Reconnect and revitalise: discover wellness retreats at Marriott Bonvoy Resorts in the Maldives
Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites guests to celebrate the 8th annual World Wellness Weekend from September 20-22, 2024, with a series of immersive activities designed to promote holistic well-being. This global event, hosted at 8,000 venues across 160 countries, encourages wellness enthusiasts to reintegrate regular physical activity into their routines after the summer break, similar to New Year’s resolutions in January.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, will offer guests a chance to rejuvenate both body and soul with a weekend of revitalising experiences amid stunning surroundings in the North Malé Atoll. The festivities begin with Laughter Yoga in the peaceful Mystique Garden, followed by a Glow with Gua Sha Workshop at the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, and Evening Stretching on the beach. Saturday kicks off with a high-energy Beach Body Blast, Grounded Yoga at Uthuru Garden, and a fun Dance Party Workout. The weekend closes on Sunday with serene Floating Sound Healing at EAU Bar, a creative Mindfulness Painting session, and a Healthy Drinks Master Class, all designed to foster relaxation and wellness.
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests will enjoy a tranquil three-day wellness retreat on a private island, surrounded by lush rainforest and pristine beaches. The program includes Morning Yoga & Meditation, TRX Workouts, and wellness workshops such as Ayurvedic healing and massage techniques. Other activities feature Kickboxing, Anti-Gravity Yoga, and unique therapies like Tok Sen Thai Therapy at the resort’s Iridium Spa. The retreat offers a blend of dynamic fitness, such as Beach Boot Camps, and restorative practices like Chakra Yoga to help guests recharge in luxurious surroundings.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to embark on a weekend of relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Highlights include “Run by JW,” a scenic run along the white-sand beaches, followed by meditation and a cool-down session. Day two offers an immersive Skincare Workshop focused on tropical skincare, including DIY face masks. The weekend wraps up with a lively Aqua Aerobics session at Pool 18, blending fitness and fun in the serene infinity pool, ensuring guests leave feeling restored and refreshed.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in the Lhaviyani Atoll encourages visitors to embrace mindfulness and vitality through a range of complimentary wellness activities. The weekend starts with Sunset Yoga & Meditation on Friday, creating a peaceful atmosphere for reflection. Saturday’s program includes an energising Animal Flow session on the Sunrise Deck, blending fitness with the beauty of the Maldives. The retreat concludes with a DIY Scrub Workshop, where guests craft their own exfoliating treatments tailored to their skincare needs.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, invites guests to enjoy a holistic wellness weekend rooted in the resort’s five pillars of well-being. Activities include Water Volleyball, a signature RunWESTIN through tropical gardens, and a calming Yoga Nidra session on Friday. Saturday features a Nature Walk and a Craft Your Own Healthy Drink workshop. Sunday offers a Beach Zumba session and a soothing Breathing Workout, along with friendly tennis matches. Guests can also access the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio and unwind in the award-winning Westin Heavenly® Bed, enhanced by the Sleep Well Lavender Balm for a restful night.
At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, guests can participate in a series of wellness activities that encourage well-being and community. Each morning begins with Daily Morning Yoga at the serene Yoga Pavilion, setting a mindful tone for the day. Saturday features a Boot Camp session at the Outdoor Gym, blending strength and cardio for an invigorating workout. Sunday includes Aqua Aerobics at the Main Pool, followed by an Aqua Volleyball match at Kakuni Beach, fostering connection and fun among guests as they enjoy the weekend’s vibrant atmosphere.
Soneva Fushi shines as Maldives’ only Top 50 Hotel, secures no. 8 spot and Best Beach Hotel Award
Soneva Fushi has once again received prestigious recognition from The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking No. 8 as the only resort in the Maldives to feature in the Top 50. For the second consecutive year, it also claimed The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award, which honours the highest-ranked hotel located within 20 meters of a beach. The winners of The World’s 50 Best Hotels were unveiled at a vibrant awards ceremony in London, celebrating standout hotels across six continents.
The awards evening brought together leading figures from the global travel and hospitality sectors to honour the world’s finest hotels. Held at London’s historic Guildhall, the event spotlighted exceptional hotel experiences, inspiring travellers, hoteliers, and consumers alike.
Soneva Fushi, situated within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, is renowned as the original barefoot luxury hideaway. Its 63 private villas are set amidst lush jungle or poised over crystal-clear waters. Offering enchanting experiences, guests can enjoy a diverse range of activities, including expert-led events as part of the Soneva Stars calendar, dining across 14 venues, rejuvenating at Soneva Soul wellness centre, and exploring The Den, one of South Asia’s largest children’s playgrounds.
Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, expressed his excitement: “It’s wonderful to be back in London celebrating the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. Bringing together so many influential figures from the travel industry to honour the finest hotel experiences is truly a special moment. Congratulations to all the hotels on the list, each of which has made a lasting impression on our travel experts. We hope the 2024 list inspires travel lovers to choose a remarkable destination for their next journey.”
Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva, shared his delight: “We are honoured that Soneva Fushi has once again been recognised by The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking as the No. 8 hotel globally and winning ‘Best Beach Resort’ for the second year in a row. We are also proud to be the only Maldivian property in the top 50. At Soneva, we are a family that passionately pursues true luxury, offering extraordinary experiences that enrich our guests’ lives while minimising our impact on the environment.”
The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list was revealed in a live countdown from No. 50 to No. 1, featuring additional special awards. This prestigious ranking is based on the votes of 600 anonymous travel experts, including hoteliers, journalists, educators, and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of prominent Academy Chairs.
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Canareef Resort Maldives unveils 3-day festivities
Canareef Resort Maldives is set to host a vibrant three-day Oktoberfest celebration, bringing the lively traditions of Germany to the tropical beauty of the Indian Ocean.
From September 29th to October 6th, guests can revel in the festive spirit with a wide range of activities and entertainment. The event will take place across three scenic beach locations: Bar-Kuda Beach on September 29th, Meera Bar Beach on October 2nd, and Dhoni Bar Beach on October 6th.
Oktoberfest wouldn’t be complete without beer, and Canareef is ready to deliver with plenty on tap. Guests can take part in thrilling beer-drinking competitions and enjoy exclusive promotions on a diverse selection of beverages.
For those seeking an active experience, the resort will organise fun beach games such as tug of war and volleyball. Additionally, cocktail enthusiasts can join interactive classes to learn the art of mixology and enjoy live bartending displays.
Live DJ performances will add to the excitement, keeping the energy high throughout the celebration.
Canareef Resort Maldives invites all to come and experience this unforgettable Oktoberfest. Whether you’re a beer lover, sports enthusiast, or just looking for a day of beachside fun, there’s something for everyone at this festive event.
Coco Collection hosts transformative wellness retreat for World Wellness Weekend
Coco Collection, a renowned luxury island resort brand in the Maldives, is celebrating the 8th Annual World Wellness Weekend with a series of holistic wellness activities from September 20th to 22nd. Surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives, this event aims to inspire guests and associates to embrace health and wellbeing, joining millions of others around the world who participate in wellness activities at over 8,000 venues across 160 countries.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, guests can indulge in rejuvenating experiences at Coco Spa, where a carefully curated retreat of treatments focuses on stress relief and detoxification. Offerings include Body Stretching, Detox Back Massages with Sauna, and Foot Massages, all designed to refresh and re-energise the body. A friendly volleyball match for guests and associates is also planned, promoting cardiovascular health, mental agility, and camaraderie. To complement the wellness journey, guests can enjoy specially curated Lagoon Lunches featuring a Wellness Menu that showcases nutritious, delicious dishes prepared by the resort’s talented chefs.
Over at Coco Bodu Hithi, the wellness weekend unfolds with a three-day program that introduces a variety of healthy dishes and refreshing detox beverages infused with herbs and green tea, served each morning. Guests are invited to participate in Sunrise Meditation and Sunset Yoga sessions with the resident yogi, fostering calmness and mindfulness.
In support of mental wellbeing, Coco Bodu Hithi also highlights its “Nurturing Minds” initiative, which focuses on the emotional health of its associates. Through Wellness Navigators, a team of experts dedicated to mental health, the initiative aims to transform emotional wellbeing within the Maldives’ hospitality industry.
