The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo marks global wellness initiative with three-day celebration

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced a series of complimentary and signature wellness experiences to mark World Wellness Weekend, scheduled for the third week of September 2025. The programme is designed around Westin’s five Pillars of Well-Being — Feel Well, Eat Well, Sleep Well, Move Well, and Play Well — encouraging guests to restore, move, and connect in the natural surroundings of the Maldives.

The activities commence on Friday, 19 September, with a game of water volleyball, combining light-hearted competition with physical activity under the Maldivian sun. As evening falls, the practice of Yoga Nidra will be held, guiding participants into a state of conscious rest and restoration.

On Saturday, 20 September, the agenda features Craft Your Glow, a workshop where guests create body scrubs using natural ingredients and tropical botanicals. The day continues with runWestin, an invigorating sunset beach run that highlights the benefits of movement and outdoor exercise.

The programme concludes on Sunday, 21 September, with Sunrise Yoga at the resort’s Yoga Pavilion. This gentle morning practice harmonises breath and movement, offering a balanced start to the day. Later, a Massage Workshop will provide guided techniques for easing tension in the head, neck, and shoulders, offering couples and individuals alike skills they can apply beyond their stay.

Situated in Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort integrates its well-being philosophy across the guest experience. The resort positions World Wellness Weekend as more than a schedule of events, presenting it instead as an opportunity to embrace mindful living, movement, and rest.

Guests considering a stay may also opt for the ‘Earn, Eat, Enjoy; package, which includes breakfast for two adults and two children, a resort credit of USD 70, and a range of complimentary wellness activities to enhance their island experience.