Dining at Ayada Maldives: A culinary journey in paradise

At Ayada Maldives, dining transcends the ordinary, offering a symphony of global flavours in breathtaking settings. With eight distinct dining outlets, each presenting a unique culinary experience, the resort caters to every taste, from fine dining to beachside meals. Sourcing organic produce from its own garden and local farms, Ayada ensures authenticity and quality in every dish.

Magu: A World of Flavours

Magu, the resort’s main restaurant, is a culinary cornerstone open for breakfast and dinner. It features a generous international buffet with daily changing themes, including Far Eastern, Maldivian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Chef’s Special. Set amidst lush greenery diners can enjoy meals under the stars or in an air-conditioned pavilion, blending elegance with global tastes. Vegetarian and vegan options are available daily.

Kai: Far Eastern Flavours in a Tropical Retreat

An exquisite range of Far Eastern and Asian delicacies awaits at Kai; a hidden gem nestled in tropical greenery. Open for dinner, the menu features an extensive sushi and sashimi selection made from fresh local seafood, alongside classic dishes from China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The serene setting makes it ideal for a memorable evening immersed in authentic Asian cuisine.

Mizu: Teppanyaki Dining by the Ocean

Mizu offers an intimate teppanyaki dining experience, where chefs prepare fresh seafood, meat, and vegetarian dishes live on a hot iron griddle. With top-quality ingredients, an extensive sake and wine list, and a location between the ocean and tropical jungle, Mizu is open for dinner and promises a vibrant, interactive culinary experience.

Zero Degree: Poolside Culinary Bliss

Zero Degree Restaurant and Bar offers a relaxed yet vibrant poolside dining experience for lunch and dinner. Its diverse menu spans international dishes, from crisp salads to European, Asian, and Middle Eastern specialities. Guests can dine barefoot in the water, under a thatched roof, in poolside cabanas, or on sunbeds, soaking up the Maldivian sun in laid-back style.

Ocean Breeze: Over-Water Elegance

Ocean Breeze brings modern European cuisine to an elegant over-water setting, open for lunch and dinner. The seasonal menu includes grilled seafood, homemade pasta, and premium steaks. Its sophisticated location and panoramic ocean views make it a standout destination for refined yet relaxed dining.

Ottoman Lounge: Traditional Turkish Indulgence

This unique lounge celebrates Turkish heritage, offering authentic Turkish teas and coffee served in traditional silverware. Inspired by Ottoman cafés, guests can relax on low seating and savour a cultural experience that pays homage to the rich flavours and customs of Turkey.

Île de Joie: A Luxurious Cheese and Wine Escape

Nestled over the lagoon, Île de Joie is an intimate open-air bar featuring fine wines, curated cheeses, chocolates, and cigars. This “Island of Joy” invites connoisseurs to indulge in a tranquil setting, perfect for sunset sipping and gourmet grazing.

Sea Salt: Beachfront Barbecue under the Stars

Held every Tuesday and Friday on Zero Degree beach, Sea Salt is a must-try beach BBQ offering freshly grilled meats and seafood. With your feet in the sand, stars above, and a mesmerizing fire show, it captures the spirit of a tropical feast in one unforgettable setting.