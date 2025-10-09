Milaidhoo Maldives earns global recognition in prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards

Milaidhoo Maldives has been recognised as one of the world’s best resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, earning a place among the top global destinations. This international recognition reflects the resort’s enduring commitment to creating soulful, personalised experiences that capture the true essence of island hospitality.

Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo Maldives represents more than just a luxury retreat—it is a sanctuary where time slows and nature takes the lead. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, the island invites guests to rediscover life’s simplest pleasures and form a genuine connection with the natural world. For many, Milaidhoo is a journey of the heart—an intimate escape that celebrates authenticity, tranquillity, and human connection.

The resort extended its heartfelt appreciation to its guests for their votes and continued trust. “It is through the loyalty and support of our guests that we are able to grow, evolve, and refine what makes Milaidhoo so unique,” the team shared. “We are deeply grateful to those who have shared in our story and look forward to welcoming them back to create new memories together.”

Milaidhoo also paid tribute to its dedicated team—affectionately known as the Milaidhoo Family—whose passion and genuine Maldivian warmth lie at the core of every experience. The award, the resort stated, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and heartfelt service.

As pioneers of authentic Maldivian hospitality, Milaidhoo remains deeply rooted in the cultural heritage and natural beauty that define the Maldives, continuing to offer a timeless experience where every guest becomes part of the island’s story.