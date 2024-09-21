New teens-only programme at InterContinental Maldives offers culinary skills, water sports, and conservation fun

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites guests to celebrate the 8th annual World Wellness Weekend from September 20-22, 2024, with a series of immersive activities designed to promote holistic well-being. This global event, hosted at 8,000 venues across 160 countries, encourages wellness enthusiasts to reintegrate regular physical activity into their routines after the summer break, similar to New Year’s resolutions in January.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, will offer guests a chance to rejuvenate both body and soul with a weekend of revitalising experiences amid stunning surroundings in the North Malé Atoll. The festivities begin with Laughter Yoga in the peaceful Mystique Garden, followed by a Glow with Gua Sha Workshop at the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, and Evening Stretching on the beach. Saturday kicks off with a high-energy Beach Body Blast, Grounded Yoga at Uthuru Garden, and a fun Dance Party Workout. The weekend closes on Sunday with serene Floating Sound Healing at EAU Bar, a creative Mindfulness Painting session, and a Healthy Drinks Master Class, all designed to foster relaxation and wellness.

At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests will enjoy a tranquil three-day wellness retreat on a private island, surrounded by lush rainforest and pristine beaches. The program includes Morning Yoga & Meditation, TRX Workouts, and wellness workshops such as Ayurvedic healing and massage techniques. Other activities feature Kickboxing, Anti-Gravity Yoga, and unique therapies like Tok Sen Thai Therapy at the resort’s Iridium Spa. The retreat offers a blend of dynamic fitness, such as Beach Boot Camps, and restorative practices like Chakra Yoga to help guests recharge in luxurious surroundings.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to embark on a weekend of relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Highlights include “Run by JW,” a scenic run along the white-sand beaches, followed by meditation and a cool-down session. Day two offers an immersive Skincare Workshop focused on tropical skincare, including DIY face masks. The weekend wraps up with a lively Aqua Aerobics session at Pool 18, blending fitness and fun in the serene infinity pool, ensuring guests leave feeling restored and refreshed.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in the Lhaviyani Atoll encourages visitors to embrace mindfulness and vitality through a range of complimentary wellness activities. The weekend starts with Sunset Yoga & Meditation on Friday, creating a peaceful atmosphere for reflection. Saturday’s program includes an energising Animal Flow session on the Sunrise Deck, blending fitness with the beauty of the Maldives. The retreat concludes with a DIY Scrub Workshop, where guests craft their own exfoliating treatments tailored to their skincare needs.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, invites guests to enjoy a holistic wellness weekend rooted in the resort’s five pillars of well-being. Activities include Water Volleyball, a signature RunWESTIN through tropical gardens, and a calming Yoga Nidra session on Friday. Saturday features a Nature Walk and a Craft Your Own Healthy Drink workshop. Sunday offers a Beach Zumba session and a soothing Breathing Workout, along with friendly tennis matches. Guests can also access the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio and unwind in the award-winning Westin Heavenly® Bed, enhanced by the Sleep Well Lavender Balm for a restful night.

At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, guests can participate in a series of wellness activities that encourage well-being and community. Each morning begins with Daily Morning Yoga at the serene Yoga Pavilion, setting a mindful tone for the day. Saturday features a Boot Camp session at the Outdoor Gym, blending strength and cardio for an invigorating workout. Sunday includes Aqua Aerobics at the Main Pool, followed by an Aqua Volleyball match at Kakuni Beach, fostering connection and fun among guests as they enjoy the weekend’s vibrant atmosphere.