Haunted island awaits at Canareef this Halloween night

This 31st of October 2025, Canareef Resort Maldives transforms into a Haunted Island for an unforgettable Halloween celebration like no other. From eerie shipwrecks to glowing palm trees, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a night of spine-tingling fun, island rhythms, and festive feasting.

The evening begins with a Halloween-themed buffet at Kilhi Restaurant from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm, where guests can indulge in a feast curated by our chefs. Expect spooky culinary creations—from “Witch’s Cauldron Soup” to “Graveyard Platters” and tropical twists like “Cursed Coconut Cream.” Wines and beers will flow freely as the live in-house band sets the mood against a backdrop of cobwebs, skeletons, and pirate ghosts.

As night deepens, the celebration continues at Dhoni Beach from 9:00 pm till 1:00 am with a thrilling Dine, Drink & Dance party. Guests can enjoy creative cocktails such as the Zombie Lagoon and Haunted Rum Punch, while dancing to DJ beats under glowing jellyfish lanterns and misty fog effects.

The night will feature fire dancers, ghostly skits, and even a Thriller dance performance, ensuring plenty of chills and thrills. Guests are encouraged to dress up, with a Best Halloween Costume contest adding extra fun to the festivities. Children are not forgotten, activities like pumpkin (or coconut!) carving and glow-face painting will make it a magical night for all ages.

With eerie soundscapes, themed photo booths, and interactive games like mummy wrapping and broomstick relays, Halloween Night at Canareef promises to be both spooky and spectacular—a one-of-a-kind island celebration under the stars.

So, grab your costume and get ready to join Canareef this Halloween as the island brings the legends of haunted seas and ghostly sailors to life.