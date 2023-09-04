News
Six Senses Kanuhura returns as a reimagined tropical beach escape
With its long, palm-fringed, white sandy beach and two additional private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura is open and welcoming new and returning friends. Located in a pristine corner of the Lhaviyani atoll, the island’s natural beauty accentuates the design of the new Beach Retreats and the Reserve. The turquoise waters of the surrounding lagoon promise exciting aqua adventures, while The Point, at the northern tip of the island, lures diners with infinite island and ocean views.
Bryce Seator, General Manager, says: “The long-anticipated moment for the relaunch of Six Senses Kanuhura has arrived, marking a significant milestone in the island’s long history. It has been an exciting transformational journey, and we are very proud to unveil the reinvented island experience that takes guests beyond the beach into wellness, sustainability, and memories that last a lifetime.”
Tropical island hideaway
With 91 beachfront and overwater villas, including 12 new one- and two-bedroom Beach Retreats and the three-bedroom Beach Reserve, with private pools and steps from the ocean, Six Senses Kanuhura is on point for both families and couples seeking quality time together. The laid-back tropical island feel has inspired the elegant architecture, while the interior design takes its cue from the naturally vibrant colors of the surrounding Maldivian nature.
Stories are ready to be written on the island’s white sands; whether it is a lazy walk on the beach during the sunset, a family dinner under the stars, or a picnic on a deserted island, all experiences are crafted to create a sense of reconnection.
The Grow With Six Senses kids’ club and the Island Hideout, designed for teenagers to spend time with new friends, complete the holistic approach to family travel. Crafted experiences can be tailored to suit small and large families alike, including family picnics on a deserted island or private cinema screenings, along with various classes and sessions that can be enjoyed as a group, such as cooking classes, catamaran sailing classes, and paper making sessions at the Earth Lab.
Sound healing and wellness
From the gentle breeze that rustles through the coconut trees to the waves breaking on the shore, the island’s uninterrupted nature sounds are immersive and mesmerizing. At Six Senses Spa, the oceanic drums and signing bowls create a relaxing sound-healing journey. The biohacking lounge offers options to overcome jetlag and also relax the body between dives and workouts, reducing recovery time, and experienced therapists also offer locally inspired treatments.
Culinary Atlas
Many cuisines from East to West are represented in Six Senses Kanuhura, allowing ample choices from a broad spectrum of flavors and aromas. Following the Eat With Six Senses concept, all dishes are made with fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients from the island’s Organic Garden, local fishermen and farmers or the wider region.
The Point offers Spanish-influenced cuisine paired with a Mediterranean wine concept, while Bottega captivates with its deeply-rooted traditional Italian recipes. The Market creates colorful evenings with its ever-changing dinner options, including influences from Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. Sip & Sand offers poolside culinary adventures with cooked-to-order meat cuts and the catch of the day on charcoal fire. Castaway lunch at Drift is an experience that shouldn’t be missed. Tucked away in the lush tropical nature of Jehunuhura, Drift features dishes with freshly caught local reef fish that sizzle slowly on the grill, marinated with fresh herbs from the organic garden and local spices. The Sunset Point promises stunning sunset and ocean views, with chilled-out moments on the overwater hammocks.
Sustainability
The brand’s ethos is reflected in the resort’s reinvention of the original construction as well as its offerings and operations, such as sustainably sourced food ingredients, producing and bottling drinking water on the island, growing vegetables in the organic garden, actively contributing to the island and the Lhaviyani atoll’s marine conservation, and more.
How to get there
Six Senses Kanuhura is located in one of the most pristine corners of the Lhaviyani Atoll, 150 kilometers north of Male, a short 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport (MLE).
Maldives ranks as world’s top bucket list experience
When it comes to travel dreams and wanderlust, people across the globe have diverse aspirations. Some yearn to witness the awe-inspiring Niagara Falls, others aspire to gaze upon the enigmatic Mona Lisa in the Louvre, and many desire to stand in awe before the majestic Taj Mahal. However, according to a recent study conducted by luxury travel experts at Kuoni, there’s one destination that consistently reigns supreme on the world’s collective travel bucket list: the Maldives.
Top 5 bucket list experiences are:
- Maldives
- Get splashed at Niagara Falls
- See the Mona Lisa
- Visit Bora Bora
- Climb the Statue of Liberty
The Maldives has captured the imagination of travelers from every corner of the globe. Kuoni’s study, which analyzed global search data for 119 global bucket list items across 219 countries, revealed that a trip to the Maldives holds the top spot for the most coveted travel experience in the world. This stunning archipelago, known for its crystal-clear waters, overwater bungalows, and vibrant marine life, emerged as the ultimate travel aspiration for people from 121 countries.
So, what makes the Maldives such a universally coveted travel destination? Let’s delve into the reasons behind its top-ranking status on the global travel bucket list.
1. A Slice of Paradise
The Maldives is often described as paradise on Earth, and for good reason. Its pristine white sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, and turquoise lagoons create a setting straight out of a postcard. The sheer natural beauty of the Maldives is unparalleled, making it a dream destination for beach lovers and nature enthusiasts.
2. Overwater Bungalows
One of the Maldives’ most iconic features is its overwater bungalows. These luxurious accommodations allow guests to wake up to the gentle lapping of waves beneath their rooms and step directly into the warm, clear waters of the Indian Ocean. The experience of staying in an overwater bungalow is the epitome of luxury and romance, making it a bucket list item for countless travelers.
3. World-Class Snorkeling and Diving
The Maldives is a haven for underwater enthusiasts. Its vibrant coral reefs teem with an astonishing array of marine life, including colorful fish, turtles, and even majestic manta rays and whale sharks. Snorkeling and diving in these pristine waters offer a chance to explore a mesmerizing underwater world, making it an irresistible draw for adventure seekers.
4. Unforgettable Sunsets
Few places on Earth can rival the Maldives when it comes to breathtaking sunsets. Watching the sun dip below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the tranquil waters, is a magical experience that lingers in the memories of visitors. It’s no wonder that so many people aspire to witness this natural spectacle in person.
5. Privacy and Seclusion
The Maldives offers an unparalleled sense of privacy and seclusion. Many of its resorts are situated on private islands, ensuring that guests can enjoy a tranquil escape away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. This exclusivity is a major draw for honeymooners and couples seeking a romantic getaway.
As the world’s top bucket list experience, the Maldives has not only captured the hearts of travelers but also serves as a reminder of the enduring allure of travel itself. In an era where the world is increasingly interconnected, and information is at our fingertips, the desire to explore new horizons and experience the wonders of the world remains a powerful and universal aspiration.
For those fortunate enough to turn their dreams into reality and step onto the pristine shores of the Maldives, they find not only a tropical paradise but also a deeper connection with the beauty and diversity of our planet. As the Maldives continues to top global travel bucket lists, it serves as a testament to the enduring power of wanderlust and the timeless allure of extraordinary destinations.
Kuramathi Maldives unveils revamped spa menu: Redefining island indulgence
Kuramathi Maldives has announced the launch of its all-new spa menu, a paradise for seekers of ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. This revitalised collection features an exquisite range of Exotic Maldivian Treatments, as well as an array of globally inspired therapies that will transport guests to a state of pure bliss.
Prepare to be enchanted by the unique offerings that showcase the richness of Maldivian heritage. Dive into the enchanting world of Fiyavalhu Beehilaa, an exotic treatment that will transport you to the heart of Maldivian traditions. For those seeking a rejuvenating escape, the Maldivian Foot Treatment of 45 minutes will invigorate your senses.
The signature sand poultice massage, Veli Bon’di Thaan Elhan, available in 60 and 90-minute durations, combines the healing powers of sand poultices with the skilled hands of expert therapists.
Alternatively, enhance your well-being with Aragu Kanaa Theyo Dhemun, a carefully designed detox treatment to refresh your body and rejuvenate your spirit. Be prepared to surrender to the tranquil embrace of these therapeutic experiences.
Kuramathi Spa offers a diverse selection of treatments to cater to every individual’s preferences. Alongside the renowned Ayurvedic therapies, Kuramathi presents a range of global treatments. Indulge in the ancient art of Thai Foot Reflexology, experience the rejuvenating touch of Thai Body Renew, or find serenity through Traditional Thai Oil Massages.
Unlock the timeless wisdom of Indian Ayurveda with a range of Ayurvedic massages. Experience the sublime relaxation of Abyangam, find targeted relief through Kati Vasti, delve into meditative serenity with Shirodhara, and harmonise your being with Samatva, destress programme. Indulge in the rejuvenating properties of Pichu, a treatment that nourishes your body and restores equilibrium to your existence.
Revel in the pampering delights of our Scrubs & Wraps collection. Banish tan lines with the Ubtan Anti-Tan Bodywrap, while the Sun Soother Aloe Cucumber Treatment replenishes your skin, bestowing upon you a radiant glow. Kuramathi Spa also provides private yoga sessions for our guests, with complimentary morning sessions offered Mondays through Saturdays, from 6 to 7.
The revitalisation of Kuramathi Maldives’ spa menu stands as a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to provide discerning guests with the pinnacle of luxury and relaxation. Embark upon a transformative journey of self-discovery, where time pauses and tranquility reigns supreme.
Fushifaru Maldives wins Best Boutique Resort award at TTM Awards 2023
Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star boutique resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, celebrates winning the ‘Best Boutique Resort’ Award by Travel Trade Maldives (TTM).
This award recognises Fushifaru’s efforts to offer outstanding hospitality and exceptional service and the dedication to create special experiences and lasting memories for travellers around the world.
This year, Fushifaru also successfully won multiple awards such as the Booking.com Traveller Review Award, the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023 and the Best Hotel Sustainability Progress award at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023.
The consistent accolades are testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, activities, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in the Maldives.
An idyllic island retreat with a powder soft sands, Fushifaru Maldives is a five-star resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll. Last year, Fushfaru Maldives celebrated its fifth anniversary of excellent hospitality. The beautiful island of Fushifaru is a home for an unusual landscape above and below the waterline. With “Fushi”, which means “island” and “Faru”, which means “reef” in Dhivehi, Fushifaru is an ideal reflection of its name. If you need little more than a sensational beach and a comfortable bed, this little laid-back resort might be the one for you. Facilities are few, although there is a watersports centre, swimming pool and spa – but really it’s all about the beach.
