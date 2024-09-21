Indulge in Parisian charm at La Belle Vie: Kuramathi Maldives’ newest French bistro

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with Music in Paradise, recently marked a significant milestone in live entertainment with their 10th-anniversary event, “Stranded in the Maldives.” The celebration featured eight electrifying performances by renowned Australian artists such as Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Jon Stevens, Mahalia Barnes, and David Campbell, captivating an audience of 300 guests. This landmark event further cemented the resort’s status as the premier destination for exceptional performances and rich cultural experiences.

Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his pride in the event’s success: “These past ten days have truly highlighted what makes Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives special—not just our beautiful surroundings and world-class performances, but the dedication of our incredible team.”

He emphasised the resort’s strong partnership with Music in Paradise: “Our relationship with Music in Paradise is truly unique. Their entertainment teams are top-notch, and combined with our team’s culinary expertise and thrilling excursions, it’s a collaboration that consistently delivers outstanding experiences.”

Mark credited each team member at Kandooma for their role in providing unforgettable guest experiences, noting that their joint efforts with Music in Paradise have set a new standard for live entertainment in the Maldives. He also hinted at exciting plans for 2025, with concert dates already confirmed.

Throughout 2024, the resort continually raised the bar, offering a wide array of performances from artists like Delta Goodrem, You Am I, and The Living End, set against the stunning backdrop of the island. “Stranded in the Maldives” showcased both internationally acclaimed artists and rising stars, including Ruby Rodgers (daughter of Mahalia Barnes), Gypsy Rogers (daughter of Kate Ceberano), and Gem Cassar-Daley, who delivered everything from intimate acoustic sets to high-energy concerts under the Maldivian sky.

As the resort reflects on this remarkable event, Mark extended heartfelt gratitude to Music in Paradise for their decade-long collaboration. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has been crucial in crafting memorable guest experiences year after year.

Looking forward to 2025, the resort is excited to announce a stellar lineup featuring both returning favourites and fresh new talent. Guests can expect performances from Birds of Tokyo in April, The Church in May, and Missy Higgins in June. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains dedicated to creating unparalleled experiences that raise the bar for entertainment in the Maldives.

Guests are encouraged to follow Music in Paradise’s official channels for updates on the 2025 program and exclusive offers. The resort eagerly looks forward to welcoming guests back next year for another unforgettable journey of music, culture, and paradise.