday.

One guest, visiting from London, said the family had arrived for the sunshine and water park, and had not expected their eight-year-old to be playing football with a former World Cup winner. She added that her son had not removed his signed jersey since.

Earlier in December, Siyam World welcomed former West Ham United captain Mark Noble for a five-day football programme. Known for his long career and leadership at the club, Noble led daily sessions that focused on teamwork, simple technique and encouragement, exchanging formal settings for cones, drills and steady guidance.

By the end of the programme, the camp had taken on the character of an informal family memory rather than a structured course. For the children, it was several days of football. For parents, it became a defining moment of their stay, remembered through shared photographs, stories and moments that lingered beyond the holiday.

Together, the two camps reflected Siyam World Maldives’ growing emphasis on immersive, sport-led experiences, where internationally recognised athletes meet the informal rhythm of island life. The approach aims to create opportunities for families to connect through experiences that feel natural, joyful and quietly distinctive, adding another dimension to the resort’s family offering.