Universal Resorts appoints Visha Mahir, Sanjay Maniku as Chief Operating Officers

Universal Resorts Management (URM) has announced the appointment of Visha Mahir and Sanjay Maniku as Chief Operating Officers of the company.

Visha brings over 20 years of experience in the Maldives tourism industry and has served as Executive Director at Universal Enterprises since 2002. Sanjay has served as Executive Director for Development and Joint Ventures at Universal Enterprises since 2004.

“With these appointments, we are putting Universal on the path to continue our success over the last 50 years into the next decades. Visha and Sanjay have a deep passion for the hospitality industry and will ensure that our resorts continue to deliver the highest levels of service and delight our guests at all levels,” said Universal Chairman Mohamed Umar Maniku.

“They will make sure that our associates have great opportunities for career development and that we continue to evolve our operations and adopt international best practices across all our resorts”.

URM is the hotel management division of Universal Enterprises and currently manages eight properties in the Maldives – Kurumba, Velassaru, Baros, Milaidhoo, Huvafen Fushi, Kuramathi, Dhigali and Kandolhu.