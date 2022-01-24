Kandima Maldives brings in treat for your body, soul this 2022

In 2022, reinvigorate the soul and embark on a one-of-a-kind wellness journey at one of the region’s most popular lifestyle destinations – Kandima Maldives. Whether you are looking for a soulful detox, an active fitness routine under or over the water, award winning wellness or spa experiences or just an amazing bicycle ride on a 3km long island, the koolest active lifestyle resort in the Maldives has hand-picked activities to suit your needs.

Start your mornings with relaxing yoga and mindful meditation by wellness professionals on the beach, giving you a perfect food for the soul with a stunning view of the blue waters or simply get your adrenalin rush in by booking yourself a session of Aerial Yoga at Kandima’s yoga studio.

Choose from an option of 10 unique dining option from restaurants and bars with an option to experience Kandima’s healthy Mediterranean diner Azure and the grill house Smoked serving lip smacking, flavourful and freshly sourced seafood, meats, and a large menu of vegetarian options for all. Kandima also brings in an element of a farm-to-table initiative making the freshest of green produce on your dinner table during your stay. The initiative also supports local Maldivian communities and the surrounding environment.

As dusk approaches, a kayaking session or a kool beach run is an inspiring way to bring the day to a close.

Set on its own island in the Dhaalu Atoll, the resort is ringed by a crystal-blue lagoon and pristine white sands for a unique private island experience to help you achieve a personal transformation of mind, body and soul. Kandima is #AnythingButOrdinary

A tranquil haven away from the stresses and demands of modern life, Kandima Maldives focuses on well-being and rejuvenation where you reset mentally, emotionally and physically. The 3km long island stretch gives ample opportunities for

guests to experience the amazing tropiKal lush island. The resort invites guests to spend their stay enriching both body and mind with fitness-focused activities taking place all around the island and also offering one of the longest outdoor swimming pool in the Maldives with many stunning beaches to access.

For a well-rounded active retreat, the perfect tropiKal playground hosts an array of outdoor adventures from water sports and snorkelling to beachfront fitness classes. Beach walks, paddle boarding at sunrise, and a range of aquatic activities instantly calms the mind on the oh so Kool island (desti)nation.

Aquaholics offers all manner of sports activities including diving, sunset fishing trips, parasailing and snorkelling, as well as boat trips and team sports and the ultimate island castaway experience to exotic private islands that you will never forget.

If you are looking for an immersive kick-start retreat to lose weight, tone or simply improve fitness – Kandima is the go-to destination for an epic tone-up getaway! The resort offers kool facilities such as BURN Fitness Centre with its own private swimming pool, fitness pavilion, tennis, badminton and beach volleyball courts and a football field.

Nestled in the tropical surroundings of the island with breathtaking views of the blue azure sea, esKape spa offers authentic Maldivian therapies like esKapism which begins with a full-body exfoliation followed by our signature Maldivian Ocean Dream Massage using a variety of techniques that release deep seated knots and tension areas. The oh-so rejuvenating Sea Coconut Secret treatment starts with a foot ritual followed by a gentle exfoliation using Maldivian coconut, adored by the locals for its nourishing and soothing properties.

Whilst you’re busy getting pampered, why not let your little ones get the same Oh-so esKape treatment! These treatments are available for teens and tots, with Mum and Dad in the room!

And that’s not all, you can shape your own journey to self-discovery and explore your inner artist taking an art class with our resident artist or one of the kool local artists who visit us during the frequently. Using the power of art and the outdoors, Kandima Maldives will boost endorphins and lift any mood.

Uplifting and private, Kandima Maldives puts you in the very heart of nature. It is among the safest destinations to explore this year with a robust K’ OnGuard program and an onsite medical clinic that provides an additional layer of safeguards to give you complete peace of mind during your wellness holiday.