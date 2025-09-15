Honeymoon
Honeymoon in style: Exclusive romantic benefits at Ayada Maldives
Set amidst a postcard-perfect setting of powdery sands and turquoise seas, Ayada Maldives is a sanctuary made for love. A favourite among newlyweds and couples alike, the resort offers a seamless blend of privacy, indulgence, and romance, making it an ideal escape for honeymooners seeking something extraordinary.
To make each celebration even more special, Ayada Maldives now offers exclusive honeymoon benefits for couples staying four nights or more. The experience begins with a warm welcome: a bottle of sparkling wine in the villa, setting the tone for what will be a truly memorable getaway.
Guests can indulge in a beautifully curated in-villa breakfast, served once during the stay, a private moment to savour the island’s calm beauty together. And to elevate the experience further, honeymooners enjoy a romantic dinner for two at one of Ayada’s signature restaurants: either the Asian Kai Restaurant or the breezy, oceanfront Ocean Breeze. The set menu features dishes that celebrate global flavours and local inspirations, crafted for an intimate evening under the stars.
Known for its expansive villas, lush gardens, and personalised service, Ayada is designed for moments that matter. Couples can choose from overwater suites, beach villas with private pools, or even a secluded sunset-facing haven, all with the added benefit of thoughtful experiences tailored for two.
For couples beginning a new chapter, Ayada Maldives is more than a destination, it is the perfect setting to fall in love all over again.
Sun, sand, searches: Maldives tops charts for 2025 newlyweds
In an era where the quest for the perfect “romantic getaway” has surged by 83% in global Google searches year-on-year, the Maldives has been unequivocally named the top destination for newlyweds. According to new UK search and booking data from travel experts Travelbag, the island nation remains the most coveted long-haul honeymoon spot for 2025.
To determine where couples are heading to celebrate their nuptials, Travelbag’s specialists analyzed average UK Google search volumes alongside year-on-year booking trends from April 2024 to April 2025. The results highlight a clear winner, with the Maldives’ enduring popularity shining through.
Despite fierce competition from other idyllic locations, the Maldives holds the top rank with a staggering 19,200 average UK annual searches and a steady 5% year-on-year growth in bookings. This demonstrates the nation’s unshakable position as the quintessential honeymoon paradise in the minds of couples.
Here are the top long-haul honeymoon destinations according to Travelbag’s data:
- Maldives: 19,200 annual searches; 5% booking change
- Seychelles: 10,560 annual searches; 50% booking change
- Bali: 12,000 annual searches; 0% booking change
- Zanzibar: 8,640 annual searches; 86% booking change
- Costa Rica: 5,760 annual searches; 10% booking change
- St Lucia: 5,760 annual searches; -20% booking change
- Dubai: 3,840 annual searches; 30% booking change
- Antigua and Barbuda: 2,040 annual searches; 75% booking change
- Banff: 360 annual searches; 100% booking change
- Kyoto: 240 annual searches; 400% booking change
While destinations like Kyoto and Banff show remarkable growth in booking percentages, their search volumes indicate they remain niche choices compared to the mainstream appeal of the Maldives.
Danny Hugill, the designated Maldives destination expert at Travelbag, shared his advice for couples planning their romantic escape.
“The Maldives is the ultimate honeymoon destination, offering a mix of luxury, seclusion, and natural beauty,” he stated. “For a truly romantic and peaceful honeymoon, consider visiting between December and April, when there is plenty of sunshine and crystal-clear waters, perfect for relaxing on white-sand beaches and exploring vibrant coral reefs. At this time of year, temperatures range between 24°C and 31°C, so you’ll need to make sure you pack your sunscreen.”
Hugill also highlighted the diverse activities that await newlyweds: “Relaxation and romance take centre stage here. You can enjoy day-diving trips or head out on a glass-bottomed kayak together. But if you’re looking for something more exciting, there are plenty of watersports available on the islands, including water skiing and parasailing. You could even try a Maldivian cooking class to take some culinary skills back home with you.”
This latest data from Travelbag solidifies the Maldives’ esteemed status, proving that its unique blend of breathtaking scenery and luxurious intimacy continues to capture the hearts of couples worldwide, setting the standard for honeymoon destinations in 2025 and beyond.
Transformative honeymoon: Albertos’ blissful escape at Nika Island Resort & Spa
During their recent honeymoon in the heart of the Maldives, Mr. and Mrs. Alberto experienced an extraordinary retreat at Nika Island Resort & Spa, which focused on rejuvenation and connection. Their specially crafted retreat, the “Nika Longevity Treat,” offered a thoughtfully planned getaway that allowed them to detach from the digital world, rediscover their connection, deepen their bond, and enhance their well-being.
Private Yoga: Embracing the Day with Serenity
The day began at 8 AM with a private yoga session led by Vicky, who also served as their GRO. This serene experience took place on the deck of Aqua Alta, where the tranquility of the early morning enveloped the couple. The sun was just rising, birds were singing, and the gentle sound of waves provided a natural soundtrack. The session focused on harmonising mind and body through breathing techniques, setting a peaceful tone for the day ahead. The privacy and calmness of the setting allowed Mr. and Mrs. Alberto to immerse themselves fully in the practice, enhancing their mental clarity and physical vitality.
Floating Breakfast: Indulgence in Paradise
Following their yoga session, the couple was escorted to the Lotus Spa, where a floating breakfast awaited them. The sauna was perfectly heated, and the swimming pool’s temperature was just right. Towels and bath amenities were thoughtfully prepared. They enjoyed a couple of refreshing dips before savouring a delicious, healthy breakfast. Fresh fruits and homemade breads from Nika Island’s main kitchen added to the delight. After breakfast, they took an hour to simply relax, enjoying each other’s company and the serene environment. This unhurried moment of togetherness fostered a positive energy and love that they had rarely experienced before.
Couple Massage: Deep Relaxation and Connection
The highlight of their day was a 70-minute couple massage at the Lotus Spa. Hand in hand, Mr. and Mrs. Alberto embarked on this journey of relaxation. The skilled therapists applied the perfect pressure and employed techniques that ensured they reached a state of deep relaxation. The deep tissue massage focused on both mind and body, melting away any tension and stress. This shared experience not only rejuvenated them physically but also deepened their emotional connection.
A Digital Detox: Rejuvenation and Reconnection
The Nika Longevity Treat provided the couple with a much-needed digital detox, allowing them to spend quality time together without the distractions of modern technology. This package offered them a chance to rejuvenate and strengthen their bond as a couple. From beginning to end, the experience was filled with positive energy, love, and romance, reinforcing the true essence of their relationship.
Highlights of their Nika Longevity Treat:
- Private yoga session by the deck of Aqua Alta
- Floating breakfast at the Lotus Spa
- Private swimming pool and sauna time
- 70-minute couple massage
The Nika Longevity Treat at Nika Island Resort & Spa, Maldives, was more than just a getaway for Mr. and Mrs. Alberto; it was a transformative journey that enriched their lives and relationship. They left the island with a renewed sense of love, connection, and well-being, carrying with them the positive energy and memories that will last a lifetime.
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
Nova Maldives extends a warm invitation to all sun and sea-loving couples to embark on a captivating romantic journey amidst the soft-luxury resort’s breathtaking natural beauty. The adult-centric island haven is unveiling three, newly curated, romantic packages for this year, each inspired by a unique narrative and romantic blessing. Nestled against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Nova offers an idyllic setting for couples seeking to commemorate their wedding, honeymoon, or both in paradise.
Located on an all-natural island in the idyllic South Ari Atoll, the intimate island resort’s 76 beach and overwater villas are set against mesmerising vistas of glistening lagoons, a perfect retreat to leave the world behind and deepen connections to loved ones. With dazzling marine life in the resort’s house reef and surrounding ocean, and extraordinary year-round whale shark sightings, couples can escape to this paradise island to tie the knot and celebrate their union.
Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses
With the luminous, crystalline Indian Ocean and lush palm trees swaying in the wind as your backdrop, the “Sandy Toes” package includes a tastefully decorated beach setup, a bottle of champagne, a flower bouquet for the bride and traditional music, alongside a symbolic certificate, welcome drinks, and ceremonial cake, finished with a romantic in-room bath and bed decor. Everything is organised by a dedicated wedding coordinator. Fall back into the island’s gentle embrace after a day to remember!
Cement your love with Ocean Promises
At Nova, no imagination is too grand, and no wish is too small. An intimate escapade perfect for dreamers and adventurers, the “Ocean Promises” package provides a true all-in-one, complete with private boat transfers to a tropical setup for ceremony on the Nova Overwater Pavillion, with a coconut welcome drink and a two-tier celebration cake, Maldivian Bodu Beru music in a relaxed atmosphere, a symbolic certificate, flower bouquet and gifted couple sarongs, and 60 digital images capturing all the memories.
The Sun-Kissed Language of Love
For modern-day, star-crossed lovers, celebrate your love story with Nova’s interpretation of “A Sun Kissed Kind of Love,” blessed by the planets and the stars. With an elaborately adorned gazebo, aisle and sandbank set up, floral bouquet, bottle of champagne, coconut drinks and three-tier ceremonial cake for two, symbolic certificate and in-room bath and bed decoration, this package is combined with evening enhancements after the special symbolic ceremony, including a romantic couples massage at EsKape Spa, a five-course fine dining beachside dinner with lobster and wine, and 60 epic snapshots of smiles and tears to cherish every tender moment. Wake up to a refreshing in-villa floating breakfast or lagoon breakfast, a picture-perfect start to mark the start of forever together.
Reignite the Flames of Passion
Perfect for partners seeking an exquisite getaway to show that their connection is as strong as ever, Nova offers a three or seven-night exclusive honeymoon and anniversary stay, designed with couples looking to celebrate special occasions in mind. Couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary are welcomed with sparkling wine and a fruit basket upon arrival, bed decoration, a multi-course beachside dinner for two, and an hour-long couple’s massage that will transport you back to your wedding night many moons ago. What better place to keep the romantic fire alight?
Nova is a serene and soulful resort championing a community-led concept, designed to help you find genuine connections with nature and your people, promising to spark joy in all who set foot on this island like no other. A home away from home to help rekindle your spirit, offering unmatched wellness and diving experiences catering to couples.
Wedding and Honeymoon Packages at Nova range from £1,330-£2,265+. Bespoke requests for excursions, photography, styling, and banquets are available at an additional cost. Visit the website here for more information and bookings.
