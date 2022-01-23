Business Featured News Travel

MMPRC kicks off campaign with News UK

0 views January 23, 2022

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has kicked off a campaign with News UK to strengthen brand awareness for the Maldives as a holiday destination. The campaign is conducted for one month, starting January and ending February.

News UK is a mass media company which distributes news of all beats via newspapers, websites and radio broadcasting. They are the current publishers of The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun newspapers.

Under this campaign, articles with the latest information on the Maldives and the most up-to-date travel guidelines will be published on different news distribution platforms of News UK, which would reach the travel trade and potential travellers from the UK.

The purpose of the campaign is to promote the destination as a safe haven, prepared to welcome tourists from the UK and all over the world. It will focus on promoting the resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards and the unique experiences available in the Maldives as well as the geography of our scattered islands which provide the ultimate natural social distance for tourists.

In 2021, a total of 1,312,706 tourists arrived in the Maldives. The top five markets during this period were India, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. During this period, a total of 62,188 arrived from the UK to the Maldives- roughly 4.7% of the total arrivals.

MMPRC has conducted several marketing activities in the UK market during last year. This includes webinars, joint marketing campaigns, media interviews, familiarisation trips, roadshows, participation in major travel trade fairs and exhibitions. Some notable events include The National Wedding Show, WTM London 2021, Maldives Media Meet (press conference) and MICE Roadshow in the UK, London Taxi Advertising – OOH advertising, digital campaign with Skyscanner and TV advertising with ITV.

Ongoing activities for this market include, joint marketing campaign with British Airways and digital campaigns with tour operators and travel agents.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

5 reasons why Maldives checks all your 2022 getaway list
Fairmont Maldives wins multiple accolades at Haute Grandeur Global Awards
Universal Resorts appoints Visha Mahir, Sanjay Maniku as Chief Operating Officers
MMPRC, industry partners take part in Spain’s FITUR 2022 fair
MMPRC launches ‘Experiences Live from Maldives’ social media series
Milaidhoo Maldives launches Megamoon for Valentine’s Day 2022

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House