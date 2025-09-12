Featured
SO/ Maldives to host three-day wellness retreat with Anna Kanyuk
This September, SO/ Maldives will host SCULPT. STRETCH. SHINE., a three-day wellness retreat in collaboration with international wellness figure and founder of Top Stretching, Anna Kanyuk. The programme will take place in the setting of Emboodhoo Lagoon and aims to combine movement, mindfulness, and contemporary lifestyle elements within a luxury resort environment.
The retreat will span three days on the resort’s private island, offering participants a structured experience designed to support physical fitness, skincare, and overall wellbeing. Activities will include sunrise sessions on floating decks, evening programmes on the beach, and a series of workshops and classes delivered by Kanyuk and other experts.
Mornings will begin with workouts on the ocean-facing yoga deck, ranging from full-body flows and posture-focused core exercises to high-intensity cardio sessions. These will be followed by small-group workshops at the Pavilion at Hadaba, where participants can join sessions such as Kanyuk’s Facebuilding 101, skincare practices, and talks on nutrition, motivation, and lifestyle balance. In the evenings, activities will move to Lazuli Beach, where stretching, breathwork, and reflection will take place as the sun sets.
The retreat is designed not as a detox programme but as a curated approach to rebalancing and rejuvenation. Each session is intended to help participants enhance physical strength, improve skin health, and adopt practices to support mental clarity.
SO/ Maldives describes itself as a private-island fashion resort that combines avant-garde design with natural surroundings. Villas are located either overwater or within the island’s vegetation, with minimalist interiors, private pools, and wide lagoon or jungle views. Social and dining venues include Lazuli Beach Club, which offers a Mediterranean-inspired experience, and Hadaba, the resort’s signature Middle Eastern dining concept.
With its design-driven identity and wellness-focused philosophy, SO/ Maldives is positioning the retreat as an opportunity for guests to pursue wellbeing within a high-end leisure setting. SCULPT. STRETCH. SHINE. will be held as an intimate programme with limited participation available.
Featured
Summer Island Maldives rewards guests with 10th anniversary holiday giveaway
Summer Island Maldives is celebrating a decade of barefoot charm and Maldivian hospitality with the launch of a special 10th Anniversary Giveaway. The award-winning resort is offering one winner and a companion the opportunity to enjoy 10 nights in paradise, entirely complimentary.
The Grand Prize Includes:
- Ten nights for two in a Water Villa
- All-inclusive meals and beverages
- Roundtrip speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport
- A Serenity full-body massage for two at Firuma Spa by Serena
- A 10-dive package per guest with Diverland Maldives, or an Open Water certification course for beginners
- Curated experiences including a Beach BBQ Dinner, Sandbank Picnic, Sunset Cruise, and non-motorised water sports
“This anniversary marks a decade of incredible memories and meaningful connections with guests from around the world,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager at Summer Island Maldives. “As a way of saying thank you, we are inviting our guests to join the celebration and have the chance to experience everything that makes Summer Island so special.”
To enter, participants are required to:
- Follow @summer.island.maldives on Instagram
- Like the giveaway post
- Tag two friends in the comments (the tagged friends must also follow the page)
- Share the post on their Instagram story and tag the resort (private account holders must send a screenshot of the tagged story)
Key Details:
- Open to all nationalities aged 18 and above
- Travel period: 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2026 (blackout dates apply and bookings are subject to availability)
- International flights are not included
- Winner will be announced on 1 October 2025 via Instagram
- Prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash
The giveaway reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to offering authentic, joyful, and eco-conscious holiday experiences.
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Summer Island Maldives is managed by Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels. The resort is recognised for its relaxed barefoot philosophy, sustainability initiatives, and warm hospitality. Its accolades include the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024 and the TUI Global Hotel Quality Awards in both 2024 and 2025.
Featured
Emilie Channon brings holistic healing residency to Baros Maldives
Baros Maldives will host healer Emilie Channon from 18 September to 7 October 2025, giving guests the opportunity to take part in private sessions and workshops during her residency. Channon is an energy healer and transformational guide with more than a decade of international experience, supporting individuals in releasing emotional burdens, reconnecting with their inner resources, and working towards balance and clarity.
Her practice combines Reiki, Family Constellation Therapy, intuitive energy work and coaching to create personalised sessions. Over her career she has facilitated significant energetic shifts for clients across the world, with many describing her treatments as turning points in their personal journeys. She has also been recognised as a World Spa & Wellness Judge between 2020 and 2024 and was named Spa Leader of the Year in 2020.
Drawing on more than 15 years of involvement in luxury wellness, Channon has developed a distinctive approach that extends beyond relaxation, aiming to provide a reset for mind, body and spirit. Her work incorporates techniques such as energy alignment, transformative coaching and ancestral healing, guiding participants to dissolve blockages, release patterns and restore balance.
During her stay at Baros, she will offer a range of treatments including Reiki Healing and Chakra Crystal Balancing, Family Constellation Therapy, Access Bar, Transformational Coaching and Energy Clearing, as well as bespoke sessions designed to meet individual needs. These treatments combine conversation, energy work and practical guidance to support clarity, renewal and empowerment. Each bespoke session is structured following an intuitive consultation, drawing from multiple healing methods to address the guest’s specific requirements in the moment.
Through this residency, Baros guests will have access to personalised opportunities for reflection, renewal and transformation within a setting designed to support holistic wellbeing.
Featured
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO lunches Barefoot Bistro at Hudhu Bay
As unique dining concepts remain high on the wish list for discerning travellers to the Maldives, competition among luxury resorts continues to centre on innovation and creativity. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, already home to the world-renowned underwater restaurant M6m, has further expanded its culinary portfolio this summer with the launch of Hudhu Bay’s barefoot bistro – a refined take on the traditional crab shack.
Speaking about the new outlet, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage, explained: “Located on a prime stretch of beach, our aim was to activate Hudhu Bay with a dining concept rooted in sustainability. From the outset, every aspect was designed to minimise environmental impact, from the nautical-inspired décor to the sourcing of ingredients. The idea was to create a fine dining experience that could be enjoyed barefoot on the beach, free from formalities, while still savouring exquisite flavours.”
Guests begin their evening with tropical welcome cocktails prepared by the island’s mixologists, accompanied by crab amuse-bouche. The culinary journey then unfolds with a menu centred on sustainably sourced Sri Lankan mud crab, prepared with global influences. Choices include the aromatic À la Provençale Crab from southern France, Hong Kong’s wok-fired Butter Garlic Crab, Singapore’s iconic Chilli Crab, and the fiery Jaffna Spiced Crab from Sri Lanka’s Tamil culinary tradition. Completing the menu, the Sri Lankan Scampi highlights the island nation’s seafood heritage, using locally sourced crustaceans and traditional methods. Post-dinner, guests are invited to relax under the night sky with coffee and liqueurs served on the beach.
Every dish is carefully crafted to showcase authentic regional culinary traditions alongside the freshness of locally sourced seafood, offering guests an international dining experience in a distinctly Maldivian setting.
The new concept underscores OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s commitment to sustainable gastronomy, with a focus on traceability, conservation and marine stewardship. The resort’s approach ensures that exceptional cuisine goes hand in hand with the preservation of fragile ecosystems.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is recognised for its diverse culinary offerings, from the immersive underwater dining at M6m to authentic Asian cuisine at Tradition Peking and Maldivian heritage dishes at Lonu. Across The OZEN Collection, the group continues to redefine luxury dining with innovative concepts, sustainable practices and memorable settings. Guests may also enhance their stay through the acclaimed INDULGENCE™ Plan, which includes unlimited premium beverages, curated wines and signature cocktails.
