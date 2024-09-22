News
GHA DISCOVERY members can double their earnings at Maldives resorts
GHA DISCOVERY members have an exciting opportunity to earn double D$ on stays at some of the most luxurious resorts in the Maldives. The promotion, valid for stays through September 30, 2025, allows travellers to boost their rewards if bookings are made by October 15, 2024.
This offer provides a unique way for GHA DISCOVERY members to earn double the rewards, including a doubling of the elite bonuses. Members earn D$ based on their room rate, excluding taxes and fees, with the following breakdown:
- Silver members: 4% base + 4% bonus = 8% total
- Gold members: 5% base + 5% bonus = 10% total
- Platinum members: 6% base + 6% bonus = 12% total
- Titanium members: 7% base + 7% bonus = 14% total
Participating properties include some of Minor Hotels’ most breathtaking resorts in the Maldives:
- Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
- Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
- Anantara Veli Maldives Resort
- Naladhu Private Island
- Niyama Private Islands
- Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
- NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
Each of these properties offers an unparalleled luxury experience in the stunning Maldivian archipelago, making this an appealing promotion for members seeking a getaway in paradise.
To take advantage of this offer, travellers must be enrolled in the GHA DISCOVERY programme and agree to the programme’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy. This promotion not only rewards loyal customers but also highlights the exceptional properties of Minor Hotels in one of the world’s most desired travel destinations.
Whether you’re a seasoned GHA DISCOVERY member or considering a luxurious Maldivian escape, this offer is an excellent chance to maximise rewards while enjoying some of the best resorts the Maldives has to offer.
Fashion
Fashion meets paradise: SO/ Maldives and RIFFATH launch breathtaking Flying Dress collection
SO/ Maldives, a renowned hub of fashion and creativity, has announced an exciting collaboration with Maldivian High Fashion Label, RIFFATH, and the esteemed Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. This partnership introduces the exclusive SO/ Maldives Flying Dress Edits, allowing guests to experience a unique blend of haute couture and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
As a celebration of local artistry and culture, SO/ Maldives has teamed up with RIFFATH to launch the Flying Dress Edits—a collection of five bespoke, one-size-fits-all gowns that encapsulate the essence of Maldivian elegance. This collection offers guests the opportunity to participate in a photo and drone shoot with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio, wearing gowns that flow beautifully in the island breeze, creating unforgettable moments against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
The Collection: Five Exquisite Flying Dresses
- Red Traditional Libaas Flying Dress – A standout gown in the collection, this strapless dress features traditional Maldivian gold thread embellishments and a dramatic flowing train. Paired with traditional Maldivian jewellery, it is ideal for couples, with a traditional sarong provided for men.
- I Love RIFFATH Collection – This set of three chiffon dresses in a rainbow pattern is designed for group portraits with friends or family. The main gown features spaghetti straps and off-shoulder cap sleeves with a flowing train, complemented by two mini dresses that catch the wind beautifully.
- Lime Green Water Reliever Flying Dress – The largest gown in the collection, this lime green organza and chiffon dress boasts a pleated neckline and sleeves, along with an extra-long train. The vibrant colour creates a striking contrast with the Maldivian sea, delivering a radiant, high-fashion appeal.
- Turquoise Blue-Green Backless Flying Dress – Inspired by the shades of the Maldivian waters, this satin gown features a backless design with corset-style lacing and a cascading pleated skirt, making it a perfect choice for evening elegance.
- White Wedding Libaas-Inspired Flying Dress – A modern take on traditional Maldivian embellishments, this white gown features silver-white linear details and a dramatic extended train. The look is ideal for couples and is completed with a white flower crown and a matching sarong for men.
Whether solo travellers looking to capture Instagram or TikTok-worthy moments, couples planning a romantic proposal, or families creating cherished portraits, guests can elevate their elegance with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. The studio offers a range of packages, including:
- Elegance in Stillness: A 60-minute photography session.
- Glamour in Motion Package: A 90-minute session with both photography and video.
- Off the Runway: A Sandbank session featuring two video clips and drone captures.
This exclusive collaboration offers a seamless combination of high fashion and the natural beauty of the Maldives, ensuring every guest leaves with timeless memories.
Featured
White-Tailed Tropicbirds thrive: Kuredu Island recognised as largest breeding colony in the Maldives
A recent study by researchers from the University of Auckland has revealed that Kuredu Island Resort and Spa is the largest known breeding colony for White-Tailed Tropicbirds, locally called Dhandifulhu Dhooni, in the Maldives. This finding highlights the essential role seabirds play in maintaining the health and resilience of atoll ecosystems, especially coral reefs.
Seabirds, along with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, are crucial for the ecological balance of atolls. Studies show that coral reefs around atoll islands with nesting seabirds tend to be healthier, more biodiverse, and better able to withstand climate change. Kuredu, celebrated for its pristine environment and commitment to conservation, has become a vital sanctuary for these impressive birds.
“Kuredu Island Resort has established a safe haven for seabirds,” stated Dr. Sebastian Steibl from the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences. “The presence of over 800 nesting White-Tailed Tropicbirds highlights Kuredu’s importance as a refuge for these remarkable creatures.”
The research confirms that Kuredu is not only the largest tropicbird nesting colony in the Maldives but also one of the largest globally. The island’s conservation efforts and the respectful coexistence of resort guests and staff with the nesting seabirds have contributed significantly to the thriving population of these birds.
“On Kuredu, these white-tailed tropicbirds are protected from various threats, allowing them to nest undisturbed in natural atoll forest areas,” Dr. Steibl added.
Kuredu Island’s importance as a seabird haven extends beyond its immediate environment. The thriving tropicbird colony offers hope for rewilding other atolls in the Maldives, reinforcing the essential link between islands and coral reefs.
“We hope the success of our conservation initiatives will inspire similar efforts throughout the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Operating Officer at Crown and Champa Resorts.
As Kuredu Island continues to promote environmental stewardship, its status as the largest breeding colony for tropicbirds in the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of conservation and collective action in preserving global biodiversity, both on land and in our oceans.
Featured
Indulge in Parisian charm at La Belle Vie: Kuramathi Maldives’ newest French bistro
La Belle Vie, an enchanting French bistro nestled in the luxuriant gardens of Kuramathi Maldives, has been unveiled. Designed to evoke the charm of a traditional Parisian bistro, La Belle Vie offers a warm and cozy environment where guests can savour classic French cuisine. Executive Chef Michel Muffat shares his vision, stating that the aim was to recreate the intimate, casual dining experience typical of a French bistro. The focus is on homemade dishes prepared from traditional recipes, ensuring every meal delivers an authentic taste of France. The goal is to provide a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for enjoying great food with friends and family.
The menu at La Belle Vie features a variety of dishes that highlight the simplicity and richness of French culinary traditions. Notably, the Steak Tartare is prepared table side, allowing guests to customise their seasoning and condiments for a personalised touch. Additionally, “le plateau de fruit de mer” presents a stunning seafood platter that includes both fresh and cooked seafood, accompanied by dipping sauces and homemade mayonnaise, showcasing the freshness and diversity of French seafood dishes.
The ambiance captures the feel of a French bistro set in the garden of Kuramathi, with intricate and vibrant mosaic art on the walls, an eye-catching patterned floor, and bistro chairs combined with lounge-style seating that offers comfort and casual elegance.
Guests who have booked the Select All-Inclusive package at Kuramathi Maldives will find this delightful dining experience included in their stay. Whether seasoned connoisseurs of French cuisine or newcomers to bistro dining, La Belle Vie promises a memorable culinary journey into the heart of France.
La Belle Vie is open for dinner and welcomes guests aged six years and older.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils exclusive three-day wellness retreat for World Wellness Weekend 2024
-
Business1 week ago
Rajesh Mehta of Ooredoo to speak on hospitality efficiency at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
-
News1 week ago
Escape, recharge, thrive: Wellness Weekend at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
-
Business1 week ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’
-
Business5 days ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
-
Cooking6 days ago
A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
-
Awards6 days ago
Award-winning NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers exclusive deals following ‘Best Beach Resort’ title
-
Featured6 days ago
Escape to a festive wonderland: Le Méridien, The Westin, and Sheraton Maldives unveil Holiday splendor