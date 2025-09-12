News
Haunted island awaits at Canareef this Halloween night
This 31st of October 2025, Canareef Resort Maldives transforms into a Haunted Island for an unforgettable Halloween celebration like no other. From eerie shipwrecks to glowing palm trees, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a night of spine-tingling fun, island rhythms, and festive feasting.
The evening begins with a Halloween-themed buffet at Kilhi Restaurant from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm, where guests can indulge in a feast curated by our chefs. Expect spooky culinary creations—from “Witch’s Cauldron Soup” to “Graveyard Platters” and tropical twists like “Cursed Coconut Cream.” Wines and beers will flow freely as the live in-house band sets the mood against a backdrop of cobwebs, skeletons, and pirate ghosts.
As night deepens, the celebration continues at Dhoni Beach from 9:00 pm till 1:00 am with a thrilling Dine, Drink & Dance party. Guests can enjoy creative cocktails such as the Zombie Lagoon and Haunted Rum Punch, while dancing to DJ beats under glowing jellyfish lanterns and misty fog effects.
The night will feature fire dancers, ghostly skits, and even a Thriller dance performance, ensuring plenty of chills and thrills. Guests are encouraged to dress up, with a Best Halloween Costume contest adding extra fun to the festivities. Children are not forgotten, activities like pumpkin (or coconut!) carving and glow-face painting will make it a magical night for all ages.
With eerie soundscapes, themed photo booths, and interactive games like mummy wrapping and broomstick relays, Halloween Night at Canareef promises to be both spooky and spectacular—a one-of-a-kind island celebration under the stars.
So, grab your costume and get ready to join Canareef this Halloween as the island brings the legends of haunted seas and ghostly sailors to life.
News
Ayada Maldives unveils its 2025–26 festive season: sea, fire, light and magic
Ayada Maldives is set to transform the holidays into an island celebration of sea, fire, light and magic for the 2025–26 festive season. Guests can expect signature dining moments, family-friendly activities and uplifting nightly entertainment in a barefoot-luxury setting just a few kilometres from the equator.
From the moment you arrive, the island wraps you in a sense of relaxed elegance. Here, festive charm mingles with tropical serenity, and every detail is designed to create lasting holiday memories, whether you are travelling as a couple, with family, or simply seeking a beautiful place to reconnect with yourself.
Festive Activities and Island Traditions
Ayada’s festive programme blends cultural authenticity with the joy of the season. Guests can take part in coconut leaf weaving, paint scenes inspired by island life, or join daily yoga and meditation sessions beneath the swaying palms. For something more energetic, aqua aerobics in the shimmering lagoon offers a refreshing start to the day.
Children are treated to a world of creativity and play at the Kids’ Club, where cooking classes, Christmas card-making, and colourful carnival games keep young minds and hands delightfully busy. Every activity is infused with a sense of discovery, making the season as magical for the youngest guests as it is for the adults.
Christmas Day Celebrations
On Christmas Day, the island comes alive with the arrival of Santa and his elves for the Santa Fest Carnival. The atmosphere is filled with laughter, games, and festive surprises for all ages. As evening falls, families and friends gather for a movie under the stars, watching a favourite film beneath the glittering Maldivian night sky – a perfect blend of holiday tradition and island romance.
Evenings of Entertainment and Fine Dining
As the sun dips below the horizon, Ayada begins its nightly transformation. Guests can enjoy captivating light shows, mesmerising fire performances, and live music at Zero Degree and other resort venues. The rhythm of the evening flows from spectacle to conversation, with the ocean always within sight and sound.
December is a time for indulgence, and Ayada’s festive dining reflects that spirit. The Christmas Feast brings together global holiday flavours with the freshest island ingredients, while New Year’s Eve is celebrated with a lavish gala dinner. Guests can expect a luxurious evening of fine dining, mini-cabaret performances, and live entertainment from Firestorm, leading up to a midnight toast under the stars.
Your Festive Escape Awaits
At Ayada Maldives, the holidays are more than a date on the calendar – they are an experience to be cherished. Light-draped gardens, ocean-view feasts, and heartfelt performances create an atmosphere that lingers in memory long after your stay. The combination of tropical beauty and warm, attentive service ensures that your festive season is not just celebrated, but elevated.
Travellers planning to visit during the holidays are encouraged to book early to secure their place at this island celebration. From curated activities to unforgettable dining experiences, every detail is designed to make your Maldivian Christmas or New Year truly remarkable.
News
Meet Foo: Oaga Art Resort’s playful curator of 2025-26 festive season
This festive season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to step into a living comic book, told through the eyes of Foo, the island’s spiritual curator and timeless soul.
Foo is Oaga’s invisible co-creator, weaving himself into art, cuisine, performances, and stories. Foo doesn’t take centre stage. Instead, he creates space for wonder, curiosity, and connection.
This year, Foo shares the Maldives as he has felt and remembered it over centuries, brought to life in the vibrant, animated aesthetic of a living comic book. From the women who feed islands to the artists who remember how sound feels, this is a story of individualism through tradition.
Guests can expect an unforgettable blend of culture, creativity, and joyful discovery:
- A 100% Maldivian line-up of artists takes the stage, curating music that’s authentic and soulful, and bringing together a celebration of rhythm and tradition – celebrating authenticity, creativity, and homegrown talent.
- The heart of festive dining is the local flavours, served from a dedicated local ‘Voyage Around Maldives’ cart with dishes homemade with love from cooking talent scouted across the atolls and islands.
- Cultural workshops in kasabu gethun, roanu veshun, thundu kunaa, fangi viyun, and liyelaa jehun, curated in partnership with Kiyavahi. Surprise comic panels, flash performances that weave magic into each day.
- A botanical Christmas tree crafted from island vines and plants, celebrating sustainability and the spirit of creating for the island, from the island.
- Multi-talented artists-in-residence, Jaime Brown and Karim Jabbari, return for their third visit to host artistic workshops and creative masterclasses.
Every performance is authenticity, emotion, and individuality, ensuring guests experience the Maldives as a living story.
Oaga’s festive season remains an unforgettable celebration, just reimagined with Maldivian soul.
Apart from the main festive highlights, guests staying at Oaga during the season can look forward to a range of exciting new experiences:
- Samaasaa new show; The First Coconuts: a new theatrical dining show where cuisine and performance bring Maldivian myth to life debuts in October 2025 and available for guests to experience during their stay during festive season.
- Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 25–26 – Maldives: A Simple Story: 15 local artists transform Veyoge Gallery Villas into exclusive gallery spaces, each villa hosting original works exploring Maldivian life, folklore, and culture. The new exhibition is set to launch in November 2025.
- A long-stay perk from the newly introduced Sobi à la carte menu: Guests staying 7 nights or more can enjoy complimentary dining at Sobi à la carte during their stay.
Through Foo’s eyes, even the familiar feels new. This season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests not just to celebrate, but to become part of a timeless Maldivian story that is playful, poetic, and unmistakably alive.
Some stories aren’t written. They are discovered.
For art lovers and creative souls seeking a Maldivian escape, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan re-defines the very essence of an all-inclusive holiday. Dive into Free Flow art sessions, find your rhythm with Take Notes music experiences, savour Floating Meals, embark on captivating excursions, enjoy thrilling motorised watersports, and so much more.
Awards
Madifushi Private Island named Best Beach Villa Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Madifushi Private Island has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Beach Villa Resort 2025 at the annual TTM Awards, one of the most significant accolades in the Maldivian hospitality industry.
The TTM Awards honour excellence within the tourism sector, celebrating resorts that consistently uphold high standards of service and deliver remarkable guest experiences. Presented annually at the TTM Maldives International Trade Show, the awards are part of a premier industry gathering that unites global travel professionals, tour operators, and media. Winners are selected through an international online voting process, where travellers worldwide cast their votes across diverse categories.
On receiving the award, Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, shared, “Madifushi Private Island is truly delighted to be recognised as having the Best Beach Villas in the Maldives. This honour reflects the essence of our design philosophy and atmosphere, where exclusive privacy is seamlessly blended with luxurious comfort. Our villas are modern, spacious, and surrounded by breathtaking scenery, set in the untouched beauty of Meemu Atoll — where Madifushi remains the only operating private island. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to offering guests an unparalleled Maldivian experience.”
This recognition further strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s position as a leading luxury destination in the Maldives, renowned for its luxurious villas, pristine beaches, and personalised guest experiences.
