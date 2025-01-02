Art in the tropics: vibrant celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, a luxury private island resort in the Maldives known for its azure waters, pristine beaches, and high-end hospitality, recently became the chosen destination for Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as they celebrated their daughter Devi’s second birthday. The resort offered an intimate setting for the couple, allowing them to enjoy peaceful, joyful moments together as a family in the island’s idyllic surroundings.

Currently in the midst of a week-long getaway, the family continues to explore the unique offerings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, from indulgent spa treatments and water adventures to relaxed family time by the beach. Bipasha recently shared a heartwarming photo from the trip, capturing a joyful moment with her family against the stunning island scenery. The resort’s tranquil atmosphere and curated services provide an ideal environment for the family to fully immerse themselves in a rejuvenating celebration.

As their stay progresses, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing glimpses of their Maldivian retreat on social media, offering fans a look into their family celebrations and the breathtaking beauty of the island resort. Their posts capture the essence of the resort’s luxurious offerings and the unforgettable moments they are creating together on this special occasion.

Designed with total indulgence in mind, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a bespoke, all-encompassing holiday plan called the ‘RESERVE™ Plan.’ This exclusive plan seamlessly blends luxury villa stays, fine dining, premium beverages, butler services, and unique activities for a lavish castaway experience, popular among international celebrities and high-end travellers.

The resort’s children’s club offers daily supervised activities and creative play, catering to its young guests—a feature that was important to Bipasha in selecting the venue for this special celebration.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI promises guests a world of refined elegance. The spacious private villas exude effortless luxury, with breathtaking overwater or beachfront views.

Dining at the resort is a celebration of culinary artistry, with guests savouring inspired international dishes crafted by world-class chefs using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Each dining venue offers a culinary journey as splendid as the island paradise itself. A particular favourite of the family was Saffron, the private island’s signature Indian-influenced restaurant. Guests enjoy colourful flavours of India’s most loved dishes served in a traditional thali, with unique wines hand-selected from producers around the world.

Guests can find sanctuary at ELE|NA Spa, where bespoke treatments renew the soul and elevate the spirit, fostering a state of complete rejuvenation, mindfulness, and well-being. There are many ways to connect with the surrounding waters—through snorkelling, swimming, and diving. Personalised yacht charters are also available for a romantic sunset cruise or a private island picnic. Whatever experiences guests choose, the enchantment of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will linger in their hearts long after they return home.