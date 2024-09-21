White-Tailed Tropicbirds thrive: Kuredu Island recognised as largest breeding colony in the Maldives

As 2024 draws to a close, the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to join its ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration, a magical event combining the natural beauty of the Maldives with festive joy. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, this enchanting experience offers a blend of oceanic wonders, exciting family activities, indulgent dining, and world-class performances for guests of all ages.

The ‘Symphony of the Sea’ offers an array of exceptional dining experiences designed to delight the senses and create lasting memories. The highlight is the Symphony of Flavours dinner buffet, where guests can savour a wide range of global cuisines.

During this festive season, the resort presents a variety of unique culinary offerings, including Thai Treetop Breeze at Kaashi, where guests enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a treetop setting, and Delicacies of JW Garden, featuring eco-friendly meals prepared with seasonal produce from the resort’s garden. Flavours of Hokkaido at Hashi showcases artfully crafted Japanese dishes made with premium ingredients, while The Butcher’s Hook at Shio caters to meat lovers with succulent Wagyu steaks paired with gourmet accompaniments like caviar and truffles.

The festivities begin on December 24 with a spectacular Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Families and friends can gather against the stunning backdrop of azure waters to enjoy mesmerising performances and a captivating fire show beneath the stars.

On Christmas Day, the celebration continues with Mistletoes & Sparkling Breakfast, a delightful buffet with live cooking stations capturing the spirit of the holiday season. This is followed by a traditional Christmas Turkey lunch accompanied by festive favoruites, offering a cozy and cheerful holiday atmosphere.

The grand finale of the holiday season takes place on New Year’s Eve with the ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ inspired by the vibrant underwater world. Guests can enjoy a fusion of gourmet cuisine, exciting family adventures, and rejuvenating wellness activities throughout the day. Children can take part in fun activities at the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, including Snowmen at the Beach, Christmas Ornament Making, and the Hunt for Santa.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa boasts 60 expansive and elegantly designed overwater and beach villas, each featuring plush bedding, private pools, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a serene and luxurious escape. Those planning their year-end getaway can take advantage of the ‘Festive Splendor’ package by booking before October 31, 2024. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 10, 2025, with a minimum four-night stay.

For an unforgettable holiday season filled with luxury, adventure, and festive cheer, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of experiences for families and guests of all ages.