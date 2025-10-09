News
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives announces GHA Double Nights promotion for Cinnamon DISCOVERY
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has announced an exclusive offer for members of its loyalty programme, Cinnamon DISCOVERY, part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). From 1 October to 30 November 2025, members can accelerate their journey towards elevated membership status with the Double Nights Promotion, earning double the tier credits for every qualifying stay across Cinnamon’s resorts in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Under this limited-time offer, each eligible night counts twice — meaning one night’s stay equals two tier night credits. This allows members to reach higher tiers in half the time or maintain their Titanium status with ease. To take advantage of the promotion, guests simply need to register, book directly with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts using promo code O25DBLNTS, and complete their stay within the promotional period.
Depending on their resorts in the Maldives and membership tier, Cinnamon DISCOVERY members can enjoy a curated selection of experiences and benefits during their stay. These include:
- Four-course dinner by the beach (Steak or Seafood)
- 30-minute spa treatment
- Local island experience
- Swim and snorkel experience
- Resort credit
- Dolphin watching
- Sunset fishing
- Kid stays free
Cinnamon DISCOVERY is part of GHA DISCOVERY, the world’s largest loyalty alliance of independent hotel brands, offering over 800 hotels across 100 countries. Guests can join Cinnamon DISCOVERY for free to start earning rewards and enjoying benefits immediately.
For more information or to register, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.
News
JOALI BEING earns global recognition with Two MICHELIN Keys, top 10 ranking in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ first wellbeing island, continues to strengthen its global reputation for transformative wellness experiences, having received two prestigious international honours in the same week.
The resort has been awarded Two MICHELIN Keys in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide and recognised among the Top 5 Wellness Hotels in the World as a finalist for the inaugural MICHELIN Wellness Award 2025. In addition, JOALI BEING has been ranked #10 Destination Spa Resort in the World in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.
The MICHELIN Keys 2025 were announced on 8 October during a global ceremony in Paris, marking a new milestone in the Guide’s hotel distinction programme. Introduced last year, the MICHELIN Key has quickly become the hospitality world’s equivalent of the MICHELIN Star — honouring hotels that offer truly remarkable experiences.
JOALI BEING’s Two MICHELIN Keys distinction recognises the resort’s exceptional design, service, and holistic approach to wellbeing. Guided by the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy, the island blends advanced scientific expertise with time-honoured healing traditions, creating personalised wellbeing journeys for every guest.
Adding to this recognition, JOALI BEING was also named among the Top 5 Wellness Hotels in the World as a finalist for the inaugural MICHELIN Wellness Award 2025 — a new accolade celebrating destinations that place wellbeing at the core of their philosophy. The other nominees were Bürgenstock Resort (Switzerland), Canyon Ranch Tucson (USA), Lily of the Valley (France), and The Retreat at Blue Lagoon (Iceland).
These properties were celebrated for redefining wellness hospitality through innovation, authenticity, and purpose — qualities that are deeply embedded in JOALI BEING’s ethos of Well-Living.
On 7 October 2025, Condé Nast Traveler announced its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, where over 757,000 readers voted for their favourite destinations, hotels, and resorts around the world. JOALI BEING was ranked #10 Destination Spa Resort in the World, securing its position among the most outstanding wellness sanctuaries globally.
The recognition reflects JOALI BEING’s ongoing commitment to crafting experiences that inspire renewal and balance — from its biophilic architecture and sound healing spaces to its immersive wellbeing programmes and mindful cuisine. Each element of the resort has been carefully designed to nurture both body and mind, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the new era of wellness hospitality.
Since its opening, JOALI BEING has positioned the Maldives as a global destination for wellness travel. Beyond spa treatments, the island offers integrative wellbeing experiences designed to foster transformation and growth. Every guest journey is guided by expert practitioners, nutritionists, and movement specialists, creating a personalised pathway to restore balance and vitality.
With these two international honours — from the MICHELIN Guide and Condé Nast Traveler — JOALI BEING stands among the world’s most celebrated destinations for wellness and luxury travel, reaffirming its vision to pioneer the future of Well-Living.
Featured
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives unveils ‘Love in the Lagoon’ underwater proposal experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives has introduced ‘Love in the Lagoon’, an exclusive underwater proposal experience that redefines romance in the Maldives. Designed to make life’s most significant moments truly unforgettable, the offering invites couples to declare their love beneath the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.
The experience features an underwater setting elegantly adorned to create the ideal backdrop for a proposal. Certified instructors guide couples through the dive, ensuring a safe and memorable experience suitable for both beginners and seasoned divers.
Adding a creative flourish, the ring presentation is thoughtfully arranged to enhance the occasion, while a professional photo and video team captures each moment, both above and below the surface.
The celebration continues with a private dinner for two — set either by the beach or pool — complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine to mark the beginning of a lifelong journey together.
Through ‘Love in the Lagoon’, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives seamlessly blends adventure, sophistication, and romance to offer an extraordinary proposal experience unlike any other.
Drink
Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart bring artistic alchemy to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a landmark residency that brings together two cultural icons – acclaimed Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin, known as The Invisible Man, and Maison Ruinart, the world’s first established Champagne house and a long-standing patron of the arts. Taking place from 27 to 30 November, the collaboration will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience live performances, curated art exhibitions, exclusive Ruinart Champagne tastings, and immersive dining experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian archipelago.
Renowned for his thought-provoking camouflage installations that explore humanity’s relationship with its surroundings, Liu Bolin will stage a live artistic performance on the shores of the Fari Islands. Continuing his creative partnership with Maison Ruinart, the collaboration reflects a shared dialogue between nature, culture, and craftsmanship, in harmony with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ philosophy of meaningful connection through art and environment.
The residency opens on 27 November at the resort’s architectural showpiece, EAU Bar, with a Ruinart takeover featuring a bespoke bar installation and two large-scale artworks from Bolin’s Ruinart commission. The opening evening will include an intimate live rehearsal by the artist — a prelude to his main performance on 30 November — complemented by a Ruinart Hour Champagne reception with creatively paired canapés.
An immersive exhibition of ten artworks, including Bolin’s Reveal the Invisible series, will be unveiled at The Estate, the resort’s signature private villa. During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to join a salon-style conversation and participate in a creative workshop hosted by Bolin himself.
Across three days, the collaboration will present a series of champagne-led tastings and culinary pairings inspired by the intersection of art and gastronomy.
On 28 November, the Beach Shack restaurant will host an exclusive tasting of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010 and 2013, followed by a Ruinart Artist Dinner featuring dishes inspired by Bolin’s camouflage aesthetics. Menu highlights will include Fine De Claire oysters with salted cucumber and Oscietra caviar, paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Second Skin; Maldivian octopus with roasted cauliflower purée and passion fruit reduction, paired with Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010; and Sea Bass with Japanese sea urchin, accompanied by Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009.
On 29 November, guests will join Bolin at The Estate for a hands-on workshop painting Ruinart’s eco-designed second skins, followed by a tasting of Ruinart Rosé and Dom Ruinart Rosé 2009. The evening will continue at Summer Pavilion, the resort’s Cantonese restaurant, featuring an exceptional pairing of Ruinart Champagnes with refined regional dishes such as Chaozhou-cured abalone and sea cucumber, Hong Kong-style king crab, and the ‘Big Red Robe’ soft serve with crème brûlée.
On 30 November, the final day of the residency, guests will be invited to a reflective dialogue and book signing with Liu Bolin, followed by a final Ruinart tasting exploring Dom Ruinart 2010 and Dom Rosé 2009. The series will culminate in Bolin’s live painted performance during the resort’s signature Defining Moment ritual at EAU Bar — a performance to be immortalised in a photographic artwork for future exhibitions.
EAU Bar, framed by the forces of wind and sea, provides a fitting setting for Liu Bolin’s concluding performance. As the sun dips below the horizon, the resort’s Defining Moment ritual — a daily celebration featuring traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drums and a fire-lighting ceremony — will form the backdrop for Bolin’s act of disappearance. Painted to merge seamlessly with the surrounding seascape, the artist will dissolve into the colours of the Indian Ocean, embodying his central message about the fragile relationship between humanity and nature. The fleeting spectacle will capture a suspended moment where art, landscape, and identity converge.
“The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has always stood as a destination for transformative experiences,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “Welcoming Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart to our shores elevates this vision, uniting contemporary art, cultural dialogue, and exceptional gastronomy in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural settings.”
