The Nautilus Maldives, Ananda in The Himalayas announce well-being partnership

Highly bespoke bohemian hideaway and private island resort, The Nautilus Maldives, and the world’s top ranked destination spa and wellness retreat, Ananda in The Himalayas, have partnered to offer a first of its kind wellbeing experience that is personalised, luxurious and truly one of a kind.

Similar in ethos, yet different in their unique offerings, this collaboration kicking off in January 2022 offers the best of both worlds: the confluence of the majestic Himalayas and the expansive Indian Ocean, where the luxury of space and time become infinite. Two places where one can recharge, rejuvenate, and enjoy nature at its best.

Ananda, located in the tranquil Himalayan foothills, is renowned for its traditional Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation and Vedanta with transformational wellness programmes, guided by leading experts in these fields.

The Nautilus is known as the most bespoke private island experience and its “anytime, anywhere, as you please” concept of hospitality, set against the magical backdrop of the Baa Atoll in the Maldives, beckons guests to come as they are.

Ananda and The Nautilus commence this partnership with a series of curated experiences starting in January

2022.

Guests at The Nautilus will be able to experience signature Ananda Meditation and Breathwork practices through guided audio sessions as part of the daily schedule at the Solasta Spa overwater yoga pavilion to enhance its extensive spa offerings. The Ananda Dhyana meditation and breathwork series is specially designed for guests at The Nautilus to recharge themselves by enhancing clarity of thought and achieving a heightened sense of balance.

From January to March 2022, guests at The Nautilus will be invited to experience a selection of signature Ananda gourmet wellness cuisine as part of the culinary offerings at The Nautilus. Ananda’s signature wellness cuisine incorporates key Ayurvedic principles, with natural foods low in fat and calories, emphasising whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, low-fat dairy products, and the avoidance of added or artificial salts, colours, flavours, or preservatives.

Simultaneously, Ananda guests can savour signature dishes from the three gourmet restaurants of The Nautilus: Zeytoun, focusing on intriguing infusions of Mediterranean and Arabic cuisine; Ocaso, celebrating simplicity with Japanese and Latin-American creations; and Thyme, known for its island-inspired tropical cuisine.

In addition, a unique multi-day Ananda Wellness Retreat at The Nautilus is already in the works for April. The retreat will introduce Ananda experts in residence at The Nautilus from April 7 to 11, 2022, conducting daily classes, workshops and guided sessions in yoga, meditation and presenting Ananda’s gourmet wellness cuisine.

“With the recent events and changed life circumstances, health awareness and a sustainable lifestyle are becoming increasingly important for our guests. Therefore, we are delighted to have found such a strong partner in the field of holistic wellbeing and to further enhance the wellness journey of our guests together with the strong expertise of Ananda”, says Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives.

“The concept of Ananda is a journey towards discovering the inner self aided by ancient wellness practices and a retreat to places of solace where tranquil nature and nurturing care create lasting transformations. The partnering of Ananda’s wellness expertise with bespoke luxury from The Nautilus across two magical destinations presents a unique and immersive opportunity to our global patrons”, says Mahesh Natarajan, Chief Operating Officer, Ananda in the Himalayas.