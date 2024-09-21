Indulge in luxury and festive joy at JW Marriott Maldives’ ‘Symphony of the Sea’

This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to the front row to experience ‘Festive Glam,’ an elegant celebration of fashion, style, and avant-garde flair set amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise. With luxurious events and unforgettable performances, it is the perfect destination for a glamorous escape to end 2024 and welcome the new year with sophistication.

The festivities commence on December 20 with a dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony. As the sun sets, the island’s runway will come alive with twinkling lights and elegant festive fashion statements, setting the tone for a glamorous holiday season.

On December 24, guests are invited to a stunning Christmas Eve Celebration at the iconic Citronelle Beach. The beach will transform into a chic runway, perfect for an evening filled with festivities, fashion, and fun.

SO/ Maldives adds a stylish twist to tradition as Santa Claus makes a grand entrance in true SO/ Maldives fashion. A chic and spectacular arrival will enchant guests of all ages, bringing the holiday spirit to life.

The ultimate New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place on December 31 at the Lazuli Beach Club. The evening begins with a sunset reception, where guests can toast to the final moments of 2024 with a stunning view. As night falls, the ‘Last Feast of 2024’ will be held on the beach, featuring gourmet delights in a breathtaking setting. A dazzling lineup of live performances, including a saxophonist, violinist, DJ, magician, fire dancer, and live band, will build excitement leading up to a grand fireworks display and countdown. The celebration will continue with an unforgettable After Party, where guests can dance the night away and begin 2025 with a touch of glamour.

On January 1, 2025, SO/ Maldives will welcome the new year with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch, offering a decadent spread of culinary creations, setting the tone for a fashionable and indulgent start to the year.

The celebrations will extend into the new year with a stylish and sophisticated Orthodox Dinner on January 6 and 7. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, designed for those who celebrate Orthodox traditions, adding another layer of elegance to their stay. An exclusive Orthodox dinner, curated in collaboration with a Michelin-starred restaurant, will feature a fusion of traditional Russian flavours with contemporary gastronomy.

SO/ Maldives offers a festive escape for everyone, whether seeking a fun-filled family holiday, a romantic getaway, or a glamorous retreat with friends. From adventurous island activities to luxurious relaxation, ‘Festive Glam’ promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the season in high style and creating memories to last a lifetime.