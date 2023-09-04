News
Maldives ranks as world’s top bucket list experience
When it comes to travel dreams and wanderlust, people across the globe have diverse aspirations. Some yearn to witness the awe-inspiring Niagara Falls, others aspire to gaze upon the enigmatic Mona Lisa in the Louvre, and many desire to stand in awe before the majestic Taj Mahal. However, according to a recent study conducted by luxury travel experts at Kuoni, there’s one destination that consistently reigns supreme on the world’s collective travel bucket list: the Maldives.
Top 5 bucket list experiences are:
- Maldives
- Get splashed at Niagara Falls
- See the Mona Lisa
- Visit Bora Bora
- Climb the Statue of Liberty
The Maldives has captured the imagination of travelers from every corner of the globe. Kuoni’s study, which analyzed global search data for 119 global bucket list items across 219 countries, revealed that a trip to the Maldives holds the top spot for the most coveted travel experience in the world. This stunning archipelago, known for its crystal-clear waters, overwater bungalows, and vibrant marine life, emerged as the ultimate travel aspiration for people from 121 countries.
So, what makes the Maldives such a universally coveted travel destination? Let’s delve into the reasons behind its top-ranking status on the global travel bucket list.
1. A Slice of Paradise
The Maldives is often described as paradise on Earth, and for good reason. Its pristine white sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, and turquoise lagoons create a setting straight out of a postcard. The sheer natural beauty of the Maldives is unparalleled, making it a dream destination for beach lovers and nature enthusiasts.
2. Overwater Bungalows
One of the Maldives’ most iconic features is its overwater bungalows. These luxurious accommodations allow guests to wake up to the gentle lapping of waves beneath their rooms and step directly into the warm, clear waters of the Indian Ocean. The experience of staying in an overwater bungalow is the epitome of luxury and romance, making it a bucket list item for countless travelers.
3. World-Class Snorkeling and Diving
The Maldives is a haven for underwater enthusiasts. Its vibrant coral reefs teem with an astonishing array of marine life, including colorful fish, turtles, and even majestic manta rays and whale sharks. Snorkeling and diving in these pristine waters offer a chance to explore a mesmerizing underwater world, making it an irresistible draw for adventure seekers.
4. Unforgettable Sunsets
Few places on Earth can rival the Maldives when it comes to breathtaking sunsets. Watching the sun dip below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the tranquil waters, is a magical experience that lingers in the memories of visitors. It’s no wonder that so many people aspire to witness this natural spectacle in person.
5. Privacy and Seclusion
The Maldives offers an unparalleled sense of privacy and seclusion. Many of its resorts are situated on private islands, ensuring that guests can enjoy a tranquil escape away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. This exclusivity is a major draw for honeymooners and couples seeking a romantic getaway.
As the world’s top bucket list experience, the Maldives has not only captured the hearts of travelers but also serves as a reminder of the enduring allure of travel itself. In an era where the world is increasingly interconnected, and information is at our fingertips, the desire to explore new horizons and experience the wonders of the world remains a powerful and universal aspiration.
For those fortunate enough to turn their dreams into reality and step onto the pristine shores of the Maldives, they find not only a tropical paradise but also a deeper connection with the beauty and diversity of our planet. As the Maldives continues to top global travel bucket lists, it serves as a testament to the enduring power of wanderlust and the timeless allure of extraordinary destinations.
News
Kuramathi Maldives unveils revamped spa menu: Redefining island indulgence
Kuramathi Maldives has announced the launch of its all-new spa menu, a paradise for seekers of ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. This revitalised collection features an exquisite range of Exotic Maldivian Treatments, as well as an array of globally inspired therapies that will transport guests to a state of pure bliss.
Prepare to be enchanted by the unique offerings that showcase the richness of Maldivian heritage. Dive into the enchanting world of Fiyavalhu Beehilaa, an exotic treatment that will transport you to the heart of Maldivian traditions. For those seeking a rejuvenating escape, the Maldivian Foot Treatment of 45 minutes will invigorate your senses.
The signature sand poultice massage, Veli Bon’di Thaan Elhan, available in 60 and 90-minute durations, combines the healing powers of sand poultices with the skilled hands of expert therapists.
Alternatively, enhance your well-being with Aragu Kanaa Theyo Dhemun, a carefully designed detox treatment to refresh your body and rejuvenate your spirit. Be prepared to surrender to the tranquil embrace of these therapeutic experiences.
Kuramathi Spa offers a diverse selection of treatments to cater to every individual’s preferences. Alongside the renowned Ayurvedic therapies, Kuramathi presents a range of global treatments. Indulge in the ancient art of Thai Foot Reflexology, experience the rejuvenating touch of Thai Body Renew, or find serenity through Traditional Thai Oil Massages.
Unlock the timeless wisdom of Indian Ayurveda with a range of Ayurvedic massages. Experience the sublime relaxation of Abyangam, find targeted relief through Kati Vasti, delve into meditative serenity with Shirodhara, and harmonise your being with Samatva, destress programme. Indulge in the rejuvenating properties of Pichu, a treatment that nourishes your body and restores equilibrium to your existence.
Revel in the pampering delights of our Scrubs & Wraps collection. Banish tan lines with the Ubtan Anti-Tan Bodywrap, while the Sun Soother Aloe Cucumber Treatment replenishes your skin, bestowing upon you a radiant glow. Kuramathi Spa also provides private yoga sessions for our guests, with complimentary morning sessions offered Mondays through Saturdays, from 6 to 7.
The revitalisation of Kuramathi Maldives’ spa menu stands as a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to provide discerning guests with the pinnacle of luxury and relaxation. Embark upon a transformative journey of self-discovery, where time pauses and tranquility reigns supreme.
News
Fushifaru Maldives wins Best Boutique Resort award at TTM Awards 2023
Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star boutique resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, celebrates winning the ‘Best Boutique Resort’ Award by Travel Trade Maldives (TTM).
This award recognises Fushifaru’s efforts to offer outstanding hospitality and exceptional service and the dedication to create special experiences and lasting memories for travellers around the world.
This year, Fushifaru also successfully won multiple awards such as the Booking.com Traveller Review Award, the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023 and the Best Hotel Sustainability Progress award at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023.
The consistent accolades are testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, activities, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in the Maldives.
An idyllic island retreat with a powder soft sands, Fushifaru Maldives is a five-star resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll. Last year, Fushfaru Maldives celebrated its fifth anniversary of excellent hospitality. The beautiful island of Fushifaru is a home for an unusual landscape above and below the waterline. With “Fushi”, which means “island” and “Faru”, which means “reef” in Dhivehi, Fushifaru is an ideal reflection of its name. If you need little more than a sensational beach and a comfortable bed, this little laid-back resort might be the one for you. Facilities are few, although there is a watersports centre, swimming pool and spa – but really it’s all about the beach.
News
JA Manafaru: Christmas, New Year in tropics
This festive season, JA Manafaru is offering a taste of Maldivian magic with the launch of a new, upgraded events programme running from 23rd December 2023 until 7th January 2024. Inspired by the enchantment of the festive season and Queen’s iconic lyric ‘One dream, one goal, one golden glance of what should be’, the programme will instil ‘A Kind of Magic’ within every element of the guest experience.
The 16-day extravaganza of music, song and dance hosted by actress and theatre artist director Zoie Kennedy-O’Connor and composer husband Des O’Connor will welcome an exotic range of events. From a tantalising spread of culinary experiences and celebratory Galas to a five-day football camp and tennis championship, there are fun and thrills to be had for every guest. UK radio DJ Tom Green, famous for his mid-morning show on HITS radio will also headline performances throughout the festive programme.
Situated in the Maldives’ northernmost atoll, JA Manafaru is the most remote private island in the Maldives, perfect for travellers seeking a secluded sun-soaked Christmas getaway. An idyllic paradise of barefoot luxury, fine dining and activities galore, the island features a collection of enticing restaurants, a tranquil spa and otherworldly encounters with the Indian Ocean’s captivating marine life.
Christmas Eve
Dress to impress and celebrate the festive season with an evening of live music and mouth-watering dishes at the Christmas Eve Gala on 24th December. The dinner promises a spellbinding combination of regional specialties and comforting seasonal favourites, alongside stunning ocean views from the deck or terrace areas and melodic performances by the in-house band. The dinner will run from 6:30PM to 10:30PM at Kakuni restaurant.
New Year’s Eve
Starting the evening with a 6:30PM cocktail reception at Ocean Grill, guests are invited to enjoy a spread of sparkling champagne, canapés and magical performers against the spectacular backdrop of the year’s final sunset. The dinner will commence at 7:30PM with a feast of succulent seafood caught and delivered by local fisherman, alongside tender grills and tantalising desserts. Dinner will be complemented by an incredible lineup of performers directed by Zoie and Des. Guests can expect to close the evening with celebratory fireworks and a boogie out on the beach, led by the musical beats of DJ Tom Green.
Orthodox Christmas Events
Catering to all this festive season, JA Manafaru will host a repeat of the Gala dinner and vibrant beach party on 6th January for Orthodox Christmas. Ded Moroz will also make a special visit on 7th January to deliver presents to the island’s best behaved young guests.
Festive Feasting
The festive season is all about delicious food and indulgence, and guests will not be disappointed by the spread at JA Manafaru. The resort’s Christmas programme promises a range of rich and comforting festive favourites alongside the Executive Chef’s modern conjuring of regional specialties. Calendar highlights include a deliciously light Caviar Dinner at Teppanyaki restaurant, Lonu on 29th December (6:30PM), and the Chocolate Truffle Making Class on 3rd January (4:00-4:45PM), where guests can master the art of rolling the perfect truffle.
Foodies can also take a stroll through the vibrant sights and scents of the Orient, dining at the Asian Street Food night at Kakuni. Open to guests on the 30th December and 4th January, this event celebrates the range of diverse and colourful dishes served on street markets in countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Japan.
Activities For the Whole Family
JA Manafaru’s festive programme will feature several events to keep young guests entertained whilst parents can enjoy some much-deserved rest and relaxation. Activities include Christmas Cookie Decorating, running on 23rd December and 5th December, and an all-hands-on deck activity on 23rd December (10:30AM) to decorate the Kid’s Club Christmas tree. On 29th December (6:00PM), JA Manafaru will also host the highly anticipated Enchanting Talent Show, where kids can showcase their talents on stage alongside the professionals. This event, hosted by Des and Zoie is the perfect event to bring the family together, proud parents will be treated to a delicious spread of cocktails and canapés whilst watching the show.
Those seeking a more unique experience can head to Yang Wei’s Abracadabra Class on 30th December, 3rd January and 6th January at Kakuni (12:00PM – 1:00PM). Step behind the curtain with an exclusive workshop led by internationally renowned magician Yang Wei. Young, budding magicians can join these sessions to watch his spell binding performances and learn how to master the fundamentals of magic tricks.
Dance to the Beat of the Maldivian Drum
The Maldives, and in-turn the culture at JA Manafaru’s Real Maldives is synonymous with music. Guests can immerse themselves in authentic Maldivian traditions with a lesson in BoduBeru, which translates to ‘Big Drum’ (10:30AM). Renowned for its energetic form of entertainment, guests are invited to dance, clap and test out the slow, rhythmic beating of drum in classes led by local experts. Young culture vultures can also delve into the Maldives’ rich history of folktale, gathering around the campfire to hear enchanting accounts of local legend (8:30PM – 9:30PM). Occurring on 26th December and 2nd January, these two events grant guests valuable immersion into the region’s traditions and cultural identity.
Get Sporty on the Sand
Sporting enthusiasts can take their pick from the array of activities on offer, from a five-day football camp, beach cricket on boxing day (26th December, 4:00PM – 5:00PM), and Badminton Tournament on the resort’s purpose-built court (2nd January, 5:30PM), to trying their hand at the Maldives’ national sport of Bashi (26th December, 3:30PM – 4:30PM). Traditionally played on a tennis court by Maldivian women, this unique sport entails serving a tennis ball over one’s head backwards, whilst another team tries to catch the ball on the other side of the net.
The resort’s inaugural Manafaru Cup Tennis Tournament will also take place on 28th December (5:30PM). Keen tennis fans can enter in pairs of mixed doubles to compete for the right to be named the first ever winners of the trophy.
