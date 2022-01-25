Kudadoo Maldives Private Island wins 2 Hotel Travel Awards titles

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi is the winner of multiple prestigious Hotel Travel Awards 2021 – a magnificent way to end the year!

The Hotel Travel Awards recognises and rewards hotels worldwide based on the exceptional service and facilities they provide to their guests. Their world-class inspectors were thrilled with the exceptional facilities and outstanding service they experienced while inspecting our resort and we couldn’t be more proud. Awards such as these are only possible due not only the unfalteringly attentive private butlers but the dedication of the entire team at Kudadoo and our gratitude goes to each and every one of them.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi has received the following awards:

WINNER: FINEST LUXURY PRIVATE ISLAND WORLDWIDE – As a resident at Kudadoo, you will be cocooned in your very own idyllic world, where your wishes are turned into reality by your private butler, where award-winning design can be appreciated at every step and where nature and conservation is at the very heart of the island.

WINNER: FINEST LUXURY INCLUSIVE RESORT WORLDWIDE – It is our wish that your holiday at Kudadoo Maldives, Private Island by Hurawalhi, is not only magnificent but carefree too and our luxury ‘AAA’ Fully Inclusive concept is designed for that very purpose. Your butler will arrange ‘Anything, Anytime, Anywhere’ to ensure that your time on our private island is full of memorable experiences and connections.

If you’d like a holiday were decadence blends seamlessly with barefoot carefree days, put Kudadoo Maldives Private Island at the top of your travel bucket list.

Those of you that have spent their holidays here at Hurawalhi will know what a special place it is, if you haven’t yet experienced it, make 2022 the year to change that and visit our award winning Maldives resort!