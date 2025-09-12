Ayada Maldives unveils its 2025–26 festive season: sea, fire, light and magic

Ayada Maldives is set to transform the holidays into an island celebration of sea, fire, light and magic for the 2025–26 festive season. Guests can expect signature dining moments, family-friendly activities and uplifting nightly entertainment in a barefoot-luxury setting just a few kilometres from the equator.

From the moment you arrive, the island wraps you in a sense of relaxed elegance. Here, festive charm mingles with tropical serenity, and every detail is designed to create lasting holiday memories, whether you are travelling as a couple, with family, or simply seeking a beautiful place to reconnect with yourself.

Festive Activities and Island Traditions

Ayada’s festive programme blends cultural authenticity with the joy of the season. Guests can take part in coconut leaf weaving, paint scenes inspired by island life, or join daily yoga and meditation sessions beneath the swaying palms. For something more energetic, aqua aerobics in the shimmering lagoon offers a refreshing start to the day.

Children are treated to a world of creativity and play at the Kids’ Club, where cooking classes, Christmas card-making, and colourful carnival games keep young minds and hands delightfully busy. Every activity is infused with a sense of discovery, making the season as magical for the youngest guests as it is for the adults.

Christmas Day Celebrations

On Christmas Day, the island comes alive with the arrival of Santa and his elves for the Santa Fest Carnival. The atmosphere is filled with laughter, games, and festive surprises for all ages. As evening falls, families and friends gather for a movie under the stars, watching a favourite film beneath the glittering Maldivian night sky – a perfect blend of holiday tradition and island romance.

Evenings of Entertainment and Fine Dining

As the sun dips below the horizon, Ayada begins its nightly transformation. Guests can enjoy captivating light shows, mesmerising fire performances, and live music at Zero Degree and other resort venues. The rhythm of the evening flows from spectacle to conversation, with the ocean always within sight and sound.

December is a time for indulgence, and Ayada’s festive dining reflects that spirit. The Christmas Feast brings together global holiday flavours with the freshest island ingredients, while New Year’s Eve is celebrated with a lavish gala dinner. Guests can expect a luxurious evening of fine dining, mini-cabaret performances, and live entertainment from Firestorm, leading up to a midnight toast under the stars.

Your Festive Escape Awaits

At Ayada Maldives, the holidays are more than a date on the calendar – they are an experience to be cherished. Light-draped gardens, ocean-view feasts, and heartfelt performances create an atmosphere that lingers in memory long after your stay. The combination of tropical beauty and warm, attentive service ensures that your festive season is not just celebrated, but elevated.

Travellers planning to visit during the holidays are encouraged to book early to secure their place at this island celebration. From curated activities to unforgettable dining experiences, every detail is designed to make your Maldivian Christmas or New Year truly remarkable.