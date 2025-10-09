Meditation
Finding balance: Story of wellness at Ayada Maldives
At Ayada Maldives, wellness is not an add-on to the guest experience, it is part of the island’s natural rhythm. Surrounded by the soothing sounds of the ocean and the vibrant energy of the tropics, guests are invited to rediscover balance through yoga, movement, and mindfulness, guided by the resort’s resident instructor, Satyam.
Rooted in Tradition
Satyam’s journey to Ayada began far from the turquoise waters of the Maldives, in the Himalayan foothills of Rishikesh — a town revered as the birthplace of yoga. There, he trained under some of India’s most respected teachers, completing over 500 hours of certified practice. Satyam also studied naturopathy, Ayurvedic Panchakarma, and therapeutic yoga, equipping him with a holistic understanding of the connection between body, mind, and spirit.
This depth of knowledge now shapes the wellness offering at Ayada Maldives, where each session blends authentic yogic principles with the serene energy of the island.
An Inclusive Approach to Wellbeing
From sunrise yoga on the beach to sunset meditation at the Zero Degree Pagoda, Satyam’s classes are designed to meet guests wherever they are in their journey. His teaching philosophy is simple — yoga should be accessible to everyone.
Beginners are gently guided through foundational poses, while experienced practitioners can explore more advanced techniques and breathwork. Beyond yoga, Ayada’s wellness programme also includes reformer Pilates, Tai Chi, high-intensity interval training, and even children’s yoga, ensuring that every guest — regardless of age or ability — finds their place in the island’s rhythm of movement.
Where Nature Enhances the Practice
What makes Ayada’s approach truly special is its setting. For Satyam, the island itself plays an active role in every session. The ocean breeze, the scent of tropical flora, and the gentle sound of waves create an atmosphere that naturally calms the mind and deepens the practice.
“The energy here is different,” he explains. “You can feel it the moment you start to breathe — the island encourages you to slow down, to be present, to reconnect.”
Wellness at Ayada Maldives is more than a daily ritual — it is an invitation to reconnect with oneself, to find stillness in motion, and to rediscover the joy of balance.
For more on Ayada Maldives’ wellness offerings, visit www.ayadamaldives.com.
Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks Mental Health Day with Tai Chi for inner peace
As the seasons change, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to slow down and reconnect with themselves through a tranquil wellness retreat. In observance of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, the resort will host an exclusive ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’ session led by visiting practitioner Thana Jindashotinun, followed by complimentary one-on-one consultations. Guests can also opt for the AVI Wellness Journey, a holistic programme featuring breathwork, meditation, yoga, and spa rituals inspired by the island’s serene natural surroundings.
Located on the southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort provides an ideal setting to reset both mind and body. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental property in the Maldives, the resort combines five-star island luxury with exclusive Club InterContinental benefits. Guests can customise their stay across 81 villas and residences, seven restaurants and bars, and The Retreat, an adults-only enclave dedicated to relaxation. The resort’s AVI Spa offers an overwater sanctuary specialising in signature treatments and therapies.
Harmony healer Thana Jindashotinun will guide guests on their wellness journey from October to 30 November. Having begun practising Tai Chi at the age of eight to manage asthma, Thana has dedicated his life to mastering the art. Combining a background in psychology, anatomy, and Oriental medicine, his sessions integrate a range of disciplines, including Qi Gong, Meridian breathwork, yoga, postural assessment, and acupressure.
Guests will have the opportunity to join Thana’s signature class, ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’, on 10 October at 18:00 hrs at Lighthouse Beach. The class focuses on calming the nervous system through gentle movement and mindful breathing, aiming to ease anxiety, improve sleep, and restore inner balance. Following the session, participants will receive a complimentary 15-minute consultation to explore personalised wellness guidance.
Throughout his residency, Thana will also offer a variety of therapeutic experiences such as Yin Yang Bodywork, the EnerQi Massage for restoring inner harmony, and energy-focused treatments designed to promote deep relaxation and improved circulation. His Energy Detox Treatment is particularly aimed at revitalising the body’s natural rhythms and promoting a sense of renewal.
Complementing Thana’s offerings, guests can join regular wellness sessions with resident experts Zhazira Kurmangalina and Mett, including guided yoga, aerial yoga, meditation, and mat Pilates. For those seeking more active pursuits, the resort offers high-energy bootcamps, circuit training, and private personal training sessions.
The resort’s wellness philosophy extends to guests of all ages, with dedicated activities for teenagers such as Peace of Mind meditation and posture yoga at the Yoga Pavilion. Younger guests can take part in Muay Thai boxing, creative crafts, and Boduberu drumming workshops, while the Young Spa Ritual offers facials, massages, and body scrubs tailored for teens.
Visitors are encouraged to celebrate wellness throughout the season by participating in the resort’s holistic programmes and exclusive sessions with Thana Jindashotinun. From complimentary Tai Chi and meditation classes to bespoke therapies at AVI Spa, the resort presents an ideal opportunity to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.
For a complete restorative experience, the AVI Wellness Journey offers guests a curated itinerary based on individual goals, including private yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions, spa treatments, and thermal suite access. The package also includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, use of non-motorised water sports, and Club InterContinental benefits such as afternoon tea and evening aperitifs. Extended stays come with added privileges—30% savings on seaplane transfers and meal plans for stays of four nights or more, and USD 50 daily resort credit for stays of seven nights or longer.
This October, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort reaffirms its commitment to wellbeing, inviting guests to embrace stillness, mindfulness, and renewal in one of the Maldives’ most serene settings.
Featured
Ifuru Island Maldives hosts visiting practitioner Devendra Pokhriyal at Xanadu Spa
Xanadu Spa at Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the arrival of Devendra Pokhriyal, a highly regarded wellness practitioner from the Himalayan foothills of India, who will serve as a Visiting Practitioner from 23 October 2025 to 7 January 2026. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to experience his renowned healing therapies during this four-month residency.
Hailing from the birthplace of yoga and Ayurveda, Devendra brings extensive expertise across a diverse range of holistic disciplines, including Ayurvedic consultations, detox programmes, myofascial release, dry needling, marma therapy, and energy healing. His therapies are recognised for their ability to relieve pain, enhance mobility, and restore harmony to the body, mind, and spirit.
“We are excited to welcome Devendra as a Visiting Practitioner at Xanadu Spa,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “His authentic Himalayan knowledge and holistic approach will enrich our guests’ wellness journeys and add a distinctive dimension to their time on the island.”
During his residency, Devendra will offer a curated menu of treatments, including:
- Ayurvedic Consultations – personalised wellness guidance based on Ayurvedic principles.
- Marma Healing Therapy – revitalising energy flow and vitality through ancient Ayurvedic techniques.
- Remedial Massage – a bespoke full-body experience combining deep-tissue techniques, Thai stretching, and wooden tapping along meridian lines.
- Detox and Healing Therapies – including slimming detox massages, myofascial release, and nasya sinus cleansing.
Known for his compassionate and intuitive approach, Devendra has guided guests across the world toward relaxation, recovery, and transformation. His limited-time residency at Xanadu Spa presents a rare opportunity for guests of Ifuru Island to immerse themselves in authentic Himalayan-inspired wellness in the heart of the Maldives.
Featured
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli to host exclusive wellness residency with Tricia Tee
This December, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host a wellness residency led by acclaimed Seifu practitioner and sound therapist, Tricia Tee. From 1 to 18 December 2025, Tee will conduct exclusive sessions at the resort’s Iridium Spa.
With over a decade of experience in holistic healing, Tee is recognised for her integrative approach, combining Seifu Therapy with sound healing and essential oils. Seifu Therapy, inspired by Japanese techniques, is designed to release tension, improve circulation, and restore balance through precise and flowing movements. When paired with vibrational sound therapy, the treatments aim to calm the mind, encourage emotional equilibrium, and support physical wellbeing.
During her residency, Tee will guide guests through a series of signature therapies:
- 5 Elements Balancing Therapy with Seifu, Scent, and Sound: A comprehensive treatment that restores energy flow, encourages better sleep, reduces stress, and enhances vitality. It is particularly suited for individuals experiencing fatigue or hormonal changes.
- Hormone Balancing for Menopause/Andropause: A restorative session that alleviates symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings, and fatigue. Enhanced with sound therapy and essential oils, it supports deep relaxation and renewed energy.
- Reawakening Body Cell/Facelift with Seifu and Tuning Forks: A non-invasive facial therapy combining Seifu techniques with tuning forks to stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines, and promote skin vitality.
Set above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Iridium Spa provides a serene backdrop for these personalised sessions. Guests are invited to engage in therapies tailored to their needs, while immersing themselves in the natural tranquillity of the Maldives.
The residency underlines The St. Regis Maldives’ commitment to creating bespoke and exceptional experiences. Tee’s presence offers guests an opportunity to explore holistic wellbeing through a fusion of traditional healing methods and modern luxury.
Private sessions with Tricia Tee will be available throughout her residency, with advance reservations strongly recommended.
