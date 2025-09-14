JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll marks Golden Week with special activities for all ages

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, located in the largest lagoon of Kaafu Atoll, is set to celebrate Chinese Golden Week with a curated programme designed for multi-generational families. Taking place from 1 to 8 October 2025, the week will feature a range of culinary experiences, family activities, ocean adventures, and wellness rituals.

Dining will take centre stage with Veyo presenting a series of experiences that pay tribute to both Asian and Maldivian traditions. Highlights include an Imperial Flavours buffet dinner and the restaurant’s signature Indian Ocean Night, inspired by the coastal culture of the region. Interactive sessions such as Mini Spring Roll Making and a Dim Sum Dumpling Class for children add a participatory element. At sunset, Wahoo Beach will host a cocktail event featuring Cantonese-inspired canapés, crafted cocktails, and celebratory toasts against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

Golden Week activities will extend beyond dining with a variety of family-oriented experiences. At the Family by JW™ Kids Club, children will take part in Golden Coin Treasure Hunts, chopstick-inspired crafts, mask and fan decoration, and panda sand art on the beach. The Teens Club will organise a table tennis tournament, while families will gather on the shoreline for beach games. The Watersports and Dive Centre will arrange kayak races, guided snorkelling excursions to Emboodhoo Island, and half-day tours of Malé City. Winners of the kayak races will be awarded a complimentary Sea Bob experience.

Wellness will also form a significant part of the programme. Spa by JW will introduce seasonal treatments, including the Golden Citrus Renewal, which combines a 60-minute massage with a mandarin-infused scrub, and the Golden Couple Escape, which features a massage, jade stone facial, and bath ritual paired with tea or sparkling wine. A Seven Days of Well-Being programme will complement the spa offerings, with activities such as sunrise Golden Flow Yoga, Moonlit Meditation, Mat Pilates, and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Burner sessions. Guests will also be invited to sample a seasonal herbal tea selection as part of the holistic experience.

“Our Associates are deeply passionate about creating meaningful experiences that resonate across generations,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Golden Week is a time of reunion and shared moments, and we look forward to welcoming families and travellers from around the world.”

The resort comprises 80 villas, each featuring a private pool and direct access to the Indian Ocean. Guests can choose between overwater villas with lagoon access or beach pool villas surrounded by tropical greenery. Designed to accommodate couples, families, and larger gatherings, the villas provide both space and privacy.

A Full Board Package is available, inclusive of complimentary speedboat transfers. Guests may book until 10 December 2025 for stays up to 15 December 2025.