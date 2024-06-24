Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort celebrates dual triumph in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced its outstanding achievement in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024 for the Asia Pacific region. The resort has been honoured with the top accolades in two prestigious categories: “Best Family Resort” and “Best Resort Pool” for the Maldives, both securing the highly competitive number one spot.
This double recognition is a testament to Sirru Fen Fushi’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional luxury service and guest experiences. The resort’s world-class amenities, coupled with its stunning natural surroundings, create an idyllic haven for families and travelers seeking the ultimate escape.
Sirru Fen Fushi has been recognised by Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific in their Luxury Awards 2024. To be named number one among so many esteemed resorts in the Maldives is an honour that underscores the hard work and dedication of the entire team. The luxury resort will continue to strive for excellence and provide unforgettable experiences for our guests.
The resort pool at Sirru Fen Fushi is a marvel of design and luxury, earning the title of the “Best Resort Pool” in the Maldives. At 100 meters in length, it is the longest resort pool in the Maldives, featuring both a family section and an adults-only section, catering to all guest preferences. The pool’s infinity edge seamlessly merges with the horizon, offering breathtaking views of the famous underwater museum by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor. Within the pool lies the Maldives’ largest jacuzzi, providing luxurious wellness moments in harmony with nature.
Sirru Fen Fushi’s accolade as the “Best Family Resort” underscores its dedication to creating a family-friendly paradise. The resort welcomes families with extensive luxury villas, including 2 and 3-bedroom options, up to the exclusive 7-bedroom Sirru Residence. The award-winning Kids Club, designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates, offers a vibrant array of entertainment and activities tailored for young guests, ensuring an exciting and enriching experience for children of all ages.
These prestigious awards highlight Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort’s commitment to excellence in every facet of its offerings. The resort is not just a place to stay but a destination where families and individuals can create lasting memories. Guests can look forward to even more extraordinary experiences as Sirru Fen Fushi continues to innovate and elevate resort offerings to exceed guest expectations at all times.
For more information about Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort and to make reservations, please visit the website at www.sirrufenfushi.com.
Awards
SO/ Maldives wins big at Asia Pacific Property Awards: Recognized for architectural runway flair
SO/ Maldives has struck a pose and strutted its way to the prestigious Asia Pacific Property Awards, winning the coveted title of Best Hotel Architecture (5-star award) for the Maldives.
Inspired by the dazzling world of fashion, SO/ Maldives isn’t just a place to stay, it’s an immersive experience. Guests transform into models, taking center stage on a captivating architectural catwalk that winds its way through the island’s public areas. Imagine a luxurious runway where you’re the star, and every corner is an Instagram-worthy moment.
But SO/ Maldives isn’t all about glitz and glam. Nestled on a pristine private island embraced by the Emboodhoo Lagoon’s turquoise waters, the resort seamlessly blends castaway tranquility with runway elegance. Imagine sinking your toes into the soft sand and gazing out at the breathtaking scenery, then stepping into a world of sophisticated design.
The architectural and interior design masterminds behind this award-winning masterpiece are eco-id architects. They’ve woven a haven that celebrates both environmental consciousness and unparalleled style.
So, if you’re looking for a vacation that’s equal parts relaxation and runway-ready sophistication, SO/ Maldives is the perfect destination to add to your must-visit list.
Awards
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives celebrated for exceptional house reefs
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that four of its distinguished properties were honoured at this year’s Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives named among the resorts with the best house reefs.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has earned a distinguished fifth place in the best “House Reefs” category for the Maldives, showcasing the exceptional allure of its underwater world.
Situated in the picturesque South Ari Atoll, this resort is celebrated by visitors of all ages for the vibrancy and health of its coral reef and diversity of sea life. Guests staying in the luxurious overwater villas have direct access to this stunning ecosystem, making it a perfect destination for marine enthusiasts. Additionally, the resort offers comprehensive diving and snorkelling programmes, tailored to divers of all levels, ensuring an unforgettable underwater adventure during one’s stay.
“These four accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honoured to see our properties recognised by such a prestigious publication, which reflects the exceptional experiences we strive to offer our guests. Our commitment to Thai-inspired hospitality ensures that every stay at Centara is warm, welcoming, and unforgettable, and we extend our deepest gratitude to our guests and the readers of Travel + Leisure for their unwavering support,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate the finest hotels, resorts, and travel experiences across the region. Each nominee was meticulously selected by Travel + Leisure’s editors and expert contributors, with winners determined by the votes of the publication’s readers. For the complete list of winners, please visit Travel + Leisure.
Awards
Amilla Maldives wins multiple awards at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Amilla Maldives Resort, a cherished member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s Considerate Collection, has earned accolades at the distinguished 2024 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. The resort received commendations in three categories as voted by readers of the magazine.
In the “Best House Reef in the Maldives” category, Amilla has been acknowledged among the top 10 resorts for the consecutive year. The resort offers guests a direct gateway to an aquatic wonderland from its over-water pool villas, which overlook vibrant coral ecosystems and a diverse array of marine species. Situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amilla is actively engaged in safeguarding the area’s unique marine biodiversity.
Amilla also ranks in the top 10 in the “Best Resorts for Families” category. It is renowned for its accommodating villas designed for families, ranging from two to eight bedrooms, each boasting extensive outdoor spaces and private pools. The resort provides a plethora of activities to keep all ages entertained, from water sports and tennis to creative pursuits like art classes and an alchemy bar, ensuring a family-friendly environment that caters to varied interests and needs.
Moreover, Amilla’s leadership has also been spotlighted, with General Manager Narelle McDougall being named one of the top five general managers in the Maldives. Her outstanding leadership qualities and commitment to innovative hospitality have significantly contributed to the resort’s prestigious recognition.
“We are honoured to receive these accolades from Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024,” said Narelle. “These awards are a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are committed to enriching experiences that resonate with our guests, and these recognitions inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of luxury travel.”
Additionally, Amilla Maldives has been named a finalist in the “Accessible Holidays Provider of the Year” category at the TTG Travel Industry Awards 2024. The resort is celebrated for its dedication to inclusive travel, emphasising the importance of a welcoming attitude and mindset to create a comfortable environment for all guests. The staff at Amilla undergoes continuous training to tailor personalised experiences, eliminate physical obstacles, and offer an array of activities that ensure the island is accessible to everyone.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Once-in-a-lifetime baby Humpback Whale encounter at Komandoo Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Minor Hotels triumphs with 22 accolades at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; 7 for Maldives resorts
-
News1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives’ Retreat named among Maldives’ most extraordinary villas
-
Culture1 week ago
Bandos Maldives offers exclusive Eid Al-Adha offers, celebrations
-
Awards1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu listed among Maldives’ best resorts
-
Food1 week ago
Hard Rock Cafe Maldives fires up grills for World Burger Tour
-
Lifestyle6 days ago
JOALI Maldives to host ‘artistic creativity’ kids summer camp
-
News5 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah unveils one-off summer programming