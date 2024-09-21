Featured
Indulge in Parisian charm at La Belle Vie: Kuramathi Maldives’ newest French bistro
La Belle Vie, an enchanting French bistro nestled in the luxuriant gardens of Kuramathi Maldives, has been unveiled. Designed to evoke the charm of a traditional Parisian bistro, La Belle Vie offers a warm and cozy environment where guests can savour classic French cuisine. Executive Chef Michel Muffat shares his vision, stating that the aim was to recreate the intimate, casual dining experience typical of a French bistro. The focus is on homemade dishes prepared from traditional recipes, ensuring every meal delivers an authentic taste of France. The goal is to provide a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for enjoying great food with friends and family.
The menu at La Belle Vie features a variety of dishes that highlight the simplicity and richness of French culinary traditions. Notably, the Steak Tartare is prepared table side, allowing guests to customise their seasoning and condiments for a personalised touch. Additionally, “le plateau de fruit de mer” presents a stunning seafood platter that includes both fresh and cooked seafood, accompanied by dipping sauces and homemade mayonnaise, showcasing the freshness and diversity of French seafood dishes.
The ambiance captures the feel of a French bistro set in the garden of Kuramathi, with intricate and vibrant mosaic art on the walls, an eye-catching patterned floor, and bistro chairs combined with lounge-style seating that offers comfort and casual elegance.
Guests who have booked the Select All-Inclusive package at Kuramathi Maldives will find this delightful dining experience included in their stay. Whether seasoned connoisseurs of French cuisine or newcomers to bistro dining, La Belle Vie promises a memorable culinary journey into the heart of France.
La Belle Vie is open for dinner and welcomes guests aged six years and older.
Celebration
Indulge in luxury and festive joy at JW Marriott Maldives’ ‘Symphony of the Sea’
As 2024 draws to a close, the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to join its ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration, a magical event combining the natural beauty of the Maldives with festive joy. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, this enchanting experience offers a blend of oceanic wonders, exciting family activities, indulgent dining, and world-class performances for guests of all ages.
The ‘Symphony of the Sea’ offers an array of exceptional dining experiences designed to delight the senses and create lasting memories. The highlight is the Symphony of Flavours dinner buffet, where guests can savour a wide range of global cuisines.
During this festive season, the resort presents a variety of unique culinary offerings, including Thai Treetop Breeze at Kaashi, where guests enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a treetop setting, and Delicacies of JW Garden, featuring eco-friendly meals prepared with seasonal produce from the resort’s garden. Flavours of Hokkaido at Hashi showcases artfully crafted Japanese dishes made with premium ingredients, while The Butcher’s Hook at Shio caters to meat lovers with succulent Wagyu steaks paired with gourmet accompaniments like caviar and truffles.
The festivities begin on December 24 with a spectacular Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Families and friends can gather against the stunning backdrop of azure waters to enjoy mesmerising performances and a captivating fire show beneath the stars.
On Christmas Day, the celebration continues with Mistletoes & Sparkling Breakfast, a delightful buffet with live cooking stations capturing the spirit of the holiday season. This is followed by a traditional Christmas Turkey lunch accompanied by festive favoruites, offering a cozy and cheerful holiday atmosphere.
The grand finale of the holiday season takes place on New Year’s Eve with the ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ inspired by the vibrant underwater world. Guests can enjoy a fusion of gourmet cuisine, exciting family adventures, and rejuvenating wellness activities throughout the day. Children can take part in fun activities at the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, including Snowmen at the Beach, Christmas Ornament Making, and the Hunt for Santa.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa boasts 60 expansive and elegantly designed overwater and beach villas, each featuring plush bedding, private pools, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a serene and luxurious escape. Those planning their year-end getaway can take advantage of the ‘Festive Splendor’ package by booking before October 31, 2024. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 10, 2025, with a minimum four-night stay.
For an unforgettable holiday season filled with luxury, adventure, and festive cheer, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of experiences for families and guests of all ages.
Featured
Coco Collection hosts transformative wellness retreat for World Wellness Weekend
Coco Collection, a renowned luxury island resort brand in the Maldives, is celebrating the 8th Annual World Wellness Weekend with a series of holistic wellness activities from September 20th to 22nd. Surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives, this event aims to inspire guests and associates to embrace health and wellbeing, joining millions of others around the world who participate in wellness activities at over 8,000 venues across 160 countries.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, guests can indulge in rejuvenating experiences at Coco Spa, where a carefully curated retreat of treatments focuses on stress relief and detoxification. Offerings include Body Stretching, Detox Back Massages with Sauna, and Foot Massages, all designed to refresh and re-energise the body. A friendly volleyball match for guests and associates is also planned, promoting cardiovascular health, mental agility, and camaraderie. To complement the wellness journey, guests can enjoy specially curated Lagoon Lunches featuring a Wellness Menu that showcases nutritious, delicious dishes prepared by the resort’s talented chefs.
Over at Coco Bodu Hithi, the wellness weekend unfolds with a three-day program that introduces a variety of healthy dishes and refreshing detox beverages infused with herbs and green tea, served each morning. Guests are invited to participate in Sunrise Meditation and Sunset Yoga sessions with the resident yogi, fostering calmness and mindfulness.
In support of mental wellbeing, Coco Bodu Hithi also highlights its “Nurturing Minds” initiative, which focuses on the emotional health of its associates. Through Wellness Navigators, a team of experts dedicated to mental health, the initiative aims to transform emotional wellbeing within the Maldives’ hospitality industry.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives partners with Music in Paradise for milestone celebration of live performances
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with Music in Paradise, recently marked a significant milestone in live entertainment with their 10th-anniversary event, “Stranded in the Maldives.” The celebration featured eight electrifying performances by renowned Australian artists such as Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Jon Stevens, Mahalia Barnes, and David Campbell, captivating an audience of 300 guests. This landmark event further cemented the resort’s status as the premier destination for exceptional performances and rich cultural experiences.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his pride in the event’s success: “These past ten days have truly highlighted what makes Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives special—not just our beautiful surroundings and world-class performances, but the dedication of our incredible team.”
He emphasised the resort’s strong partnership with Music in Paradise: “Our relationship with Music in Paradise is truly unique. Their entertainment teams are top-notch, and combined with our team’s culinary expertise and thrilling excursions, it’s a collaboration that consistently delivers outstanding experiences.”
Mark credited each team member at Kandooma for their role in providing unforgettable guest experiences, noting that their joint efforts with Music in Paradise have set a new standard for live entertainment in the Maldives. He also hinted at exciting plans for 2025, with concert dates already confirmed.
Throughout 2024, the resort continually raised the bar, offering a wide array of performances from artists like Delta Goodrem, You Am I, and The Living End, set against the stunning backdrop of the island. “Stranded in the Maldives” showcased both internationally acclaimed artists and rising stars, including Ruby Rodgers (daughter of Mahalia Barnes), Gypsy Rogers (daughter of Kate Ceberano), and Gem Cassar-Daley, who delivered everything from intimate acoustic sets to high-energy concerts under the Maldivian sky.
As the resort reflects on this remarkable event, Mark extended heartfelt gratitude to Music in Paradise for their decade-long collaboration. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has been crucial in crafting memorable guest experiences year after year.
Looking forward to 2025, the resort is excited to announce a stellar lineup featuring both returning favourites and fresh new talent. Guests can expect performances from Birds of Tokyo in April, The Church in May, and Missy Higgins in June. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains dedicated to creating unparalleled experiences that raise the bar for entertainment in the Maldives.
Guests are encouraged to follow Music in Paradise’s official channels for updates on the 2025 program and exclusive offers. The resort eagerly looks forward to welcoming guests back next year for another unforgettable journey of music, culture, and paradise.
Trending
