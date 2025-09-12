SO/ Maldives to host three-day wellness retreat with Anna Kanyuk

This September, SO/ Maldives will host SCULPT. STRETCH. SHINE., a three-day wellness retreat in collaboration with international wellness figure and founder of Top Stretching, Anna Kanyuk. The programme will take place in the setting of Emboodhoo Lagoon and aims to combine movement, mindfulness, and contemporary lifestyle elements within a luxury resort environment.

The retreat will span three days on the resort’s private island, offering participants a structured experience designed to support physical fitness, skincare, and overall wellbeing. Activities will include sunrise sessions on floating decks, evening programmes on the beach, and a series of workshops and classes delivered by Kanyuk and other experts.

Mornings will begin with workouts on the ocean-facing yoga deck, ranging from full-body flows and posture-focused core exercises to high-intensity cardio sessions. These will be followed by small-group workshops at the Pavilion at Hadaba, where participants can join sessions such as Kanyuk’s Facebuilding 101, skincare practices, and talks on nutrition, motivation, and lifestyle balance. In the evenings, activities will move to Lazuli Beach, where stretching, breathwork, and reflection will take place as the sun sets.

The retreat is designed not as a detox programme but as a curated approach to rebalancing and rejuvenation. Each session is intended to help participants enhance physical strength, improve skin health, and adopt practices to support mental clarity.

SO/ Maldives describes itself as a private-island fashion resort that combines avant-garde design with natural surroundings. Villas are located either overwater or within the island’s vegetation, with minimalist interiors, private pools, and wide lagoon or jungle views. Social and dining venues include Lazuli Beach Club, which offers a Mediterranean-inspired experience, and Hadaba, the resort’s signature Middle Eastern dining concept.

With its design-driven identity and wellness-focused philosophy, SO/ Maldives is positioning the retreat as an opportunity for guests to pursue wellbeing within a high-end leisure setting. SCULPT. STRETCH. SHINE. will be held as an intimate programme with limited participation available.