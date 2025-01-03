Ring in prosperity and joy at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives this Lunar New Year

JA Manafaru has announced that renowned DJ and radio presenter Tom Green will once again host an exciting after-party this year. Recognised for his high-energy performances and exceptional music selection, Green is a well-known voice in the UK, celebrated for his work on the KISS FM Breakfast Show, as well as his roles at Capital FM and The Hits Radio.

Beyond his radio career, Green has co-hosted ‘The Bauer BRITS Show’ and collaborated with global stars, including Katy Perry, whom he interviewed live during her tour. As a sought-after event host, he brings unmatched confidence and charisma, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Expressing his excitement about returning to the Maldives, Green stated, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back in the Maldives playing at JA Manafaru. I had such a great time during the last festive season, and it’s exciting to know that we’re only going bigger and better this year. There’s only one place to be when the clock strikes midnight, and that’s on THIS island.”

Guests can anticipate an electrifying evening as Tom Green takes to the decks, delivering an incredible line-up of tracks to keep the celebration alive. The New Year’s After Party will commence at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at JA Manafaru.