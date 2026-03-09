Family
Ayada Maldives presents Easter week of family and wellness activities
Ayada Maldives has announced a series of experiences to mark the Easter season, inviting guests to celebrate the occasion through a week of activities centred on family time, relaxation and shared island moments.
As the season approaches, the resort will host a programme designed to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for guests. Families are encouraged to spend time together in the island’s natural surroundings, while children take part in a variety of activities and explore the island environment.
Throughout the week, Easter-themed experiences will be integrated into daily island life. At the Zuzuu Kids Club, younger guests will have access to a range of creative and interactive activities designed to encourage imagination and discovery. Meanwhile, adults can take advantage of wellness experiences including sunrise yoga sessions, spa treatments at AySpa, and quiet moments by private pools or along the beach.
Evenings will feature a range of social and culinary experiences, including beachside gatherings, live music and dining events set against the island’s coastal setting. These activities are intended to create a relaxed yet festive environment for guests to come together and enjoy the Easter holiday.
According to the resort, the Easter programme focuses on creating opportunities for guests to reconnect with family and friends while enjoying the island’s surroundings. The celebrations are designed to highlight shared experiences rather than a single event, allowing guests to enjoy the season at their own pace.
Through the programme, Ayada Maldives aims to offer visitors an opportunity to celebrate Easter in a setting defined by natural beauty, hospitality and time spent together.
From egg hunts to island feasts: Easter at Centara Maldives Resorts
As spring prepares to cast its golden glow over the Maldives, Centara Resorts & Hotels is gearing up for another egg-ceptional Easter celebration. With four distinct island escapes to discover, guests can settle into a rhythm that suits them, as vibrant festivities unfold across Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection & Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Thoughtfully curated for families, couples, and wellness seekers, each resort brings together indulgent feasts, playful Easter traditions, and soothing spa rituals, creating a getaway that feels joyful, immersive, and unmistakably Maldivian.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives: A Grand Easter Celebration
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ Easter celebration blends elegance with picturesque turquoise lagoons and pristine beaches. Encouraging guests of all ages to embrace the spirit of the holiday, the property presents a full schedule of themed experiences from April 1st to 5th, spanning thoughtfully designed children’s activities, serene wellness moments, and evening entertainment.
Little ones can spring into the festivities with Easter-inspired fun, such as painting colourful eggs, decorating cookies, tackling an Easter Obstacle Course at the kids’ pool, and searching the island for hidden surprises with a classic Easter egg scavenger hunt. Teens are also well catered to with regular team-based challenges, relay races, and karaoke nights, all designed to keep them active and engaged. Guests can also bring the whole family together over cosy movie nights, high-energy beach games, or gather for the Grand Bingo Evening for some friendly competition.
Extending the experience beyond the shores, the Family Coral Adventure allows guests of all ages to help restore the reef and learn more about marine life, while parasailing, semi-submarine discovery, and guided snorkelling offer unforgettable ways to explore the island’s vibrant waters from every perspective. Those looking to try something new can also get moving with a lively Aqua Zumba class, ease into the morning with a sunset yoga session, or attend a hands-on sushi masterclass. Rounding out this action-packed escape, guests can hop over to The Gallery for a lavish Easter Sunday feast featuring international flavours and plenty of live music.
Giving families space to relax and recharge in between the festivities, the tranquil SPA Cenvaree retreat presents an exclusive Easter experience. Unwind together with a tranquil ritual crafted to restore and reconnect, where one adult enjoys a 60-minute treatment while a little one is treated to a soothing 30-minute session of their own.
When: From April 1st to 5th
Price: Villas starting from USD 800++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cglm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives: Easter Magic with Uncle Octopus & Island Friends
Also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is an enchanting, underwater-themed paradise, where guests can celebrate Easter alongside the Easter Bunny, Uncle Octopus, Madame Stingray, and all your favourite island friends. Framed by golden sands and sparkling lagoons, the resort’s festive programme is bursting with creative workshops, ocean adventures, creative challenges, and festive family moments, each matching the magic of the occasion.
Starting on April 1st, younger guests can dive into the festivities with Bunny Splash Pool Games at Octo Splash or enjoy some competitive fun with family-friendly games at the beach. Older kids can also join a thrilling guided snorkelling excursion and get creative with canvas painting at The Sailhouse, before settling down for a laid-back outdoor movie night. The next morning, spring straight into action with island-inspired ornament making, roll up your sleeves for a spring roll masterclass bursting with fresh flavours, and wind down at sunset with a serene yoga session.
Once the weekend arrives, seize the opportunity to explore the deep blue and support marine life with a family-friendly reef restoration adventure or soar above the lagoon with an adrenaline-fuelled parasailing adventure. On land, little ones can drift through an Uncle Octopus–led lazy river race or set off with the Easter Bunny on a playful island scavenger hunt, while families join a beachside football match and teens close the evening with a lively bingo night. Saturday, April 4th, continues the celebrations with Acqua Zumba, intricate henna designs inspired by island motifs, a crêpe-making masterclass, and a traditional Maldivian sunset fishing experience out on the open water.
Finally, on Easter Sunday, The Sailhouse plays host to a delightful buffet filled with international flavours that promises to please even the fussiest eaters. Afterwards, unwind with a tote bag painting session or continue the festive fun with a lively Easter pool party for the whole family.
In addition to exciting island adventures, the resort also encourages moments of shared relaxation through a special Easter Family Bliss experience. Taking place at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree and the playful Candy Spa, parents enjoy a soothing 60-minute body massage while little island explorers are treated to a fun chocolate body wrap and a mini 30-minute massage.
When: From April 1st to 5th
Price: Leading room starting from USD 546++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cmlm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection: A Machchafushi Easter
This Easter, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, presents an egg-citing Easter and Orthodox Easter programme centred around connection and celebration. Kicking off on April 4th, each day brings something new for young guests to enjoy, with a junior mocktail class, Easter-themed crafts, scavenger hunts, and colourful face painting. Alternatively, embrace the spirit of adventure as a family by getting involved in Easter egg painting, Easter basket making, a beach volleyball match, or enjoying beach games such as sack races, egg spoon races, and balloon fights that promise endless laughs.
As for entertainment, the resort will be alive with festive energy throughout the holiday, beginning with a spectacular Machchafushi Easter Parade on Easter Sunday featuring the Easter Bunny and traditional Boduberu performers. Another highlight takes place on April 12th, with an unforgettable DJ performance under the stars at Coral Bar. For a more relaxed evening, the resort will also host an Easter-themed movie night by the beach on April 4th.
Ensuring no two days of your Easter escape taste the same, guests can also look forward to a variety of unique dining experiences, beginning with ‘A Sweet Prelude to Easter’, serving a selection of fine teas and delicate pastries. Later, on Easter Sunday, ease into the festivities with a generous breakfast spread at The Reef, before toasting to the occasion with an indulgent brunch brimming with seasonal favourites. As Orthodox Easter unfolds, evenings are best spent sipping sundowners or settling into a vibrant beachside BBQ filled with smoky flavours, lively entertainment, and the warm rhythm of the island after dark.
When: From April 4th to 12th
Price: Villas staring from USD 545++ for couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cirm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives: An Easter Curated for You and Yours
As Centara Resorts & Hotels Maldives’ adults-only paradise, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives sets the tone for an Easter escape shaped by tranquillity, privacy, and uninterrupted ocean horizons. Taking place on April 5th and 12th, the programme pairs relaxed, creative traditions such as beachside egg painting with elevated culinary experiences designed for couples and friends seeking an elevated celebration. Easter Sunday is marked with a refined BBQ served steps from the water, where flame-grilled specialities and live music create an intimate yet lively atmosphere, while Orthodox Easter brings a thoughtfully crafted multi-course dinner by the shore.
When: April 5th & 12th
Price: Villas staring from USD 465++ for couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email crf@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Niva Dhigali Maldives hosts Easter festivities with Pastry Champion Florence Lesage
When it comes to Easter getaways, few destinations promise the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and family-friendly fun like Niva Dhigali Maldives. This Indian Ocean, Premium All-Inclusive paradise is a go-to destination for sun-seekers and families looking to unwind in tropical bliss, all while indulging in world-class cuisine and vibrant activities. From 28 March–12 April 2026, the island transforms into an Easter wonderland, offering a mix of festivities that will delight both kids and adults alike.
Niva Dhigali’s Easter celebrations add a layer of indulgence to this already magical setting. At the centre of this year’s event is French pastry sensation Florence Lesage, crowned the World Champion of Sweet Arts in 2022. Renowned for her intricate sugar creations, Florence will lead guests on a culinary adventure, culminating in an Easter brunch featuring her signature desserts that taste as exquisite as they look.
For families travelling with little ones, PLAY Kids Club offers plenty to keep the children entertained. Easter comes alive with a dolphin cruise with the Easter Bunny, a traditional Easter egg hunt along jungle trails, egg painting, and creative arts and crafts. There’s even a“Little Bunny” aromatherapy massage and facial tailored just for kids at the serene Niva Dhigali Spa – a rare treat that lets parents sneak in some much-deserved downtime. To top it off, children under 12 stay for free and families can enjoy complimentary water activities like tube rides.
Adventure seekers will also find plenty to love at Niva Dhigali. Beyond the festive fun, the resort offers guided snorkelling trips, allowing guests to explore the vibrant coral reefs and marine life that make the Maldives a bucket-list destination. Evenings are equally enchanting, with outdoor movie nights under the stars, poolside parties, and gourmet dining experiences that highlight the best of Maldivian and international cuisine.
For those who crave a tropical escape with a side of sophistication, Dhigali Maldives offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re sampling Florence Lesage’s decadent creations, exploring the underwater world, or simply soaking up the sunshine on the island’s idyllic beaches, Easter at Niva Dhigali is about creating cherished moments with loved ones. Add in the natural beauty of the Maldives, and this April getaway becomes more than just a holiday – it’s a memory families will treasure forever.
Niva Dhigali Maldives promises an unforgettable Easter escape. With its warm waters, vibrant celebrations, and indulgent treats, this tropical haven is the perfect place to savour the sweetness of spring.
For more information or reservations email: res.agent@dhigali.com or call +960 662 0100.
Easter comes alive at Amilla Maldives with family activities
This Easter, Amilla Maldives invites families to enjoy a joyful island journey filled with creativity, discovery and shared moments in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Taking place from 1 to 12 April 2026, the Easter programme follows the story of Paddy the Travelling Bear and his friend Bunny, guiding young explorers through a series of themed activities, playful challenges and creative workshops across the island.
Throughout the celebration, guests can take part in Easter egg hunts and treasure trails, discovering hidden surprises across sandy pathways and beneath the island’s banyan trees. Creative sessions invite little ones to paint, craft and build keepsakes, while interactive games and island adventures encourage curiosity and playful exploration.
The festive programme also includes a variety of family-friendly entertainment and wellness experiences, allowing guests of all ages to enjoy the island in their own way, whether through gentle moments of creativity, active outdoor play or shared family activities.
The festivities culminate on Easter Sunday, when the island comes alive with joyful celebrations, music and activities for the whole family, creating memories to treasure long after the holiday ends.
Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, white sand beaches and vibrant marine life, Amilla Maldives offers a naturally beautiful setting for a memorable Easter escape.
Guests can explore the full Easter programme here. For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
