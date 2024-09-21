Featured
White-Tailed Tropicbirds thrive: Kuredu Island recognised as largest breeding colony in the Maldives
A recent study by researchers from the University of Auckland has revealed that Kuredu Island Resort and Spa is the largest known breeding colony for White-Tailed Tropicbirds, locally called Dhandifulhu Dhooni, in the Maldives. This finding highlights the essential role seabirds play in maintaining the health and resilience of atoll ecosystems, especially coral reefs.
Seabirds, along with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, are crucial for the ecological balance of atolls. Studies show that coral reefs around atoll islands with nesting seabirds tend to be healthier, more biodiverse, and better able to withstand climate change. Kuredu, celebrated for its pristine environment and commitment to conservation, has become a vital sanctuary for these impressive birds.
“Kuredu Island Resort has established a safe haven for seabirds,” stated Dr. Sebastian Steibl from the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences. “The presence of over 800 nesting White-Tailed Tropicbirds highlights Kuredu’s importance as a refuge for these remarkable creatures.”
The research confirms that Kuredu is not only the largest tropicbird nesting colony in the Maldives but also one of the largest globally. The island’s conservation efforts and the respectful coexistence of resort guests and staff with the nesting seabirds have contributed significantly to the thriving population of these birds.
“On Kuredu, these white-tailed tropicbirds are protected from various threats, allowing them to nest undisturbed in natural atoll forest areas,” Dr. Steibl added.
Kuredu Island’s importance as a seabird haven extends beyond its immediate environment. The thriving tropicbird colony offers hope for rewilding other atolls in the Maldives, reinforcing the essential link between islands and coral reefs.
“We hope the success of our conservation initiatives will inspire similar efforts throughout the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Operating Officer at Crown and Champa Resorts.
As Kuredu Island continues to promote environmental stewardship, its status as the largest breeding colony for tropicbirds in the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of conservation and collective action in preserving global biodiversity, both on land and in our oceans.
Featured
Indulge in Parisian charm at La Belle Vie: Kuramathi Maldives’ newest French bistro
La Belle Vie, an enchanting French bistro nestled in the luxuriant gardens of Kuramathi Maldives, has been unveiled. Designed to evoke the charm of a traditional Parisian bistro, La Belle Vie offers a warm and cozy environment where guests can savour classic French cuisine. Executive Chef Michel Muffat shares his vision, stating that the aim was to recreate the intimate, casual dining experience typical of a French bistro. The focus is on homemade dishes prepared from traditional recipes, ensuring every meal delivers an authentic taste of France. The goal is to provide a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for enjoying great food with friends and family.
The menu at La Belle Vie features a variety of dishes that highlight the simplicity and richness of French culinary traditions. Notably, the Steak Tartare is prepared table side, allowing guests to customise their seasoning and condiments for a personalised touch. Additionally, “le plateau de fruit de mer” presents a stunning seafood platter that includes both fresh and cooked seafood, accompanied by dipping sauces and homemade mayonnaise, showcasing the freshness and diversity of French seafood dishes.
The ambiance captures the feel of a French bistro set in the garden of Kuramathi, with intricate and vibrant mosaic art on the walls, an eye-catching patterned floor, and bistro chairs combined with lounge-style seating that offers comfort and casual elegance.
Guests who have booked the Select All-Inclusive package at Kuramathi Maldives will find this delightful dining experience included in their stay. Whether seasoned connoisseurs of French cuisine or newcomers to bistro dining, La Belle Vie promises a memorable culinary journey into the heart of France.
La Belle Vie is open for dinner and welcomes guests aged six years and older.
Celebration
Indulge in luxury and festive joy at JW Marriott Maldives’ ‘Symphony of the Sea’
As 2024 draws to a close, the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to join its ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration, a magical event combining the natural beauty of the Maldives with festive joy. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, this enchanting experience offers a blend of oceanic wonders, exciting family activities, indulgent dining, and world-class performances for guests of all ages.
The ‘Symphony of the Sea’ offers an array of exceptional dining experiences designed to delight the senses and create lasting memories. The highlight is the Symphony of Flavours dinner buffet, where guests can savour a wide range of global cuisines.
During this festive season, the resort presents a variety of unique culinary offerings, including Thai Treetop Breeze at Kaashi, where guests enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a treetop setting, and Delicacies of JW Garden, featuring eco-friendly meals prepared with seasonal produce from the resort’s garden. Flavours of Hokkaido at Hashi showcases artfully crafted Japanese dishes made with premium ingredients, while The Butcher’s Hook at Shio caters to meat lovers with succulent Wagyu steaks paired with gourmet accompaniments like caviar and truffles.
The festivities begin on December 24 with a spectacular Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Families and friends can gather against the stunning backdrop of azure waters to enjoy mesmerising performances and a captivating fire show beneath the stars.
On Christmas Day, the celebration continues with Mistletoes & Sparkling Breakfast, a delightful buffet with live cooking stations capturing the spirit of the holiday season. This is followed by a traditional Christmas Turkey lunch accompanied by festive favoruites, offering a cozy and cheerful holiday atmosphere.
The grand finale of the holiday season takes place on New Year’s Eve with the ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ inspired by the vibrant underwater world. Guests can enjoy a fusion of gourmet cuisine, exciting family adventures, and rejuvenating wellness activities throughout the day. Children can take part in fun activities at the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, including Snowmen at the Beach, Christmas Ornament Making, and the Hunt for Santa.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa boasts 60 expansive and elegantly designed overwater and beach villas, each featuring plush bedding, private pools, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a serene and luxurious escape. Those planning their year-end getaway can take advantage of the ‘Festive Splendor’ package by booking before October 31, 2024. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 10, 2025, with a minimum four-night stay.
For an unforgettable holiday season filled with luxury, adventure, and festive cheer, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of experiences for families and guests of all ages.
Featured
Coco Collection hosts transformative wellness retreat for World Wellness Weekend
Coco Collection, a renowned luxury island resort brand in the Maldives, is celebrating the 8th Annual World Wellness Weekend with a series of holistic wellness activities from September 20th to 22nd. Surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives, this event aims to inspire guests and associates to embrace health and wellbeing, joining millions of others around the world who participate in wellness activities at over 8,000 venues across 160 countries.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, guests can indulge in rejuvenating experiences at Coco Spa, where a carefully curated retreat of treatments focuses on stress relief and detoxification. Offerings include Body Stretching, Detox Back Massages with Sauna, and Foot Massages, all designed to refresh and re-energise the body. A friendly volleyball match for guests and associates is also planned, promoting cardiovascular health, mental agility, and camaraderie. To complement the wellness journey, guests can enjoy specially curated Lagoon Lunches featuring a Wellness Menu that showcases nutritious, delicious dishes prepared by the resort’s talented chefs.
Over at Coco Bodu Hithi, the wellness weekend unfolds with a three-day program that introduces a variety of healthy dishes and refreshing detox beverages infused with herbs and green tea, served each morning. Guests are invited to participate in Sunrise Meditation and Sunset Yoga sessions with the resident yogi, fostering calmness and mindfulness.
In support of mental wellbeing, Coco Bodu Hithi also highlights its “Nurturing Minds” initiative, which focuses on the emotional health of its associates. Through Wellness Navigators, a team of experts dedicated to mental health, the initiative aims to transform emotional wellbeing within the Maldives’ hospitality industry.
