Reconnect and revitalise: discover wellness retreats at Marriott Bonvoy Resorts in the Maldives

Soneva Fushi has once again received prestigious recognition from The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking No. 8 as the only resort in the Maldives to feature in the Top 50. For the second consecutive year, it also claimed The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award, which honours the highest-ranked hotel located within 20 meters of a beach. The winners of The World’s 50 Best Hotels were unveiled at a vibrant awards ceremony in London, celebrating standout hotels across six continents.

The awards evening brought together leading figures from the global travel and hospitality sectors to honour the world’s finest hotels. Held at London’s historic Guildhall, the event spotlighted exceptional hotel experiences, inspiring travellers, hoteliers, and consumers alike.

Soneva Fushi, situated within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, is renowned as the original barefoot luxury hideaway. Its 63 private villas are set amidst lush jungle or poised over crystal-clear waters. Offering enchanting experiences, guests can enjoy a diverse range of activities, including expert-led events as part of the Soneva Stars calendar, dining across 14 venues, rejuvenating at Soneva Soul wellness centre, and exploring The Den, one of South Asia’s largest children’s playgrounds.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, expressed his excitement: “It’s wonderful to be back in London celebrating the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. Bringing together so many influential figures from the travel industry to honour the finest hotel experiences is truly a special moment. Congratulations to all the hotels on the list, each of which has made a lasting impression on our travel experts. We hope the 2024 list inspires travel lovers to choose a remarkable destination for their next journey.”

Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva, shared his delight: “We are honoured that Soneva Fushi has once again been recognised by The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking as the No. 8 hotel globally and winning ‘Best Beach Resort’ for the second year in a row. We are also proud to be the only Maldivian property in the top 50. At Soneva, we are a family that passionately pursues true luxury, offering extraordinary experiences that enrich our guests’ lives while minimising our impact on the environment.”

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list was revealed in a live countdown from No. 50 to No. 1, featuring additional special awards. This prestigious ranking is based on the votes of 600 anonymous travel experts, including hoteliers, journalists, educators, and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of prominent Academy Chairs.