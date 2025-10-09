Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives earns global recognition in prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives has been recognised as one of the world’s best resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, earning a place among the top global destinations. This international recognition reflects the resort’s enduring commitment to creating soulful, personalised experiences that capture the true essence of island hospitality.
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo Maldives represents more than just a luxury retreat—it is a sanctuary where time slows and nature takes the lead. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, the island invites guests to rediscover life’s simplest pleasures and form a genuine connection with the natural world. For many, Milaidhoo is a journey of the heart—an intimate escape that celebrates authenticity, tranquillity, and human connection.
The resort extended its heartfelt appreciation to its guests for their votes and continued trust. “It is through the loyalty and support of our guests that we are able to grow, evolve, and refine what makes Milaidhoo so unique,” the team shared. “We are deeply grateful to those who have shared in our story and look forward to welcoming them back to create new memories together.”
Milaidhoo also paid tribute to its dedicated team—affectionately known as the Milaidhoo Family—whose passion and genuine Maldivian warmth lie at the core of every experience. The award, the resort stated, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and heartfelt service.
As pioneers of authentic Maldivian hospitality, Milaidhoo remains deeply rooted in the cultural heritage and natural beauty that define the Maldives, continuing to offer a timeless experience where every guest becomes part of the island’s story.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives celebrates second consecutive win in Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort has announced that the leading five-star luxury resort in the Maldives has once again been recognized among the Top 10 Resorts in the Indian Ocean, securing the #7 ranking in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). This marks the second consecutive year that the resort has earned a coveted place on the list, a testament to its unwavering commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and crafting experiences that truly “redefine time and space.”
The Readers’ Choice Awards are one of the longest-running and most respected accolades in the global travel industry, celebrating the world’s best destinations, hotels, resorts, and experiences as voted by passionate travelers. Standing tall among some of the leading luxury hospitality resort brands in the Maldives, Kuda Villingili’s repeat recognition reflects its growing reputation as a distinctive Maldivian sanctuary that blends island elegance, meaningful connection, and genuine hospitality.
Set within the tranquil waters of the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili invites guests to rediscover balance and belonging through immersive island living. The resort’s 75 villas and residences—ranging from spacious beach sanctuaries to stunning overwater escapes—all feature private pools and panoramic views, offering an intimate connection to the ocean’s rhythm.
Whether unwinding at the 150-metre pool—the largest in the Maldives, indulging in eight distinct dining venues that span 12 global cuisines, or surrendering to bliss at the private island overwater Kuda Villingili Spa, guests are immersed in a seamless blend of luxury and authenticity.
The resort’s location near Chickens Break, one of the Maldives’ most renowned surf spots, also makes it a favorite for adventure-seekers—while curated experiences for couples, families, and wellness travelers ensure that every guest finds their own rhythm of paradise.
“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our guests,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “To be voted among the best in the Indian Ocean for two years in a row affirms our team’s passion and dedication to creating experiences that are both heartfelt and unforgettable. It’s a celebration of the people who bring Kuda Villingili to life each day.”
The achievement further reinforces Kuda Villingili’s position among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, setting it apart through its thoughtfully curated experiences, design aesthetics inspired by nature, and commitment to authentic Maldivian hospitality. With this renewed recognition, Kuda Villingili recommits to innovative experiences by expanding wellness, culinary and surf offerings, sustainability and community stewardship; maintaining eco-sensitive design and investing in local partnerships and by further enhancing personalization and connection redefining how guests feel at home, from pre-arrival to the final sunset.
A world where time and space are redefined, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication and serenity in the North Malé Atoll. From gourmet journeys and surf adventures to mindful wellness rituals and family-friendly activities, the resort curates every experience to inspire connection and celebration.
This second consecutive award is more than a badge of honor — it’s affirmation from the very people who matter most: past guests, returning visitors, and new patrons who found something unforgettable at Kuda Villingili.
The Nautilus Maldives honoured in 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Awards
In an increasingly fast-paced world, The Nautilus Maldives stands as a sanctuary where time slows and moments linger — a place that continues to capture the attention of discerning travellers. This haven of unhurried living has once again been recognised in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by readers in both the United Kingdom and the United States.
The accolade reaffirms the island’s quiet ability to enchant. With just 26 exclusive ocean and beach houses, The Nautilus offers complete privacy and a philosophy built entirely around individual freedom. Dining is available whenever a guest desires, and experiences unfold as inspiration strikes. A secluded sandbank transforms into a private dining room, and the Maldivian night sky becomes a stage for endless wonder.
“To be recognised again by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers is deeply meaningful,” said Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “Our guests come seeking beauty, but what they discover and cherish is freedom — the freedom to design their own rhythm and to create moments that are theirs alone.”
At The Nautilus, luxury is defined as liberation. Guests may drift through the UNESCO-protected waters of Baa Atoll, indulge in a Solasta Spa ritual without time limits, or share vintage champagne beneath a canopy of stars. Each stay unfolds as a personal narrative — unscripted, unhurried, and unforgettable.
Now in its thirty-eighth year, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards remain among the most respected distinctions in global travel. The results, drawn exclusively from readers’ experiences and opinions, continue to represent one of the industry’s most prestigious marks of excellence.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa wins Leading F&B Resort at South Asian Travel Awards 2025
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been recognised as the Leading F&B Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2025, held in Colombo. The accolade reinforces the resort’s position as a destination where culinary excellence is at the heart of every guest experience.
Central to the resort’s success is its renowned Platinum All-Inclusive Plan, a comprehensive concept that offers guests access to a range of premium experiences. The plan includes à la carte dining across several speciality restaurants, unlimited premium wines and spirits, French Champagne such as Taittinger, themed buffets, private dining experiences, and selected excursions. Designed to elevate each stay, it allows guests to indulge fully without additional charges.
Lily Beach offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars:
- Lily Maa, the main restaurant, features extensive buffets and live cooking stations.
- Tamarind presents refined Indian-Thai fusion cuisine in an elegant overwater setting.
- AQVA serves light fare and cocktails in a relaxed beachfront atmosphere.
- Teppanyaki delivers interactive Japanese dining, combining artistry and theatre.
- Les Turquoise d’Aqua provides a fine dining experience under the stars.
- The Spirit Bar, set beside the ocean, offers a tranquil space for sundowners and late-night drinks.
- Vibes combines a family-friendly pool, games area, and evening entertainment.
The resort’s culinary achievements have earned it continued recognition. In 2024, Lily Beach received the Wine Spectator Award for its exceptional wine cellar and sommelier programme, further affirming its place among the world’s leading resort dining destinations.
General Manager Laurent Driole expressed pride in the achievement, noting: “This award is a tribute to the vision, dedication, and artistry of our F&B team. Every menu, drink, and moment is crafted to delight, and to offer our guests a culinary journey as exceptional as the Maldives itself.”
The award for Leading Food & Beverage Resort is seen as a reflection of the passion and commitment of Lily Beach’s entire culinary team. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Alessio Biondi and F&B Director Adam Shareef, dishes are prepared using the finest ingredients sourced globally, ensuring guests enjoy the highest standards of quality. Their commitment to creativity and innovation means that every visit offers something new—both for first-time guests and returning visitors.
Equally vital to this success are the service teams who bring warmth and personality to each dining experience. Their genuine care and hospitality create a relaxed, homely atmosphere that embodies the essence of Lily Beach—a place where guests feel welcomed as part of a community.
With this latest recognition, Lily Beach continues to define the all-inclusive luxury segment in the Maldives, combining world-class gastronomy, seamless inclusions, and authentic Maldivian hospitality to deliver experiences that remain both refined and heartfelt.
