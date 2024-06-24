News
Join Australian artist Anna Lohe for unforgettable masterclass at Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced an unforgettable workshop with Australian artist Anna Lohe, where she will explain how she created “Ifuru Magic”, Ifuru’s signature artwork found throughout the resort. Anna will also be your painting coach, for you to create your own masterpiece during her 2 hours masterclass on 10 July 2024 at Ifuru Island Maldives. The masterclass is priced at $50++ per person including materials.
Anna Lohe is an Australian abstract artist based in the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Australia (Garigal Land). She paints vibrant, imaginative works in acrylic on canvas featuring botanical, spiritual and native forest themes using colour palettes to suit contemporary homes.
She thrives by surrounding herself with colour and takes inspiration from the natural world. Most of Anna’s works are born from her passions of yoga, travel, friendships, and family. As a mum of two kids, Anna was born in Melbourne Australia and has worked in London as part of her 25-year career in advertising and marketing.
“I am so excited to see Ifuru resort in real life, as when I painted the signature artwork – the resort was not yet opened. I’ve loved following progress on Instagram but to be able to experience it with my family will be magic. The masterclass to inspire guests to paint, will be a highlight,” says Anna.
Anna is the talented artist responsible for the iconic “IFURU magic” art piece showcased in the suites and villas on Ifuru Island in the Maldives. Featuring local birds, flowers, fish, coral, and the famous Barbie pink lifeguard tower, the artwork beautifully encapsulates the island’s enchanting and distinctive charm.
Gastronomy
Anantara Kihavah elevates fine dining with new caviar indulgence at SEA underwater restaurant
Already regarded as the finest underwater restaurant and wine cellar in the Maldives, SEA Underwater Restaurant is taking its discerning guests on a gustatory journey of discovery six metres beneath the waves as it seeks to elevate the dining experience to new levels with the launch of Caviar Indulgence at SEA on 18 June 2024.
An award-winning dining destination with a reputation for delivering unparalleled epicurean experiences, SEA has long been high on the list of must-visit restaurants for gourmets from around the world. Never content to rest on its laurels, SEA is now heralding a new era of refinement and elegance in its exclusive underwater setting as it transforms itself into a luxury caviar restaurant – the first of its kind in the Maldives.
Showcasing premium quality caviar imported from across the globe, Caviar Indulgence at SEA tempts food connoisseurs with the option of an exquisite set menu of caviar infused specialties found nowhere else in the Maldives or an à la carte fare of lighter caviar imbued dishes. Signature dishes curated by Executive Chef Joachim Textor includes the Chilled Champagne Soup with Caviar, Fresh Lobster Ceviche, Australian Wagyu Striploin, Greek Kataifi, Hokkaido Scallop Tartare, and desserts such as the Mango Crème Brûlée and Pistachio Praline Cheese Tart.
Harvested exclusively from sustainable sturgeon stocks, the caviar featured in the dishes served at Caviar Indulgence at SEA includes the crème de la crème of this opulent delicacy. Diners at SEA will be treated to a wider selection of the most-prized varieties of caviar, including the delicate and creamy delights of Imperial Caviar considered the highest grade of caviar, the rich-flavoured and most sought-after Beluga caviar, and the dynamic and subtle notes of Royal Caviar, and the nutty, briny flavours of Classic Caviar.
Soaring to new heights of indulgence six metres beneath the waves, diners are invited to experience the enchantment of curious marine life and the graceful dances of tropical fish as they savour each delectable bite from a unique selection of caviar-infused dishes in an extraordinary ambiance of underwater opulence, exclusively available at Caviar Indulgence at SEA.
Honeymoon
Transformative honeymoon: Albertos’ blissful escape at Nika Island Resort & Spa
During their recent honeymoon in the heart of the Maldives, Mr. and Mrs. Alberto experienced an extraordinary retreat at Nika Island Resort & Spa, which focused on rejuvenation and connection. Their specially crafted retreat, the “Nika Longevity Treat,” offered a thoughtfully planned getaway that allowed them to detach from the digital world, rediscover their connection, deepen their bond, and enhance their well-being.
Private Yoga: Embracing the Day with Serenity
The day began at 8 AM with a private yoga session led by Vicky, who also served as their GRO. This serene experience took place on the deck of Aqua Alta, where the tranquility of the early morning enveloped the couple. The sun was just rising, birds were singing, and the gentle sound of waves provided a natural soundtrack. The session focused on harmonising mind and body through breathing techniques, setting a peaceful tone for the day ahead. The privacy and calmness of the setting allowed Mr. and Mrs. Alberto to immerse themselves fully in the practice, enhancing their mental clarity and physical vitality.
Floating Breakfast: Indulgence in Paradise
Following their yoga session, the couple was escorted to the Lotus Spa, where a floating breakfast awaited them. The sauna was perfectly heated, and the swimming pool’s temperature was just right. Towels and bath amenities were thoughtfully prepared. They enjoyed a couple of refreshing dips before savouring a delicious, healthy breakfast. Fresh fruits and homemade breads from Nika Island’s main kitchen added to the delight. After breakfast, they took an hour to simply relax, enjoying each other’s company and the serene environment. This unhurried moment of togetherness fostered a positive energy and love that they had rarely experienced before.
Couple Massage: Deep Relaxation and Connection
The highlight of their day was a 70-minute couple massage at the Lotus Spa. Hand in hand, Mr. and Mrs. Alberto embarked on this journey of relaxation. The skilled therapists applied the perfect pressure and employed techniques that ensured they reached a state of deep relaxation. The deep tissue massage focused on both mind and body, melting away any tension and stress. This shared experience not only rejuvenated them physically but also deepened their emotional connection.
A Digital Detox: Rejuvenation and Reconnection
The Nika Longevity Treat provided the couple with a much-needed digital detox, allowing them to spend quality time together without the distractions of modern technology. This package offered them a chance to rejuvenate and strengthen their bond as a couple. From beginning to end, the experience was filled with positive energy, love, and romance, reinforcing the true essence of their relationship.
Highlights of their Nika Longevity Treat:
- Private yoga session by the deck of Aqua Alta
- Floating breakfast at the Lotus Spa
- Private swimming pool and sauna time
- 70-minute couple massage
The Nika Longevity Treat at Nika Island Resort & Spa, Maldives, was more than just a getaway for Mr. and Mrs. Alberto; it was a transformative journey that enriched their lives and relationship. They left the island with a renewed sense of love, connection, and well-being, carrying with them the positive energy and memories that will last a lifetime.
News
Mercure Kooddoo Resort introduces offer for locals, expats
Mercure Kooddoo Resort has presented an exclusive offer designed with local and expatriate community in mind.
The “Full Day Escape” package offers an ideal opportunity to relax and indulge at the beautiful resort, available at an exceptional value. Whether it’s basking by the pool or enjoying gourmet meals, Mercure Kooddoo Resort ensures a memorable experience that combines both relaxation and culinary delight.
The Full Day Escape Package is priced at USD 89++ per person. The package includes:
- Entry and all-day access to the luxurious pool.
- A delightful lunch buffet at the renowned Alita restaurant.
- Complimentary soft beverages available both at the bar and during your meal.
- Dinner options available à la carte to perfectly end your day.
Mercure Kooddoo Resort offers a unique Maldivian holiday for discerning guests. Combining style and substance with beautiful beachfront views and lush accommodations, the resort provides everything needed for the perfect getaway.
Please reach out to Mercure Kooddoo Resort for bookings and further information at mohamed.hoodh@accor.com or by phone at +960 6820003.
