MMPRC, industry partners take part in Spain’s FITUR 2022 fair

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) and industry partners are marketing the destination at one of the biggest global trade fairs in Spain, FITUR 2022, held in Madrid. FITUR 2022, conducted from the 19th to the 23rd of January 2022, is the global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets globally.

FITUR brings together travel agencies, wholesalers – tour operators, hotels & accommodation, carrier companies, leisure & culture, infrastructures, Spanish official organisations and travel media. The B2B and B2C event offer excellent business opportunities, access to qualified and relevant travel buyers, influencers, and market professionals. Over 42,000 trade visitors and more than 20,000 general public visitors are expected to attend the event, while around 2,500 journalists from 33 countries will cover the event.

The Maldives is represented at the fair by MMPRC along with 13 registered industry partners: Book Me Maldives, Intour Maldives, Lets Go Maldives, Travel Connection, Sun Ocean, Perfect Voyage, Roam Maldives, Lily Hotels, Villa Hotels & Resorts, Brennia Kottefaru, the Standard Hurawalhi Maldives, Medhufushi Island Resort and Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives.

MMPRC is participating in this global trade event to market the destination as a safe haven offering unique experiences to tourists, under MMPRC’s marketing strategy which focuses on maintaining destination momentum and increasing arrival numbers from Spain and around the globe. Through this event, we will provide the latest travel guidelines, information about the unique geographical formation of the Maldives’ scattered islands, the stringent safety measures in place in our resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards and hotels.

By the end of December 2021, Spain was the 7th top source market to the Maldives in 2021. During this period a total of 1,312,706 tourists arrived in the Maldives out of which 37,186 were from Spain. This contributes to 2.8% of the total arrival for 2021. MMPRC held several activities for the Spanish market in 2021, such as TV, social and digital media marketing campaigns, familiarisation trips, and participation in FITUR 2021. More such activities will be held for this market for 2022 as well.

In 2021, MMPRC carried out over 260 different activities in 22 global markets. This includes interviews given for news, magazines and TV, marketing campaigns, webinars, familiarisation trips, and participation in fairs and exhibitions. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came in December, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.