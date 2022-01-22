Fairmont Maldives wins multiple accolades at Haute Grandeur Global Awards

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, a secluded island hideaway in the archipelago’s Shaviyani atoll, has won several accolades at the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2021:



Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi – Best Honeymoon Resort on a Global level

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi – Best Overwater Villa Resort in Indian Ocean

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi – Best Resort Spa on a Global level

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi – Best Destination Spa in Indian-Ocean

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi – Best Luxury Spa in Maldives

Representing more than 172 countries across 7 continents and over 32 categories, the independent and unbiased Haute Grandeur Global Awards are solely based on quality feedback from guests therefore honour the very highest achievements from across the global hotel industry.

“I am so happy about these awards and I want to thank the whole team at Fairmont Maldives for making it possible. I’m really proud of them,” comments Andrew Steele, General Manager of Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi. “Our bespoke, heartfelt service has proven once again to be a favourite of international honeymooners and the Willow Stream Spa’s win also shows that we are a wellness destination in our own regards.”

Situated in the quietest areas of the island and cocooned by lush vegetation, Willow Stream Spa is a sanctuary for both the mind and the body. Thanks to its wide selection of rituals inspired by the surrounding nature and the ancient wellbeing disciplines, the Willow Stream Spa allows guests to embark on a journey of reawakening.

Those looking for a transformational holiday will be delighted to discover the resort’s new visiting wellness practitioner series, which includes world-renowned personalities from the worlds of fitness, holistic wellbeing, and aesthetic medicine, while guests willing to boost endorphin levels can do so with the resort’s bespoke FIT programme, comprising of private personal training sessions and boxing lessons with renowned coaches from around the world. Tennis fans can release their inner Nadal on the island’s splendid courts and improve their technique with the new private tennis clinics, while families can bond with a friendly match on the football pitch or enjoy a group yoga session with resident instructor Lami.

Built on an ethos of positive environmental impact and human kindness, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is the ultimate private island escape. Sitting in the largest resort lagoon in the Maldives and surrounded by a vibrant 9km reef – home to a circus of tropical fish, manta rays and turtles – the exclusive island houses a collection of luxury villas each with their own private pool and access to a private swathe of sugar-white sand. A pioneer in innovative environmental projects, the 5-star resort houses the archipelago’s first and only coral regeneration project and underwater art installation – the Coralarium – and is launching its very own Sustainability Lab, where guests can turn plastic waste into bespoke souvenirs and unique objects.