5 reasons why Maldives checks all your 2022 getaway list

Far stretched white sandy beaches flanking the turquoise blue Indian Ocean, stilted waterside villas, a romantic candlelit dinner against the sounds of the sea – Maldives is all about luxury and a tryst with nature.

With more than a thousand splendid islands and the 26 coral atolls brimming with marine life, be it a dive into the unfathomable sea or sprawling across the sun-lounger on the powdery sand, the reasons to visit Maldives are unending. And if the beauty and charm of the Maldives by itself weren’t enough to get one packing, these resorts from Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in the Maldives are reasons why 2022 should be the year you check Maldives off the bucket-list!

One-island-one-resort

After a prolonged stretch of time at home, with restrictions on movement and travel, one can break-away and say hello to the sunny side of life at the naturally social-distanced nation of picturesque islands.

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives, ranging from the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa and W Maldives, to the five-star Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, all lend themselves seamlessly to provide the mental comfort of a safe haven, following the one-island-one-resort concept in this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean.

Take Your Pick of Seaside Solitude

A stylish tropical retreat, the Duplex Beach Pool 2-Bedroom Villas at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa are bright and airy inside, colored in beachy hues and accented with lighting inspired by the beguiling coral that surrounds the atoll. The Duplex Overwater Pool 1-Bedroom Villas are the ideal option for smaller families or couples seeking to mark a special occasion with a remarkable stay.

W Maldives invites guests on a journey to a playful two-storey beach resort escape, while enjoying a lap of luxury at the one-of-a-kind two bedroom WOW Ocean Haven and the breath-taking WOW Ocean Escape. Both suite categories boast of the most exceptional 5-star experiences that set these over water villas apart from others in the most daring of ways.

At The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, the generously sized Two-Bedroom Beach Villa with Pool is popular for its beachfront location and ocean views. The private deck and plunge pool serves as a secluded ground for children to enjoy the outdoors whilst guests can relax from the comfort of the suite.

For those who prefer brief travel, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa serves as an idyllic sanctuary featuring effortless elegance in relaxing spaces. The resort offers a wide range of rooms, from understated deluxe rooms to charming cottages, boastful villas, and indulging water bungalows and suites.

A Whole New World

W Maldives sits above one of the best house reefs in the Maldives. The heart-shaped luxury playground is home to hundreds of species of marine life ready to be explored. Accessible from anywhere on the resort, one can jump in with snorkeling gear at any time and have the adventure of a lifetime by swimming with reef sharks and turtles just outside their villas, an experience they will never forget.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo resort, located in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, offers guests the chance to get up-close-and-personal with manta rays at the world’s largest natural manta feeding destination. Guests have the rare opportunity to snorkel with the gentle giants at the protected site of Hanifaru Bay just 18 kilometres from the resort, which can attract more than 100 rays around the time of the full moon, between June to October. Up to seven species of turtles can also be found nesting along the island’s pristine sandy beaches and may, at times, include threatened and critically endangered species such as the green turtle, hawksbill turtle and leatherback turtle.

Gastronomical Delights

With each resort offering a unique setting and a wide array of destination dining experiences curated based on cuisines, locations and occasions, one can prepare to sink their feet into pristine sand and relish a romantic private barbecue dinner on the beach, or enjoy a family movie night under the stars by the ocean or even sail out and escape on a boat for sunset cocktails.

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room, which boasts of an impressive collection of 1,200 labels and private beach dinners. Another unique and culturally significant experience offered at the resort includes a private ‘Malafaaiy Dinner’ served on a stunning beach location where signature Maldivian dishes are carried to the table along with local drummers, singing, dancing and clapping to native songs, guests are also invited to join in the fun.

Apart from six creative gourmet dining venues and lounge bars, the Destination Dining options at W Maldives range from a private dinner at the beach or coral terrace and barbecue dinners with a private chef, to experiences aboard the yacht, ESCAPE, or at Gaathafushi, a private castaway island that’s just a stone’s throw away from the resort.

Family First

Traveling with children is now even easier with the FAMiLY BY JW™ Little Griffins Kids Club at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa where children can enjoy 100 exciting activities. Families can partake in activities such as FAMiLY Pizza Making, Scavenger Hunt & Treasure Opening, Hide & Seek, Movie Nights at the Pirate Ship, and many more such weekly activities, which feature both indoor and outdoor options.

Family vacation goals are all about creating memories and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa makes them easier than ever with the paradise island’s own Sheraton Side by Side Family Programme. Activities such as Adopt a Coral invite guests to include a purpose in their travels by joining a coral conservation tour where a coral fragment planting activity helps to restore the reef habitat. After the fun and interactive experience, the resort’s marine biologist places them in the water so they can have their growth monitored. Kids then get a coral frame tagged with a unique serial number that is displayed on the dedicated website so they can follow its’ progress.

To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here.