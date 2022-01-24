Kanuhura Maldives appoints Bryce Seator as General Manager

Kanuhura Maldives has announced the appointment of Bryce Seator as General Manager.

Bryce brings with him over 17 years of experience in senior management roles in international luxury hotels and resorts and has a driven passion for offering a high quality, personalised and memorable experience to every guest. He has a vast operational background in both Rooms Division and Food & Beverage, great eye for detail and sets very high standards on delivering excellent and bespoke guest services.

He joins Kanuhura Maldives, following his position as Resort Manager in Amanyara in Turks and Caicos and in Six Senses Zil Pasyon in the Seychelles. He is no stranger to the Six Senses brand as, prior to this, he held the position of Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms in Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman and task force Assistant Manager in Six Senses Kaplankaya during its preopening. He has also gained international experience working in Vietnam, Hong Kong and Australia. Hailing from New Zealand, he has received his International Hotel Management qualifications from the Pacific International Management School.

“I am very pleased to welcome Bryce to the Kanuhura Maldives family,” Says Marteyne van Well, Area General Manager.

“His passion for delivering exclusive and tailormade guest experience finely defines him as a leader and as a personality and I believe his is an invaluable asset for the team as we move forward. His profound knowledge of the brand is key for the implementation of the brand’s wellness, conservation and sustainability initiatives and his insights are pivotal for the resort’s relaunch as Six Senses Kanuhura.”

Bryce is a dedicated All Blacks rugby fan and he enjoys being outdoors. He likes cycling, running and is also an avid diver. On his free time, he enjoys sitting back and relaxing with friends and family over a good barbecue.

“I am delighted to be joining the Kanuhura Maldives team during this transitional, yet exciting, phase in the resort’s long history.” Says Bryce.

“Kanuhura is a naturally beautiful island and I look forward of being a part of its transformation and re-opening as a Six Senses resort.”

With a mere 80 villas spread on the sandy beachfront or over water in the turquoise lagoon, Kanuhura Maldives is the perfect getaway for couples, families and friends. Encompassing three islands, it offers a vast array of experiences over and under water, suitable for all ages and its outlets are spread on different locations to ensure no ocean view is missed.