Celebration
Ring in prosperity and joy at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives this Lunar New Year
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is inviting guests to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake with a unique combination of festive dining, wellness treatments, and recreational experiences. From 28 January to 4 February 2025, the resort will transform into a vibrant centre of cultural festivities, offering an extraordinary Chinese New Year celebration.
Guests can enjoy a mix of traditional and contemporary flavours through specially curated dining experiences. These include the Prosperity Yu Sheng Set, available at Kandooma Café and The Kitchen, where diners can toss for good fortune and happiness with ingredients such as fresh Norwegian salmon, wild leek pickle, and fragrant sesame seeds. Other culinary offerings include the Hot Pot Set Menu featuring premium Angus beef slices, tiger prawns, and flavourful broths, as well as the lavish Seafood Fiesta, which boasts chilled seafood, roasted Beijing duck, and pan-seared foie gras. Guests can also toast to the New Year with the Prosperity Bellini, a sparkling tropical cocktail.
The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala Wellness is offering exclusive treatments to promote relaxation and well-being. These include an Express Facial, which uses SUNDÃRI products to enhance hydration and radiance, and a Full Body Exfoliation, a soothing ritual designed to improve circulation and relaxation.
For adventure enthusiasts, the resort has arranged various thrilling activities. Guests can experience a high-speed Jet Ski Adventure over the turquoise waters of the Maldives or participate in the Discovery Scuba Diving Program, which offers an opportunity to explore vibrant marine life with complimentary underwater photos. Additional experiences include Turtle and Shark Snorkelling, allowing visitors to observe the Maldives’ diverse marine ecosystem, and Night Fishing, a traditional Maldivian fishing experience under the stars.
Children can also partake in festive activities at the Kandoo Kids Club, such as Snake Craft Making, Scavenger Hunts, and Food Art Fun, ensuring a magical experience for the youngest visitors.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “Chinese New Year is a time of happiness, prosperity, and togetherness. We are thrilled to offer our guests a joyful celebration filled with unforgettable experiences, exquisite dining, and moments of serenity.”
Located in the South Male Atoll, just 40 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides a picturesque tropical escape. With stunning beaches, swaying palms, and azure waters, along with a variety of villa options, exceptional dining venues, and award-winning spa facilities, the resort promises an unparalleled Chinese New Year getaway.
Celebration
DJ Tom Green returns to JA Manafaru for an unforgettable New Year’s After Party
JA Manafaru has announced that renowned DJ and radio presenter Tom Green will once again host an exciting after-party this year. Recognised for his high-energy performances and exceptional music selection, Green is a well-known voice in the UK, celebrated for his work on the KISS FM Breakfast Show, as well as his roles at Capital FM and The Hits Radio.
Beyond his radio career, Green has co-hosted ‘The Bauer BRITS Show’ and collaborated with global stars, including Katy Perry, whom he interviewed live during her tour. As a sought-after event host, he brings unmatched confidence and charisma, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Expressing his excitement about returning to the Maldives, Green stated, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back in the Maldives playing at JA Manafaru. I had such a great time during the last festive season, and it’s exciting to know that we’re only going bigger and better this year. There’s only one place to be when the clock strikes midnight, and that’s on THIS island.”
Guests can anticipate an electrifying evening as Tom Green takes to the decks, delivering an incredible line-up of tracks to keep the celebration alive. The New Year’s After Party will commence at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at JA Manafaru.
Celebration
Dhigali Maldives lights up the holidays with festive cheer and tropical magic
Dhigali Maldives has officially commenced its festive season in grand style, highlighted by the lighting of its sustainable driftwood Christmas trees—a cherished tradition that combines creativity with environmental awareness. Enhancing the evening’s charm, the resort’s Christmas carollers surprised guests with a lively dance performance, spreading festive cheer and excitement.
This year, the resort unveiled a captivating Christmas train, designed to transport guests around the island with a delightful touch of holiday magic. To celebrate the season’s arrival, a vibrant street market was organised, offering an array of cuisines prepared by the resort’s skilled chefs. The market created an authentic and lively atmosphere, bringing guests together in celebration.
The festivities continue with a dynamic lineup of events, including a Classic Christmas celebration and a Tropical Carnival-themed New Year’s party. Guests can anticipate live entertainment, mesmerising fire and samba dancers, and a cultural highlight with the Dhigali Island Fire Ritual, which blends tradition with dazzling performances to create unforgettable experiences.
This holiday season at Dhigali Maldives promises to deliver a truly magical experience, where the tropical allure of the island meets the joy of the holidays.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s spiraling Christmas Tree kicks off AstroFest
Sun Siyam Olhuveli inaugurated the highly anticipated AstroFest 2024-2025 with a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21, 2024. The event showcased a unique, spiral-designed Christmas tree constructed from sustainable materials, symbolising the solar system and emphasising the resort’s dedication to sustainability and creativity.
Inspired by the elliptical patterns of the solar system, the tree’s design quickly became a focal point of the celebration. Guests participated in decorating the tree, adding a personal touch that embodied the spirit of unity and the festive season. This collaborative effort marked a memorable beginning to AstroFest, a celebration of the cosmos, innovation, and togetherness.
Mohamed Ali, Director of Operations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “The elliptical design of our tree represents not just the beauty of the cosmos but also our dedication to sustainability and guest engagement. This event is a wonderful opportunity for our guests to become a part of our festive story while creating lasting memories.”
The ceremony set the tone for a season of celestial wonder, with AstroFest featuring stargazing sessions, cosmic-themed events, and interactive activities designed to celebrate the mysteries of the universe during the festive season.
As the festive lights illuminated the island, the resort embraced a joyful atmosphere, blending tradition with innovation to offer guests an enchanting holiday experience at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
